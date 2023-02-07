The network of volunteer fire departments and EMT rescue services on Fire Island are bound by the common thread which is the medevac unit of Suffolk County Police Department. These fearless men and women get people in need off Fire Island quickly when every second counts and delivers them to area hospitals equipped to give them the best of care. Of course training drills are a necessary component to deal with the tricky barrier island terrain and regular Fire Island News contributor Ted Steffensen was lucky enough to see them in action over at Watch Hill. This footage captures a rare glimpse into the world of these essential first responders. Countless lives have been saved due to their courage.

