What team? Wildcats! Carlsbad lineman finds home at University of Arizona
CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico high school football player is Power Five bound. Carlsbad offensive lineman Tylen Gonzalez has committed to play for the University of Arizona beginning in the fall. The 6’7″, 290-pound lineman is expecting to play left tackle for the Wildcats and hopes to show off his technique and physicality at […]
No. 4 Arizona Basketball closes out weekend against Stanford
STANFORD, CA – Riding a seven-game winning streak, No. 4 Arizona Basketball (22-3, 11-3) looks to close out their Bay Area trip with a win against Stanford (10-14, 4-9). No. 4 Arizona Basketball is playing like one of the hottest teams in the country! And after losing to Oregon in Eugene a couple of weeks ago, the Wildcats are winners of seven straight, and they return to action as they take on Stanford to close out their Bay Area trip.
allsportstucson.com
Izzy Pacho, Carlie Scupin and Devyn Netz go yard in Arizona’s run-rule win over Long Beach State
Some of the information for this report provided from the Arizona media-relations department:. Everything came together — pitching, defense and powerful hitting — for Arizona in its season-opening 9-1 run-rule win over Long Beach State on Thursday night in the Candrea Classic at Hillenbrand Stadium. The Wildcats scored...
azdesertswarm.com
Projecting the lineup as Arizona softball opens the season in the Candrea Classic
It seems like just yesterday that Arizona softball was waiting to hear whether it would make the NCAA postseason for the 35th straight season after ending the regular season 33-20. The Cinderella run to the Women’s College World Series for a team that ended tied for last in the Pac-12 was huge in head coach Caitlin Lowe’s first season at the helm as the team wrapped things up with a win in Oklahoma City and a 39-22 record.
KOLD-TV
State: Tucson-area golf course chopped down two saguaros without proper permit
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - People are expressing outrage after two saguaro cacti were cut down at The Gallery Golf Club to build a temporary platform for the upcoming LIV Golf Invitational. Club members told 13 News they want those behind that decision held accountable. According to state law, removing...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men's basketball at Cal: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 4th-ranked Arizona Wildcats begin the Bay Area road trip with a game against the Cal Golden Bears. The UA (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12) posted an 81-68 home win over Cal (3-20, 2-10) in December. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as...
Cause Revealed in Unexpected Death of 23-Year-Old Swimming Star
A cause of death has been revealed for 23-year-old collegiate swimming star Ty Wells, who passed away unexpectedly on January 27th. Ty Wells, a swimmer at the University of Arizona, reportedly died due to "secondary to a disseminated streptococcal bacterial infection following a protracted upper respiratory tract infection," according to a medical examiner's report.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona
If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
Eastern Progress
Arizona volleyball standout Dilara Gedikoglu raises money for Turkey following deadly earthquake
Arizona Wildcats volleyball senior Dilara Gedikoglu is raising money for Turkey, her home country, following a deadly earthquake on Monday that took over 21,000 lives in Turkey and Syria. The devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake, which destroyed thousands of buildings and homes, is the deadliest earthquake recorded in Turkey since 1939.
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona cuts ribbon on a private room at McKale for nursing mothers
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona on Tuesday opened the first lactation room inside the McKale Center, where moms can pump or breast-feed in a safe and comfortable environment. This room is part of the university’s commitment to being family-friendly. “As women, when you don’t have...
azbigmedia.com
Tanque Verde Ranch: Pick your season
I’ve had the pleasure of visiting Tanque Verde Ranch in Tucson on several occasions, during many different seasons. One of the major conclusions I’ve come to is that there is no wrong time to enjoy this picturesque horse ranch. Whether it’s winter, spring, summer or fall, there’s always something to do. Additionally, one of the things I love most about Tanque Verde, is that many of the packages offered for families and kids are tailored to different ages and levels of horsemanship.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Omni Tucson reveals multimillion-dollar transformation
Tucson residents and visitors can now enjoy a Southwestern haven at the Omni Tucson National Resort, as the destination has revealed its multimillion-dollar renovations. After approximately nine months of construction, the resort began the new year by unveiling an array of remodeled amenities. From luxury guest rooms and suites to new dining and wellness experiences, guests are bound for a memorable stay under the bright Southern Arizona skies.
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
TUSD: Some employees "may not have received complete compensation"
Tucson Unified School District is still in the process of picking up the pieces after a cybersecurity threat hit the district in late January.
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
KOLD-TV
City of Tucson working to connect mid-town and southside
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The city of Tucson is hoping to connect parts of the Old Pueblo by making it more transit and pedestrian friendly. The Tucson Norte-Sur project focuses on a 15-mile corridor from midtown, south to the Tucson International Airport. Before any plans can be finalized the...
thisistucson.com
A long list of artists who will be at our market on Feb. 18 🎉
Tucson is a creative town filled with murals plastered across otherwise empty walls, shops dedicated to showcasing the talent of local makers, and art galleries that host exhibits, programs and workshops headed by Tucsonans. We're always excited to highlight our incredible makers though stories, photos and Instagram Reels. On Saturday...
azbilingual.news
A Quick History Lesson on Tucson’s Greatest Fiesta – La Fiesta de los Vaqueros: the Tucson Rodeo
The Tucson Rodeo has been an unforgettable tradition in the city since nearly one hundred years ago. Bringing more than 200,000 visitors each year, the “Celebration of the Cowboys” is also a big economic boost for virtually every business in town, and it offers families of all sizes and ages a fun spectacle to watch. From a long parade displaying countless contributors to the state’s history and culture, to the astonishing performances inside the rodeo grounds, it is not an event to miss.
Canyon Vista Medical Center makes changes to recruit, retrain staff
The nationwide nursing shortage has been affecting many hospitals, including the Canyon Vista Medical Center, but a change in their culture seems to have nurses stay.
thisistucson.com
A foodie road trip to Oracle, Oro Valley and Marana: 47 restaurants in northwest Tucson
As metro Tucson spreads into the foothills and valleys north of the city center, it has taken restaurants some time to catch up to the population trend. On social media, I most often see requests for food recommendations on the edges of the Tucson metro: east of Houghton, south to Sahuarita and north to Marana.
