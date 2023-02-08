Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
The Trailblazing Tremont House: The Birth of the Modern American Hotel Industry in 1829CJ CoombsBoston, MA
Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism raises $5,000 to keep the Somerville Wire running temporarilyThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Here’s where to find heart-shaped pizzas in Mass. for Valentine’s Day
Nothing says love like carbs. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, there are a handful of pizza places in Massachusetts that are turning their classic pies into hearts. Here’s where you and that special someone can find a heart-shaped pizza to indulge in this Valentine’s Day. Editor’s note: Did...
The Boston LEGO Discovery Center Needs To Be On Your Bucket List
LEGO is the ultimate, all-inclusive, toy. No matter your gender, how much money your family had, or what your interests were, almost all of us spent hours building with LEGO blocks. Whether you loved to build buildings, loved Star Wars, were all about Harry Potter, or you were big into pirates, there were LEGO kits for you. Nearly every one of us have memories of letting our imaginations run wild as we spent hours building crazy creations.
Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant sold to owners of Newton luncheonette
Longtime and beloved Newton business Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant is being sold to new ownership after being run by the same family for more than 50 years. The Charles River Regional Chamber announced on Thursday the small business’ owner, Joe Prestejohn, is set to retire at age 65 and has chosen to sell Cabot’s to the owners of the retro-themed Johnny’s Luncheonette in Newton Centre, Kevin and Karen “Kay” Masterson.
National Pizza Day: The 2nd-best pizzeria in America is right here in Massachusetts
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9 each year. What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than getting the 2nd-best pizza in the U.S. which happens to be right in Massachusetts.
WCVB
Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget
Michael Chow opened Dumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients. Outside Boston, in...
Fast Food Franchise Opening First of Many in Massachusetts Next Week
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into its first location in the Bay State. And it's the first of many more to come. Last Fall, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening...
RI native surprises parents as contestant on Wheel of Fortune
The former Warwick resident applied to play on the show two years ago but was unfortunately picked as an alternate.
This New Hampshire Restaurant is Celebrating Valentine’s Day With 13,000 Lights, 3,000 Hearts
If you are wondering "where is the love" this Valentine's Day, it's definitely at Ya Mas Greek Taverna & Bar in Pelham, New Hampshire. If you are not familiar with this spot, they are a family operated farm to table restaurant with decades of culinary experience and a love for authentic Greek cuisine. It's a little slice of Greece right here in the Granite State.
Boston Globe
11,000 readers tested their knowledge of Boston slang. Here’s where they disagree.
Readers are flaunting their skills after testing their knowledge of Boston slang. After more than 11,000 readers quizzed themselves last week we noticed two things. One, our readers are very proficient when it comes to the local slang. And two, there may be more than one way to use some of the words. In a question that asked readers to describe something as awesome, we provided multiple choice answer options of “wicked,” “pissa,” or “ripper.” Readers had little issue ruling out “ripper,” otherwise known as a massive party, but were somewhat split when it came to “pissa” and “wicked.” The results showed that 41% of readers answered “wicked,” and 56% answered “pissa,” with the remaining 3% answering “ripper.” So that got us thinking, is there more than one way to use these terms?
OnlyInYourState
This Candy Store In New Hampshire Was Ripped Straight From The Pages Of A Fairytale
It can be safely agreed upon that too much sugar isn’t a good thing. But sometimes a little bit of sugar is a great thing! For those with a sweet tooth out there, this spectacular candy shop in Dover, New Hampshire is a place to put on your bucket list.
‘Jeopardy!’ question on iconic Boston tower stumps contestants
Wednesday’s “Jeopardy!” contestants were truly stumped as none of them were able to answer this question about one of Boston’s most iconic towers. One of the last questions in the show’s second round was from a category called “The Corporate Structure.” The $400 question asked, “This Boston tower built by a financial company has been officially renamed 200 Claredon – much less patriotic.”
New Yorker cartoonist Christopher Weyant recalls the Boston cartoon that changed everything
The Nieman Fellow at Harvard and Globe editorial page contributor has strong ties to Boston. Christopher Weyant has not just one, but two of the best jobs in cartooning. First off, he’s a New Yorker cartoonist, where he’s spent 25 years making light of, well, anything and everything, including current events for the Daily Cartoon on the magazine’s website. That’s where he did a cartoon about Boston that became the New Yorker’s most shared cartoon ever up to that point. (More on that later.)
‘I am still pinching myself’: Lexington native makes Grammy history
Piano has been the soundtrack of Steven Feifke’s life for nearly three decades.
Innovative 'Mac and Cheese Donut' Is Taking Boston by Storm
What could be better than mac and cheese in a donut?
OnlyInYourState
The Year-Round Flea Market Every Rhode Islander Needs To Explore At Least Once
Weekends are supposed to be all about relaxing and taking time for ourselves. However, the week’s responsibilities usually spill over to those two precious free days, which means we might not have as much time as we’d like to just kick back. If you’re a fan of digging for gems, try to squeeze in an hour or two on your next free weekend day to explore this year-round flea market in Rhode Island.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
New Restaurant Now Open in the New Hampshire Seacoast, Kind of
Restaurants are just about everyone's favorite hobby, right? We love our favorite standbys and the familiarity, while relishing in the excitement of a new place to belly up to the bar for a bite or find that perfect table to enjoy new food with friends. Well, get ready, because there's...
WCVB
Boston doctor on rare, but serious ‘AFM’
There's new national data about a rare, but serious, condition that can occur in children as they recover from a common cold. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, explains what Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is, its symptoms and what parents should know.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Boston’s Largest Architectural Firms: 2023
BOSTON- The Boston Real Estate Times released its annual ranking of largest architectural firms of 2023 in Massachusetts. The ranking is based on gross revenue in Massachusetts for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022. 1. Elkus Manfredi Architects. MA Revenue: $67.85 Million. Worldwide Revenue: $108.00 Million. MA Employees: 250. President/CEO:...
Barnstable Patriot
'It's been good to us.' Meet the sweetheart owners behind The Daily Paper cafes in Hyannis
The partnership began 21 years ago when they got married. Five years later, the couple pursued a business venture together. Samantha and Aaron Webb, co-owners of the restaurant The Daily Paper, are truly partners in life. Their paths first crossed in 1998. Samantha Smith, a Barnstable High School graduate, was...
