Oakland Schools Consultant Talks Extensive STEM Programs | Megacast Interview, February 9, 2023
Oakland Schools STEM Consultant, Phil Kimmel discusses the many STEM initiatives and special programs provided to local school districts by their local ISD!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast and The Splash: https://civiccentertv.com/. Follow...
“The Splash LIVE” Exclusive Interview – Renee Roberts
The Rotary Club of West Bloomfield’s Renee Roberts joins the show to talk about all of the projects in and outside of West Bloomfield that our local Rotary is working on, as well as ways that you can get involved!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing...
Preview of the Orchard Lake Fine Art Show with Patty Narozny – The Splash LIVE
Host, Dave Scott talks Orchard Lake Fine Art Show with special guest Patty Narozny!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast and The Splash: https://civiccentertv.com/ Follow us ⬇ ⬇ • https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15 • https://www.facebook.com/civiccentertv15/ • https://twitter.com/CivicCenterTV...
Oakland Politics Professor Talks State of the Union & More! | Megacast Interview, February 8, 2023
Oakland University Professor of Political Science, Dave Dulio talks about the impact of the State of the Union and Michigan’s newly-passed Presidential primary date on the 2024 Presidential Election!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on...
Preventing Traffic Accidents, the State of the Union & More! | Full Megacast, February 8, 2023
On today’s edition of The Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Aubrey Lee, Senior Vice-President at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, about tips and tricks to maintain your 2023 financial resolutions and goals as we approach the quarter point of the year. Additionally, Michigan State Police Second District Public Information Officer, F/Lt. Mike Shaw, talks about the increase in traffic-related deaths during and following the bulk of the pandemic, how distracted and impaired driving is a major factor, and what the State Police are doing to help educate local law enforcement and the public on making our roads safer. Plus, Oakland University Professor of Political Science, Dave Dulio talks about the impact of the State of the Union and Michigan’s newly-passed Presidential primary date on the 2024 Presidential Election!
“The Splash LIVE” – February 8 , 2023
Dave Scott talks about the latest events and news in the Greater West Bloomfield area, and discusses the hot topics of the day with local news-makers!. On today’s show, Dave previews upcoming events across the local community, and interviews the first-ever AI “Splash” guest!. Stay up to...
Michigan State Police Discuss Preventing Deadly Car Crashes | Megacast Interview, February 8, 2023
Michigan State Police Second District Public Information Officer, F/Lt. Mike Shaw, talks about the increase in traffic-related deaths during and following the bulk of the pandemic, how distracted and impaired driving is a major factor, and what the State Police are doing to help educate local law enforcement and the public on making our roads safer.
