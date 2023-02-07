On today’s edition of The Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Aubrey Lee, Senior Vice-President at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, about tips and tricks to maintain your 2023 financial resolutions and goals as we approach the quarter point of the year. Additionally, Michigan State Police Second District Public Information Officer, F/Lt. Mike Shaw, talks about the increase in traffic-related deaths during and following the bulk of the pandemic, how distracted and impaired driving is a major factor, and what the State Police are doing to help educate local law enforcement and the public on making our roads safer. Plus, Oakland University Professor of Political Science, Dave Dulio talks about the impact of the State of the Union and Michigan’s newly-passed Presidential primary date on the 2024 Presidential Election!

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO