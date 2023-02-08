ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Reluctantly Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has some strong ties to the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott played with Eagles stars Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay at Mississippi State, where his quarterbacks coach was Brian Johnson, who currently holds the same role with Philadelphia. Nevertheless, because of ...
iheart.com

Photos Show Ex-NFL Player Vontae Davis Sleeping On Highway Before Arrest

Photos obtained by TMZ Sports show former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis asleep on the side of the Florida Turnpike prior to his recent arrest. Davis appears to be unconscious on the pavement next to a Tesla vehicle with significant damage. A witness told TMZ Sports that Davis remained asleep even after police approached him at the scene.
