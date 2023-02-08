Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31OnlyHomersAthens, GA
Popular retail store opening in GeorgiaKristen WaltersMonroe, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County's Rod Cole again named SEC Basketball Legend
Rockdale County native Rod Cole, who helped lead the Georgia to the 1990 SEC Championship, has been selected as the Bulldogs' 2023 SEC Legend, it was announced Wednesday. The 14 Allstate SEC Basketball Legends from each league school will be honored at the SEC Tournament on March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
If You Want to Burn More Calories During Your Workout, Try This Delicious, Science-Backed Secret.
The right shoes. A good stretch. A motivating playlist or instructor to push you to do one.more.rep. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Cindy Crawford Shocks With Hair Transformation: 'Just Testing'
Cindy Crawford is transforming her signature look!. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett to host Community Chit Chat
CONYERS — Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett is reaching out to the community to hear residents, answer their questions and respond to their concerns. The sheriff will host a town hall — dubbed a Community Chit Chat — on Saturday, Feb. 25, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Rockdale County Auditorium, 903 N. Main St., Conyers.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9
Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Pet adoption fees are $60 for dogs/puppies and kittens/cats. The adoption fee includes spay/neuter, rabies voucher, vaccines and...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 10
Several animals in Newton County are looking for their 'fur-ever' homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number and/or name.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Westside Youth Facility grant funding still unclear
COVINGTON — Whether or not Newton County’s Westside Youth Facility will receive a $4 million federal grant remains a question mark, as the county maintains that it did not apply for the grant, and Congressman Hank Johnson’s office maintains that the grant has been awarded. Newton County...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 31 — Feb. 6, 2023:. Anthony Eberechi Adieme♦ , 25, Thicket Way, Decatur; operating a motor vehicle while license...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, 2023:. Kevin Antoine Banks♦ , 38, Dinah Pace Road, Covington; improper left...
Comments / 0