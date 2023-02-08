Read full article on original website
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Clayton News Daily
Kyrie Irving scores 25 as Mavs roll over Kings
Despite the absence of Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks exploded for 45 points in the first quarter and remained unbeaten in the Kyrie Irving era with a 122-114 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Friday night. The Western Conference playoff contenders meet in a rematch Saturday night, also in...
Clayton News Daily
Nets could have newcomers in action vs. Sixers
During the past week, things were so eventful for the Brooklyn Nets that they went from Kyrie Irving being the top scoring option until Kevin Durant returns from an injury to having an entirely different roster. The first game with the overhauled squad went well, and new acquisitions Mikal Bridges...
Clayton News Daily
Jimmy Butler’s dunk lifts Heat to win over struggling Rockets
Jimmy Butler dunked off a 35-foot in-bounds pass from Gabe Vincent with just 0.3 seconds left as the host Miami Heat defeated the Houston Rockets 97-95 on Friday night. Tyler Herro led Miami with 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He had game highs in all three categories, making 11-of-20 from the floor.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Clayton News Daily
Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley power Cavs past Pelicans
Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Evan Mobley added 28 points, 13 rebounds and three steals to help the Cleveland Cavaliers notch an easy 118-107 victory over the host New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Jarrett Allen contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds as Cleveland won its fifth straight game...
Clayton News Daily
Jazz end 3-game skid by coming back to defeat Raptors
Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen each scored 23 points and the visiting Utah Jazz overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Toronto Raptors 122-116 on Friday night. Markkanen also posted nine rebounds and five assists, and Collin Sexton added 22 points for the Jazz, who ended...
Clayton News Daily
Joel Embiid puts up 35 as 76ers run past Knicks
Joel Embiid scored 35 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the New York Knicks 119-108 on Friday. Embiid's three-point play with 1:36 remaining extended the Sixers' lead to 114-108. Tyrese Maxey then dropped in a 3-pointer with 1:09 left to put the Sixers ahead by nine.
Clayton News Daily
Ja Morant leads Grizzlies to convincing win over Timberwolves
Behind a balanced offensive effort, led by Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies rolled to a 128-107 home victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Morant had 32 points, including 20 in the first half, nine assists and nine rebounds. Desmond Bane added 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Jaren Jackson Jr. tallied 15 points and six rebounds.
Clayton News Daily
Heat arrive in Orlando with momentum from last-second win
The Miami Heat will look to record a ninth straight win in their home state on Saturday night when they visit the Orlando Magic. The Heat recorded eight of those victories in Miami, including a 110-105 decision against the Magic on Jan. 27. Jimmy Butler, who scored 29 points in...
Clayton News Daily
No Kevin Durant yet, but Devin Booker, Suns skip past Pacers
All five Phoenix starters scored in double figures and the visiting Suns never trailed en route to a 117-104 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday in Indianapolis. Phoenix came into Friday's contest a day removed from acquiring Kevin Durant in a trade that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder to Brooklyn. The 10-time All-NBA honoree Durant was not available to play against the Pacers, but the Suns did not need him with a balanced scoring effort and stifling defense overwhelming struggling Indiana.
Clayton News Daily
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 44 points power Thunder past Blazers
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander equaled his career high with 44 points while lifting the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 138-129 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 13 of 16 from the floor and made a career-high 18 free throws to lift the Thunder to their third win in four games and give Oklahoma City a winning three-game road trip (2-1).
Clayton News Daily
Pistons pull out 2-OT win, extend Spurs' skid to 11
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 32 points, rookie Jalen Duren added a career-high 30 points and 17 rebounds and the host Detroit Pistons topped the San Antonio Spurs 138-131 in double overtime on Friday night. Detroit's Jaden Ivey supplied 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Isaiah Stewart had 15 points...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Magic, G Terrence Ross negotiating buyout
The Orlando Magic intend to buy out the contract of veteran guard Terrence Ross, ESPN reported Saturday. Per the report, the two sides were finalizing terms of the buyout. Once done, Ross will be a free agent and have a chance to sign with a playoff-contending team. Ross began his...
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Haslams in talks to buy stake in Bucks
The owners of the Cleveland Browns are looking to buy a minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Haslam Sports Group, headed by Dee and Jimmy Haslam, reportedly are in discussions to buy Marc Lasry's 25 percent share of the Bucks. Wes Edens and Lasry teamed...
Clayton News Daily
Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction
Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of becoming the youngest quarterback to start three Super Bowls, but the Kansas City Chiefs star is more interested in becoming the 13th to earn multiple Super Bowl rings. Mahomes will be playing in his third Super Bowl in the past four campaigns, and...
Clayton News Daily
Evgeni Malkin, Penguins aim to stay hot vs. rested Kings
After recording a pair of victories as they returned from the All-Star break, the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins now face the well-rested Los Angeles Kings in a matchup on Saturday. The freshness scales are tilted even further considering the Penguins played Friday, earning a 6-3 road victory over the Anaheim Ducks....
Clayton News Daily
Raptors sign G Joe Wieskamp to multi-year deal
The Toronto Raptors signed guard Joe Wieskamp to a multi-year contract on Saturday. The team did not release contract details. Wieskamp signed two 10-day contracts with the Raptors earlier in the season and appeared in two games, averaging 4.5 points over 8.5 minutes a game. He also played in eight games with the Wisconsin Herd of the G League, averaging 16.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
Clayton News Daily
Kings sign G Pheonix Copley to one-year extension
The Los Angeles Kings signed goaltender Pheonix Copley to a one-year, $1.5 million extension. He is 15-3-1 with a 2.92 goals-against average and .897 save percentage since making his Kings debut on Dec. 6. Copley, 31, has started 20 of the past 26 games for Los Angeles. Biggest blown lead...
Clayton News Daily
Blackhawks come from behind, down Coyotes in OT
Caleb Jones scored on a rebound with 1:23 remaining in overtime as the Chicago Blackhawks rallied from an early two-goal deficit to defeat the visiting Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Friday night. Andreas Athanasiou, who finished with a goal and two assists, broke in on a breakaway that Arizona goaltender Connor...
