Sands Point, NY

Duck Island Bakery Expands to New Location in Huntington

If you loved Duck Island bakery before you’ll love it more in its new, expanded location. Recently moved to Wall Street from East Main Street, Duck Island joins Southdown Coffee, Happy Farm and R & S Meat Market in the same shopping center. The new spot opened for business...
HUNTINGTON, NY
CBS New York

Manhattan's first public beach set to open this summer

NEW YORK -- The Gansevoort Peninsula, Manhattan's first public beach, is set to open this summer, offering a riverside retreat in the West Village. It will give city dwellers a place to lay out on the sand and catch some rays, but not go swimming. There will be a number of attraction at the site, including a public art installation, an athletic field, a kayak launch and a tree-lined promenade. 
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Mount Sinai merger bid to free up prized East Village land hits snag

Mount Sinai Beth Israel’s under-the-radar plan to sell off precious East Village real estate hit a roadblock when a key New York State Department of Health committee declined to approve the hospital system’s proposal to merge New York Eye and Ear Infirmary into its Beth Israel division. Mount Sinai is the parent corporation of NYEEI. The Infirmary owns two buildings and some vacant land on Second Avenue between East 13th and East 14th streets, which sources said could fetch up to $70 million if sold for apartment-building construction. One building, 218 Second Ave., dates to 1902 and was the setting for a scene in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

Brooklyn's Iconic Chocolate Blackout Cake Got Its Name From WWII Drills

Perseverance was an essential attitude to exhibit during the hardships of World War II, especially when Americans had to start living with the reality of rationing. The sales of all sorts of items were limited by rationing, explains The National WWII Museum, including tires and gasoline. Food was also significantly affected. Meat, coffee, fat, and cheese were among the restricted items. Sugar was the first to be rationed in 1942 (and the last to be made freely available in 1947 – two years after the end of the war).
BROOKLYN, NY
newyorkirisharts.com

A Marriage not made in Heaven

How it’s New York & Irish: Origin’s First Irish theater festival continued this year, and for the first time since the pandemic, I got to see Dublin theater group, Fishamble’s, contribution at 59E59 Theater. The last show I saw from this company, “Maz and Bricks” (see link...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Property battle over Westchester Boy Scout cabin used by young JFK

These Boy Scouts feel dishonored in a fight over the rights to a storied cabin once used by a young JFK. The Bronxville Scout Committee and Westchester county are locked in a legal battle over who really owns the cabin, which is located in an aptly named park, Scout Field. The county contends the cabin has been its property since 1925 and that the scouts have been discourteous — doing “unapproved” work at the site, including putting down “excessive quantities of wood chips.” “Right now we’re currently under an order of eviction by the county,” said Joseph Stineman, president emeritus of the Bronxville...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
fireislandnews.com

SCPD Drill as Seen from Watch Hill

The network of volunteer fire departments and EMT rescue services on Fire Island are bound by the common thread which is the medevac unit of Suffolk County Police Department. These fearless men and women get people in need off Fire Island quickly when every second counts and delivers them to area hospitals equipped to give them the best of care. Of course training drills are a necessary component to deal with the tricky barrier island terrain and regular Fire Island News contributor Ted Steffensen was lucky enough to see them in action over at Watch Hill. This footage captures a rare glimpse into the world of these essential first responders. Countless lives have been saved due to their courage.
yonkerstimes.com

On This Day in Yonkers History…

February 13, 1940:The New York State Education Department declared the election of Board of Education Vice President Sylvester Del Bello to the Library Board of Trustees was illegal. Yonkers was informed no member of the School Board was eligible to serve as a library trustee since the Board of Ed appointed the Library Trustees and it violated the State Education Law.
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Girl, 8, breaks leg in Long Island hit-and-run: Nassau PD

VALLEY STREAM, NY (PIX11) — An 8-year-old girl broke a leg in a Valley Stream hit-and-run collision on Sunday afternoon, police said. She was playing in the alleyway behind a home on Dartmouth Street when an SUV driver hit her, then fled the scene around 1:35 p.m., Nassau County officials said. The girl was taken […]
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Time Out New York

This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users

We'll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

SEE IT: The Feast of San Gennaro returns to Little Italy

The Feast of San Gennaro returned to Little Italy Thursday, much to the delight of vendors and pedestrians alike. The sound of Italian music and laughter wafted on the air alongside smoke that drifted in plumes from sizzling food. Native New Yorkers and tourists alike weaved through stalls clutching sausages, pizzas, and beverages.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Desmond Blackburn, top deputy under Chancellor David Banks, dumps NYC DOE after one year

Desmond Blackburn, the deputy chancellor whose “senior advisor” was Mayor Adams’ girlfriend, is leaving the city Department of Education after just one year on the job. Schools Chancellor David Banks appointed Blackburn, an ex-Florida superintendent, as “deputy chancellor for school leadership”– a position Banks created when he took over the Department of Education last year. Blackburn, 49, is leaving in March to join a Boston-based non-profit, Facing History & Ourselves, a DOE vendor which “uses lessons of history to challenge teachers and their students to stand up to bigotry and hate.”  “I am writing to let you know that I have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

The real fix for NYC affordable housing is new elected officials

There’s a difference between “affordable housing’ in woke fantasies and housing that’s actually affordable in the real world of bricks and mortar. Because advocates for long-range, massive affordable-housing programs based on socialistic pipe dreams are blowing more smoke than the stoners now stinking up every block in town. People’s Exhibit No. 1 is the damage that City Council member Kristin Richardson Jordan has done to the cause of bringing actual homes for lower-income tenants to central Harlem. A new effort to sway her is under way but in Mayor Eric Adams’ dream-world “City of Yes,” her answer is likely to be “No”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

Doordashers Hidden From View By Manhattan Elite

Of the many indignities food delivery guys suffer, there is one unexpected throwback insult in the mix that harkens back to the "colored" entrances from the Jim Crow South. Food delivery people are rarely if ever members of Manhattan's elite income bracket. And given their job, the grunts who perform this vital service don't dress in tuxedos before they head out to work. Generally, they're bundled up immigrants clad in helmets and work clothing - with a bix boxy backpack hanging off their shoulders.
MANHATTAN, NY

