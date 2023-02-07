Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Related
civiccentertv.com
“The Splash LIVE” Exclusive Interview – Renee Roberts
The Rotary Club of West Bloomfield’s Renee Roberts joins the show to talk about all of the projects in and outside of West Bloomfield that our local Rotary is working on, as well as ways that you can get involved!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing...
civiccentertv.com
Oakland Schools Consultant Talks Extensive STEM Programs | Megacast Interview, February 9, 2023
Oakland Schools STEM Consultant, Phil Kimmel discusses the many STEM initiatives and special programs provided to local school districts by their local ISD!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast and The Splash: https://civiccentertv.com/. Follow...
civiccentertv.com
Michigan Non-Profit Provides Seniors Health & Other Services! | Megacast Interview, February 7, 2023
Megacast host, Tyler Kieft talks to Mary Naber, President and CEO of Pace of Southeast Michigan, about their services provided to seniors, including healthcare, insurance, social services and more in order to help them live a full life outside of a nursing facility. Stay up to date with our videos...
civiccentertv.com
Healthcare for Seniors, New DNR Fishing Map & More! | Full Megacast, February 7, 2023
On today’s edition of The Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Mary Naber, President and CEO of Pace of Southeast Michigan, about their services provided to seniors, including healthcare, insurance, social services and more in order to help them live a full life outside of a nursing facility. Plus, Tyler talks about the latest news making headlines in Oakland County and across Michigan!
civiccentertv.com
Oakland Politics Professor Talks State of the Union & More! | Megacast Interview, February 8, 2023
Oakland University Professor of Political Science, Dave Dulio talks about the impact of the State of the Union and Michigan’s newly-passed Presidential primary date on the 2024 Presidential Election!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on...
civiccentertv.com
Michigan State Police Discuss Preventing Deadly Car Crashes | Megacast Interview, February 8, 2023
Michigan State Police Second District Public Information Officer, F/Lt. Mike Shaw, talks about the increase in traffic-related deaths during and following the bulk of the pandemic, how distracted and impaired driving is a major factor, and what the State Police are doing to help educate local law enforcement and the public on making our roads safer.
Comments / 0