FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New YorkJake WellsNew York City, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Visited Asylum Seekers And Distributed Meals And ClothingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Sacre Boulud! Famed chef to bring back beloved cafe on Upper East Side
Upper East Side food lovers are ecstatic that Daniel Boulud just signed a lease to launch a new restaurant at 100 E. 63rd St. — which the chef told Realty Check will be a revival of much-loved Cafe Boulud. Boulud’s Dinex Group and an unidentified French partner signed the...
longisland.com
Duck Island Bakery Expands to New Location in Huntington
If you loved Duck Island bakery before you’ll love it more in its new, expanded location. Recently moved to Wall Street from East Main Street, Duck Island joins Southdown Coffee, Happy Farm and R & S Meat Market in the same shopping center. The new spot opened for business...
Manhattan's first public beach set to open this summer
NEW YORK -- The Gansevoort Peninsula, Manhattan's first public beach, is set to open this summer, offering a riverside retreat in the West Village. It will give city dwellers a place to lay out on the sand and catch some rays, but not go swimming. There will be a number of attraction at the site, including a public art installation, an athletic field, a kayak launch and a tree-lined promenade.
Mount Sinai merger bid to free up prized East Village land hits snag
Mount Sinai Beth Israel’s under-the-radar plan to sell off precious East Village real estate hit a roadblock when a key New York State Department of Health committee declined to approve the hospital system’s proposal to merge New York Eye and Ear Infirmary into its Beth Israel division. Mount Sinai is the parent corporation of NYEEI. The Infirmary owns two buildings and some vacant land on Second Avenue between East 13th and East 14th streets, which sources said could fetch up to $70 million if sold for apartment-building construction. One building, 218 Second Ave., dates to 1902 and was the setting for a scene in...
Brooklyn's Iconic Chocolate Blackout Cake Got Its Name From WWII Drills
Perseverance was an essential attitude to exhibit during the hardships of World War II, especially when Americans had to start living with the reality of rationing. The sales of all sorts of items were limited by rationing, explains The National WWII Museum, including tires and gasoline. Food was also significantly affected. Meat, coffee, fat, and cheese were among the restricted items. Sugar was the first to be rationed in 1942 (and the last to be made freely available in 1947 – two years after the end of the war).
newyorkirisharts.com
A Marriage not made in Heaven
How it’s New York & Irish: Origin’s First Irish theater festival continued this year, and for the first time since the pandemic, I got to see Dublin theater group, Fishamble’s, contribution at 59E59 Theater. The last show I saw from this company, “Maz and Bricks” (see link...
The most expensive street in America gets the Eric Adams treatment
Past efforts to redesign Fifth Avenue in Manhattan have pitted high-end retailers against transportation advocacy groups.
Hochul faces an ‘uprising’ over her plan to build new housing in NYC suburbs
The governor is pushing a plan to mandate more housing in the counties she lost in the last election.
Property battle over Westchester Boy Scout cabin used by young JFK
These Boy Scouts feel dishonored in a fight over the rights to a storied cabin once used by a young JFK. The Bronxville Scout Committee and Westchester county are locked in a legal battle over who really owns the cabin, which is located in an aptly named park, Scout Field. The county contends the cabin has been its property since 1925 and that the scouts have been discourteous — doing “unapproved” work at the site, including putting down “excessive quantities of wood chips.” “Right now we’re currently under an order of eviction by the county,” said Joseph Stineman, president emeritus of the Bronxville...
fireislandnews.com
SCPD Drill as Seen from Watch Hill
The network of volunteer fire departments and EMT rescue services on Fire Island are bound by the common thread which is the medevac unit of Suffolk County Police Department. These fearless men and women get people in need off Fire Island quickly when every second counts and delivers them to area hospitals equipped to give them the best of care. Of course training drills are a necessary component to deal with the tricky barrier island terrain and regular Fire Island News contributor Ted Steffensen was lucky enough to see them in action over at Watch Hill. This footage captures a rare glimpse into the world of these essential first responders. Countless lives have been saved due to their courage.
yonkerstimes.com
On This Day in Yonkers History…
February 13, 1940:The New York State Education Department declared the election of Board of Education Vice President Sylvester Del Bello to the Library Board of Trustees was illegal. Yonkers was informed no member of the School Board was eligible to serve as a library trustee since the Board of Ed appointed the Library Trustees and it violated the State Education Law.
Brothers Bring ‘Taste Of Nashville’ To Long Island With New Restaurant
Aziz and Zafar Ahmad are on a mission “to feed a billion people,” and they’re well on their way months after opening their first restaurant on Long Island.Slappin Chick, located in Hicksville at 19 North Broadway, welcomed its first diners in late December 2022, serving up Nashville style hot chick…
Girl, 8, breaks leg in Long Island hit-and-run: Nassau PD
VALLEY STREAM, NY (PIX11) — An 8-year-old girl broke a leg in a Valley Stream hit-and-run collision on Sunday afternoon, police said. She was playing in the alleyway behind a home on Dartmouth Street when an SUV driver hit her, then fled the scene around 1:35 p.m., Nassau County officials said. The girl was taken […]
This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users
We'll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
SEE IT: The Feast of San Gennaro returns to Little Italy
The Feast of San Gennaro returned to Little Italy Thursday, much to the delight of vendors and pedestrians alike. The sound of Italian music and laughter wafted on the air alongside smoke that drifted in plumes from sizzling food. Native New Yorkers and tourists alike weaved through stalls clutching sausages, pizzas, and beverages.
Desmond Blackburn, top deputy under Chancellor David Banks, dumps NYC DOE after one year
Desmond Blackburn, the deputy chancellor whose “senior advisor” was Mayor Adams’ girlfriend, is leaving the city Department of Education after just one year on the job. Schools Chancellor David Banks appointed Blackburn, an ex-Florida superintendent, as “deputy chancellor for school leadership”– a position Banks created when he took over the Department of Education last year. Blackburn, 49, is leaving in March to join a Boston-based non-profit, Facing History & Ourselves, a DOE vendor which “uses lessons of history to challenge teachers and their students to stand up to bigotry and hate.” “I am writing to let you know that I have...
The real fix for NYC affordable housing is new elected officials
There’s a difference between “affordable housing’ in woke fantasies and housing that’s actually affordable in the real world of bricks and mortar. Because advocates for long-range, massive affordable-housing programs based on socialistic pipe dreams are blowing more smoke than the stoners now stinking up every block in town. People’s Exhibit No. 1 is the damage that City Council member Kristin Richardson Jordan has done to the cause of bringing actual homes for lower-income tenants to central Harlem. A new effort to sway her is under way but in Mayor Eric Adams’ dream-world “City of Yes,” her answer is likely to be “No”...
firefighternation.com
FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh’s Request for ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ Sparked Demotion Drama
FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh asked her top brass for fresh ideas to tackle issues within the department, but her chiefs were more interested in how far outside the city they could drive their take-home cars without getting in trouble, a recording exclusively acquired by the Daily News reveals. The pivotal...
Doordashers Hidden From View By Manhattan Elite
Of the many indignities food delivery guys suffer, there is one unexpected throwback insult in the mix that harkens back to the "colored" entrances from the Jim Crow South. Food delivery people are rarely if ever members of Manhattan's elite income bracket. And given their job, the grunts who perform this vital service don't dress in tuxedos before they head out to work. Generally, they're bundled up immigrants clad in helmets and work clothing - with a bix boxy backpack hanging off their shoulders.
Jericho ice cream stand opens for the season
The Jericho Drive-In and Twist Ice Cream stand had its opening day on Friday.
