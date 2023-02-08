Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Historic Restaurant In Toledo That Offers Guests Scrumptious Food and Fascinating Story to Go Home WithMadocToledo, OH
3 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Walmart Temporarily Closing Stores in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Walmart Location Has Temporarily ClosedJoel EisenbergHolland, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Related
thepostathens.com
Women's Basketball: Ohio matches season low scoring output in 81-44 loss to Bowling Green
Ohio (4-18, 2-9 Mid-American Conference) took on Bowling Green (21-2, 10-1 MAC), who is tied for first in the conference. Bowling Green has been one of the hottest teams in college basketball coming into this game, and a victory tonight made it 10 straight for a team that has lost only two games all season.
continentalenews.com
OHSAA Boys Basketball Elida Division IV District 2023 Draw Results
Continental High Boys basketball tourney trail will start at Bluffton University on Feb 22 against Cory Rawson. The Pirates and Hornets tangled in the Bluffton Holiday Tournament over Christmas break with the Hornets taking the Consolation victory. Winner of the Pirates/Hornet game will take on #3 seed Ottoville on Friday Feb 24. Seeding this year for all Northwest Ohio Districts used Martin RPI ranking for seeding. The D-IV Elida District has 8 of the 12 teams having a winning record. The Elida District looks to be the hardest District in Northwest Ohio based on the Martin RPI ratings. The Elida District features 5 to the top 11 teams feeding into the BGSU Regional. Crestview #1 District, #1 Regional, #3 State headlines the field. Kalida 2,3,11, Ottoville 3,6,11, Pandora Gilboa 4,7,21, and #5 Delphos St Johns 5,11,29 make up the other top teams in the Regional assigned to play at Elida. Other teams with winning records are Cory Rawson, Delphos Jefferson, and Miller City. Top teams in other Northwest Regional teams feeding into the BGSU District are Liberty Benton District (Mohawk 1,4,12), Defiance (Patrick Henry 1,5,15) and Wapakoneta (Marion Local 1,2,7).
themirrornewspaper.com
Four Generals Sign To Play At The Next Level
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Four Anthony Wayne High School student-athletes signed letters of intent to play their sports at the next level last week. England Allen, Kiana Harsh, Hannah Rizzo and Samantha Spencer were joined by family and friends during the February 1 signing event. •. Allen...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Recognizes Alumni And Hall Of Fame Athletes And Coaches
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee High School recognized alumni and former staff members for their contributions to the school on Saturday, January 21. The Distinguished Alumnus Award presentations were held along with the Athletic Hall of Fame and Athletic Hall of Excellence and Contribution induction ceremony during “A Night of Stars,” with 13 Maumee graduates recognized.
Car crashes into north Toledo duplex Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews responded to a north Toledo residence Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into an occupied duplex just south of the Sylvania and North Detroit avenues intersection in central Toledo. Neither the occupants of the residence nor the driver were injured and the vehicle was removed,...
WTOL-TV
Climate Friday | Where's winter? Checking in on NW Ohio snow, Lake Erie ice
TOLEDO, Ohio — Where's winter? February is already halfway done and winter weather is still at a standstill. In this week's edition of Climate Friday, we'll break down the winter season so far and look ahead to what the rest of February has in store. We'll also analyze the impacts of this unseasonable warmth on Lake Erie and ice levels on the Great Lakes.
13abc.com
Four displaced when SUV crashes into Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Red Cross is helping four people with housing after a car crashed into a home in Toledo Thursday morning. It happened in the 200 block of Grandolph near Imlay. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, an SUV hit a parker vehicle, and Edison pole and the steps of a neighboring home before it went into the house. Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.
Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers
After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green
LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
WTOL-TV
Black-owned west Toledo restaurant has served up southern-style meals for 20 years
Ruby's Kitchen is at 805 North Reynolds Road in west Toledo. It's open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.
Central Avenue near Wildwood Metropark to close for 150 days
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: the above video first aired Feb. 6 and is regarding a proposed project in Oregon. A section of Central Avenue in west Toledo will close at the end of the month for approximately 150 days. The Ohio Department of Transportation is replacing the bridge...
Toledo police arrest man after barricade situation in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were involved in a standoff with a barricaded man Wednesday in west Toledo. Officers responded to the area of Eleanor Avenue and Bennett Road about 10 a.m. to serve a domestic violence warrant. The situation turned into a barricaded person by early afternoon and additional officers were requested.
wktn.com
Kenton Woman Cited After Crash in Findlay Thursday
A Kenton woman was cited after a crash in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 54 year old Melissa Prater was driving west in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue, and she failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of her that was stopped for traffic.
hometownstations.com
Emergency repairs underway to reopen I-75 after an oversized semi struck the Lime City Road bridge near Toledo
Press Release from Ohio Department of Transportation: BOWLING GREEN - Emergency repair work is underway after an oversized semi struck the Lime City Road bridge over I-75 early this morning. Due to significant damage to the bridge, the northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until further notice, with the goal to get them reopened by midnight.
OnlyInYourState
The Thin Crust Pizza From This Ohio Pizzeria Is So Authentic, They Replicate NYC Water For Their Dough
New York pizza is in a league of its own, boasting an impossibly thin crust and giant foldable slices. But there’s a certain je ne sais quoi to this regional dish that’s nearly impossible to replicate outside of the State of New York: the water itself. New York pizza uses New York water, an amazing molecular masterpiece that contains ideal quantities of calcium and dissolved minerals from treatment and purification. But Ohioans need not venture to NY for an authentic slice; at The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar in Toledo, Ohio, diners can dig into a thin-crust, New York-style pizza… made with real, New York water.
I-475 NB north of US-24 reopens after crash Friday afternoon
MAUMEE, Ohio — Update: The crash has been cleared and I-475 northbound lanes have reopened. One lane of traffic has reopened on I-475 northbound just north of US-24 interchange after a crash Friday afternoon stalled traffic around 2:30 p.m. It is not known how many vehicles were involved in...
The Historic Restaurant In Toledo That Offers Guests Scrumptious Food and Fascinating Story to Go Home With
Tony Packo’s Cafe gained worldwide fame when M*A*S*H character Maxwell Klinger, who was played by Toledo native Jamie Farr, made mention of Packo’s as his favorite restaurant.
13abc.com
Drifters ruin church parking lot doing donuts
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People who live off South Avenue by Bethel Lutheran Church say they are fed up with drivers doing burnouts or donuts in the church’s parking lot. A church administrator says the drivers are tearing up the parking lot. “It’s private property, and you’re doing a...
13abc.com
Bowling Green Police warning public of scammers pretending to be officers
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bowling Green are warning residents about a scam in which people are pretending to be law enforcement officials. BG Police said Thursday several people got phone calls where a scammer claimed to be with the police department, asking about paying off fines or missing court dates. The department is assuring the public real officers with their department do not call people for payment of fines. They’re asking people not to provide the scammers with any personal of financial information.
13abc.com
Toledo-born teen bullied, dies by suicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo-born 14-year-old Adriana Kuch died by suicide after a video was posted online of her being kicked and punched by several fellow students at Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey. “Getting hit in the face with a water bottle didn’t hurt Adriana. What hurt...
Comments / 0