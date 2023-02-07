ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bloomfield Township, MI

civiccentertv.com

Oakland Schools Consultant Talks Extensive STEM Programs | Megacast Interview, February 9, 2023

Oakland Schools STEM Consultant, Phil Kimmel discusses the many STEM initiatives and special programs provided to local school districts by their local ISD!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast and The Splash: https://civiccentertv.com/. Follow...
OAKLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
civiccentertv.com

Healthcare for Seniors, New DNR Fishing Map & More! | Full Megacast, February 7, 2023

On today’s edition of The Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Mary Naber, President and CEO of Pace of Southeast Michigan, about their services provided to seniors, including healthcare, insurance, social services and more in order to help them live a full life outside of a nursing facility. Plus, Tyler talks about the latest news making headlines in Oakland County and across Michigan!
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
civiccentertv.com

Oakland Politics Professor Talks State of the Union & More! | Megacast Interview, February 8, 2023

Oakland University Professor of Political Science, Dave Dulio talks about the impact of the State of the Union and Michigan’s newly-passed Presidential primary date on the 2024 Presidential Election!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on...
ROCHESTER, MI

