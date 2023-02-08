ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Boston LEGO Discovery Center Needs To Be On Your Bucket List

LEGO is the ultimate, all-inclusive, toy. No matter your gender, how much money your family had, or what your interests were, almost all of us spent hours building with LEGO blocks. Whether you loved to build buildings, loved Star Wars, were all about Harry Potter, or you were big into pirates, there were LEGO kits for you. Nearly every one of us have memories of letting our imaginations run wild as we spent hours building crazy creations.
BOSTON, MA
Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant sold to owners of Newton luncheonette

Longtime and beloved Newton business Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant is being sold to new ownership after being run by the same family for more than 50 years. The Charles River Regional Chamber announced on Thursday the small business’ owner, Joe Prestejohn, is set to retire at age 65 and has chosen to sell Cabot’s to the owners of the retro-themed Johnny’s Luncheonette in Newton Centre, Kevin and Karen “Kay” Masterson.
NEWTON, MA
Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget

Michael Chow opened Dumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients. Outside Boston, in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
This New Hampshire Restaurant is Celebrating Valentine’s Day With 13,000 Lights, 3,000 Hearts

If you are wondering "where is the love" this Valentine's Day, it's definitely at Ya Mas Greek Taverna & Bar in Pelham, New Hampshire. If you are not familiar with this spot, they are a family operated farm to table restaurant with decades of culinary experience and a love for authentic Greek cuisine. It's a little slice of Greece right here in the Granite State.
PELHAM, NH
11,000 readers tested their knowledge of Boston slang. Here’s where they disagree.

Readers are flaunting their skills after testing their knowledge of Boston slang. After more than 11,000 readers quizzed themselves last week we noticed two things. One, our readers are very proficient when it comes to the local slang. And two, there may be more than one way to use some of the words. In a question that asked readers to describe something as awesome, we provided multiple choice answer options of “wicked,” “pissa,” or “ripper.” Readers had little issue ruling out “ripper,” otherwise known as a massive party, but were somewhat split when it came to “pissa” and “wicked.” The results showed that 41% of readers answered “wicked,” and 56% answered “pissa,” with the remaining 3% answering “ripper.” So that got us thinking, is there more than one way to use these terms?
BOSTON, MA
‘Jeopardy!’ question on iconic Boston tower stumps contestants

Wednesday’s “Jeopardy!” contestants were truly stumped as none of them were able to answer this question about one of Boston’s most iconic towers. One of the last questions in the show’s second round was from a category called “The Corporate Structure.” The $400 question asked, “This Boston tower built by a financial company has been officially renamed 200 Claredon – much less patriotic.”
BOSTON, MA
New Yorker cartoonist Christopher Weyant recalls the Boston cartoon that changed everything

The Nieman Fellow at Harvard and Globe editorial page contributor has strong ties to Boston. Christopher Weyant has not just one, but two of the best jobs in cartooning. First off, he’s a New Yorker cartoonist, where he’s spent 25 years making light of, well, anything and everything, including current events for the Daily Cartoon on the magazine’s website. That’s where he did a cartoon about Boston that became the New Yorker’s most shared cartoon ever up to that point. (More on that later.)
BOSTON, MA
The Year-Round Flea Market Every Rhode Islander Needs To Explore At Least Once

Weekends are supposed to be all about relaxing and taking time for ourselves. However, the week’s responsibilities usually spill over to those two precious free days, which means we might not have as much time as we’d like to just kick back. If you’re a fan of digging for gems, try to squeeze in an hour or two on your next free weekend day to explore this year-round flea market in Rhode Island.
WEST WARWICK, RI
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston doctor on rare, but serious ‘AFM’

There's new national data about a rare, but serious, condition that can occur in children as they recover from a common cold. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, explains what Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is, its symptoms and what parents should know.
BOSTON, MA
Boston’s Largest Architectural Firms: 2023

BOSTON- The Boston Real Estate Times released its annual ranking of largest architectural firms of 2023 in Massachusetts. The ranking is based on gross revenue in Massachusetts for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022. 1. Elkus Manfredi Architects. MA Revenue: $67.85 Million. Worldwide Revenue: $108.00 Million. MA Employees: 250. President/CEO:...
BOSTON, MA
