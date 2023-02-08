Newman Regional Health held a special celebration for a notable accreditation announcement Thursday. Late last year, the hospital announced the Cardiac Cath Lab was recognized for its use of minimally invasive procedures. The process through the American College of Cardiology started in April 2021, with a “rigorous” on-site evaluation as part of the work. On KVOE’s Morning Show before the public event, Director of Business Development Steve Bazan says Cardiac Care staff went “above and beyond” their regular work load to get the accreditation process moving, and Dr. Michael Lloyd says it was a level of recognition worth pursuing because of the staff’s level of care.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO