Boston, MA

bceagles.com

BC Set to Host #5 Northeastern in Beanpot Championship Game

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The RV/RV Boston College women's hockey team will host fifth-ranked Northeastern in the 44th Women's Beanpot championship game. Puck drop of the title bout is set for 7:30 p.m. at Kelley Rink, following the conclusion of the Boston University-Harvard semifinal at 4 p.m. Both games...
BOSTON, MA
bceagles.com

BC Tops BU in Battle of Comm Ave

BOSTON – The RV/RV Boston College women's hockey team earned a 2-1 win over rival Boston University on Saturday night at Walter Brown Arena. Gaby Roy put the Eagles up 1-0 late in the first period before Alexie Guay's second period strike made it 2-0 four minutes into the second period. The Terriers were able to pull a goal back before the second intermission. BU pulled the goaltender with 90 seconds to play and fought for the equalizer but Abigail Levy and the BC defense closed out the game.
BOSTON, MA
bceagles.com

Brown Narrowly Escapes vs. Eagles on Friday Night

WALPOLE, Mass. — The Eagles dropped to 3-1 after a 4-3 loss to Brown on Friday night. The doubles team of Jake Vassel and Mason Fung rolled to a 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles before Brown narrowly secured the doubles point in the final match. In singles, Max...
PROVIDENCE, RI

