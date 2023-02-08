ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County's Rod Cole again named SEC Basketball Legend

Rockdale County native Rod Cole, who helped lead the Georgia to the 1990 SEC Championship, has been selected as the Bulldogs' 2023 SEC Legend, it was announced Wednesday. The 14 Allstate SEC Basketball Legends from each league school will be honored at the SEC Tournament on March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

The right shoes. A good stretch. A motivating playlist or instructor to push you to do one.more.rep. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Cindy Crawford is transforming her signature look!. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett to host Community Chit Chat

CONYERS — Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett is reaching out to the community to hear residents, answer their questions and respond to their concerns. The sheriff will host a town hall — dubbed a Community Chit Chat — on Saturday, Feb. 25, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Rockdale County Auditorium, 903 N. Main St., Conyers.
CONYERS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9

Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Pet adoption fees are $60 for dogs/puppies and kittens/cats. The adoption fee includes spay/neuter, rabies voucher, vaccines and...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 10

Several animals in Newton County are looking for their 'fur-ever' homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number and/or name.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County Westside Youth Facility grant funding still unclear

COVINGTON — Whether or not Newton County’s Westside Youth Facility will receive a $4 million federal grant remains a question mark, as the county maintains that it did not apply for the grant, and Congressman Hank Johnson’s office maintains that the grant has been awarded. Newton County...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Jail Logbook

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 31 — Feb. 6, 2023:. Anthony Eberechi Adieme♦ , 25, Thicket Way, Decatur; operating a motor vehicle while license...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, 2023:. Kevin Antoine Banks♦ , 38, Dinah Pace Road, Covington; improper left...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

