Continental High Boys basketball tourney trail will start at Bluffton University on Feb 22 against Cory Rawson. The Pirates and Hornets tangled in the Bluffton Holiday Tournament over Christmas break with the Hornets taking the Consolation victory. Winner of the Pirates/Hornet game will take on #3 seed Ottoville on Friday Feb 24. Seeding this year for all Northwest Ohio Districts used Martin RPI ranking for seeding. The D-IV Elida District has 8 of the 12 teams having a winning record. The Elida District looks to be the hardest District in Northwest Ohio based on the Martin RPI ratings. The Elida District features 5 to the top 11 teams feeding into the BGSU Regional. Crestview #1 District, #1 Regional, #3 State headlines the field. Kalida 2,3,11, Ottoville 3,6,11, Pandora Gilboa 4,7,21, and #5 Delphos St Johns 5,11,29 make up the other top teams in the Regional assigned to play at Elida. Other teams with winning records are Cory Rawson, Delphos Jefferson, and Miller City. Top teams in other Northwest Regional teams feeding into the BGSU District are Liberty Benton District (Mohawk 1,4,12), Defiance (Patrick Henry 1,5,15) and Wapakoneta (Marion Local 1,2,7).

ELIDA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO