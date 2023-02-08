ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
continentalenews.com

OHSAA Boys Basketball Elida Division IV District 2023 Draw Results

Continental High Boys basketball tourney trail will start at Bluffton University on Feb 22 against Cory Rawson. The Pirates and Hornets tangled in the Bluffton Holiday Tournament over Christmas break with the Hornets taking the Consolation victory. Winner of the Pirates/Hornet game will take on #3 seed Ottoville on Friday Feb 24. Seeding this year for all Northwest Ohio Districts used Martin RPI ranking for seeding. The D-IV Elida District has 8 of the 12 teams having a winning record. The Elida District looks to be the hardest District in Northwest Ohio based on the Martin RPI ratings. The Elida District features 5 to the top 11 teams feeding into the BGSU Regional. Crestview #1 District, #1 Regional, #3 State headlines the field. Kalida 2,3,11, Ottoville 3,6,11, Pandora Gilboa 4,7,21, and #5 Delphos St Johns 5,11,29 make up the other top teams in the Regional assigned to play at Elida. Other teams with winning records are Cory Rawson, Delphos Jefferson, and Miller City. Top teams in other Northwest Regional teams feeding into the BGSU District are Liberty Benton District (Mohawk 1,4,12), Defiance (Patrick Henry 1,5,15) and Wapakoneta (Marion Local 1,2,7).
ELIDA, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Four Generals Sign To Play At The Next Level

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Four Anthony Wayne High School student-athletes signed letters of intent to play their sports at the next level last week. England Allen, Kiana Harsh, Hannah Rizzo and Samantha Spencer were joined by family and friends during the February 1 signing event. •. Allen...
WHITEHOUSE, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee Recognizes Alumni And Hall Of Fame Athletes And Coaches

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee High School recognized alumni and former staff members for their contributions to the school on Saturday, January 21. The Distinguished Alumnus Award presentations were held along with the Athletic Hall of Fame and Athletic Hall of Excellence and Contribution induction ceremony during “A Night of Stars,” with 13 Maumee graduates recognized.
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

Car crashes into north Toledo duplex Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews responded to a north Toledo residence Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into an occupied duplex just south of the Sylvania and North Detroit avenues intersection in central Toledo. Neither the occupants of the residence nor the driver were injured and the vehicle was removed,...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Climate Friday | Where's winter? Checking in on NW Ohio snow, Lake Erie ice

TOLEDO, Ohio — Where's winter? February is already halfway done and winter weather is still at a standstill. In this week's edition of Climate Friday, we'll break down the winter season so far and look ahead to what the rest of February has in store. We'll also analyze the impacts of this unseasonable warmth on Lake Erie and ice levels on the Great Lakes.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Four displaced when SUV crashes into Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Red Cross is helping four people with housing after a car crashed into a home in Toledo Thursday morning. It happened in the 200 block of Grandolph near Imlay. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, an SUV hit a parker vehicle, and Edison pole and the steps of a neighboring home before it went into the house. Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.
TOLEDO, OH
Vice

Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers

After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green

LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo police arrest man after barricade situation in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were involved in a standoff with a barricaded man Wednesday in west Toledo. Officers responded to the area of Eleanor Avenue and Bennett Road about 10 a.m. to serve a domestic violence warrant. The situation turned into a barricaded person by early afternoon and additional officers were requested.
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Woman Cited After Crash in Findlay Thursday

A Kenton woman was cited after a crash in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 54 year old Melissa Prater was driving west in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue, and she failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of her that was stopped for traffic.
FINDLAY, OH
hometownstations.com

Emergency repairs underway to reopen I-75 after an oversized semi struck the Lime City Road bridge near Toledo

Press Release from Ohio Department of Transportation: BOWLING GREEN - Emergency repair work is underway after an oversized semi struck the Lime City Road bridge over I-75 early this morning. Due to significant damage to the bridge, the northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until further notice, with the goal to get them reopened by midnight.
TOLEDO, OH
OnlyInYourState

The Thin Crust Pizza From This Ohio Pizzeria Is So Authentic, They Replicate NYC Water For Their Dough

New York pizza is in a league of its own, boasting an impossibly thin crust and giant foldable slices. But there’s a certain je ne sais quoi to this regional dish that’s nearly impossible to replicate outside of the State of New York: the water itself. New York pizza uses New York water, an amazing molecular masterpiece that contains ideal quantities of calcium and dissolved minerals from treatment and purification. But Ohioans need not venture to NY for an authentic slice; at The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar in Toledo, Ohio, diners can dig into a thin-crust, New York-style pizza… made with real, New York water.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

I-475 NB north of US-24 reopens after crash Friday afternoon

MAUMEE, Ohio — Update: The crash has been cleared and I-475 northbound lanes have reopened. One lane of traffic has reopened on I-475 northbound just north of US-24 interchange after a crash Friday afternoon stalled traffic around 2:30 p.m. It is not known how many vehicles were involved in...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Drifters ruin church parking lot doing donuts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People who live off South Avenue by Bethel Lutheran Church say they are fed up with drivers doing burnouts or donuts in the church’s parking lot. A church administrator says the drivers are tearing up the parking lot. “It’s private property, and you’re doing a...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Bowling Green Police warning public of scammers pretending to be officers

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bowling Green are warning residents about a scam in which people are pretending to be law enforcement officials. BG Police said Thursday several people got phone calls where a scammer claimed to be with the police department, asking about paying off fines or missing court dates. The department is assuring the public real officers with their department do not call people for payment of fines. They’re asking people not to provide the scammers with any personal of financial information.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo-born teen bullied, dies by suicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo-born 14-year-old Adriana Kuch died by suicide after a video was posted online of her being kicked and punched by several fellow students at Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey. “Getting hit in the face with a water bottle didn’t hurt Adriana. What hurt...
