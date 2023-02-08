ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

FanSided

No. 4 Arizona Basketball closes out weekend against Stanford

STANFORD, CA – Riding a seven-game winning streak, No. 4 Arizona Basketball (22-3, 11-3) looks to close out their Bay Area trip with a win against Stanford (10-14, 4-9). No. 4 Arizona Basketball is playing like one of the hottest teams in the country! And after losing to Oregon in Eugene a couple of weeks ago, the Wildcats are winners of seven straight, and they return to action as they take on Stanford to close out their Bay Area trip.
STANFORD, CA
azdesertswarm.com

Projecting the lineup as Arizona softball opens the season in the Candrea Classic

It seems like just yesterday that Arizona softball was waiting to hear whether it would make the NCAA postseason for the 35th straight season after ending the regular season 33-20. The Cinderella run to the Women’s College World Series for a team that ended tied for last in the Pac-12 was huge in head coach Caitlin Lowe’s first season at the helm as the team wrapped things up with a win in Oklahoma City and a 39-22 record.
TUCSON, AZ
Daily News Now

Cause Revealed in Unexpected Death of 23-Year-Old Swimming Star

A cause of death has been revealed for 23-year-old collegiate swimming star Ty Wells, who passed away unexpectedly on January 27th. Ty Wells, a swimmer at the University of Arizona, reportedly died due to "secondary to a disseminated streptococcal bacterial infection following a protracted upper respiratory tract infection," according to a medical examiner's report.
TUCSON, AZ
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona

If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tanque Verde Ranch: Pick your season

I’ve had the pleasure of visiting Tanque Verde Ranch in Tucson on several occasions, during many different seasons. One of the major conclusions I’ve come to is that there is no wrong time to enjoy this picturesque horse ranch. Whether it’s winter, spring, summer or fall, there’s always something to do. Additionally, one of the things I love most about Tanque Verde, is that many of the packages offered for families and kids are tailored to different ages and levels of horsemanship.
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Omni Tucson reveals multimillion-dollar transformation

Tucson residents and visitors can now enjoy a Southwestern haven at the Omni Tucson National Resort, as the destination has revealed its multimillion-dollar renovations. After approximately nine months of construction, the resort began the new year by unveiling an array of remodeled amenities. From luxury guest rooms and suites to new dining and wellness experiences, guests are bound for a memorable stay under the bright Southern Arizona skies.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

City of Tucson working to connect mid-town and southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The city of Tucson is hoping to connect parts of the Old Pueblo by making it more transit and pedestrian friendly. The Tucson Norte-Sur project focuses on a 15-mile corridor from midtown, south to the Tucson International Airport. Before any plans can be finalized the...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

A long list of artists who will be at our market on Feb. 18 🎉

Tucson is a creative town filled with murals plastered across otherwise empty walls, shops dedicated to showcasing the talent of local makers, and art galleries that host exhibits, programs and workshops headed by Tucsonans. We're always excited to highlight our incredible makers though stories, photos and Instagram Reels. On Saturday...
TUCSON, AZ
azbilingual.news

A Quick History Lesson on Tucson's Greatest Fiesta – La Fiesta de los Vaqueros: the Tucson Rodeo

The Tucson Rodeo has been an unforgettable tradition in the city since nearly one hundred years ago. Bringing more than 200,000 visitors each year, the “Celebration of the Cowboys” is also a big economic boost for virtually every business in town, and it offers families of all sizes and ages a fun spectacle to watch. From a long parade displaying countless contributors to the state’s history and culture, to the astonishing performances inside the rodeo grounds, it is not an event to miss.
TUCSON, AZ
