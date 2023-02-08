Read full article on original website
KVOE
A Memorial for the Sage and the Sculptor: Program ready to commemorate the birthday of William Allen White
The celebration of the 155th birthday of William Allen White will have a special program this Sunday afternoon. The William Allen White Community Partnership Inc. and Emporia State University Special Collection and Archives will host a program focused on the history of the William Allen White Bust and Memorial located at Peter Pan Park and its sculptor, Jo Davidson.
KVOE
Emporia Senior Center’s Love & Kindness fundraiser delayed
The Emporia Senior Center is delaying a brand-new fundraiser. The Love & Kindness event was originally set for Friday, but it’s being pushed to Feb. 17 due to a recent illness affecting President and CEO Ian Boyd. The fundraising luncheon includes Brunswick stew, salad and dessert and is designed...
KVOE
Boy Scout Troop 157 pancake feed, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation auction on Saturday list of events
Two big community events are coming Saturday. On the calendar first is the Boy Scout Troop 157 pancake feed at Emporia’s First Christian Church. Cost is $6 a person for all-you-can-eat pancakes. The event is from 6 am to 12:30 pm and follows the Sojadi District’s annual recognition dinner, which took place Thursday at First Christian Church.
KVOE
PACT Act information briefing Saturday at Emporia American Legion Post 5 adds activities
Veterans and caregivers from across the state are encouraged to attend Saturday’s PACT Act information briefing at Emporia’s American Legion Post 5. Post Commander Clay Childs says veterans areawide are interested in the information to be presented. Activities at the Legion Post have been expanded since the event...
KVOE
USD 253 Board of Education holds first and, for the time being, last conversation on prospect of shortened school weeks during regular meeting Wednesday
It doesn’t appear additional conversations will be moving forward anytime soon regarding the prospect of a shortened school week within USD 253 Emporia Public Schools. Wednesday night, district staff delivered a preliminary presentation on that very topic following a high level of interest expressed through several platforms in recent months according to USD 253 Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Judy Stanley. The idea presented would have seen the district move to a four-day school week and five-day work week If the alteration were to be approved.
KVOE
Newman Regional Health celebrates Cardiac Cath Lab accreditation process
Newman Regional Health held a special celebration for a notable accreditation announcement Thursday. Late last year, the hospital announced the Cardiac Cath Lab was recognized for its use of minimally invasive procedures. The process through the American College of Cardiology started in April 2021, with a “rigorous” on-site evaluation as part of the work. On KVOE’s Morning Show before the public event, Director of Business Development Steve Bazan says Cardiac Care staff went “above and beyond” their regular work load to get the accreditation process moving, and Dr. Michael Lloyd says it was a level of recognition worth pursuing because of the staff’s level of care.
KVOE
Emporia High boys swim and dive team finishes fifth at Centennial League meet
The Emporia High boys swim and dive team finished fifth place in the Centennial League meet in Topeka Thursday. Manhattan was the league champion, followed by Washburn Rural, Topeka High and Hayden. In diving, Alex Allemang finished in second place with a score of 318.40. The 200-medley relay team of...
KVOE
Emporia High girls wrestlers to compete for trip to state
A trip to state will be on the line Saturday for the Emporia High girls wrestling team. The Lady Spartans will be competing in the Class 6-5A regional hosted by Wichita Southeast. Junior Katina Keosybounheuang is one of two Emporia High wrestlers ranked in 6-5A. She’s ranked third at 120...
KVOE
Applications for Emporia Assistant City Manager position due by noon Tuesday
The deadline is nearly here for those wishing to apply to serve as the next Assistant City Manager of Emporia. Applications are due by noon Tuesday. Applicants should send their resumes to Jo Lynne Herron by emailing Jherron@emporiaks.gov. The ideal candidate will be an engaged and trusted partner within the community who enjoys relationship building inside and outside of the organization that can manage operations of the functions they are tasked with overseeing.
KVOE
Emporia State men 3rd, women 5th at Washburn Challenge Indoor Track meet
The Emporia State men finished in 3rd place and the women finished 5th at the Washburn Indoor Track and Field Midweek Challenge Thursday. Josiah Driggers finished 2nd in the triple jump, Miles Lockridge finished 3rd in the triple jump. Kingsley Bennett finished 3rd in the 60-meter dash. The women had...
KVOE
Emporia High wrestlers ranked headed into regionals
The Emporia High girls’ wrestling team will be competing for a trip to state Saturday at the Wichita Southeast Regional. 2 Emporia High wrestlers are ranked in 6-5A. Katina Keosybounheuang is ranked 3rd at 120 pounds. Virginia Munoz is ranked 4th at 135 pounds. The top four finishers in...
KVOE
Emporia State softball to open season in Texas
The Emporia State softball team opens its season Friday. They will be playing in the Lubbock Christian Tournament in Lubbock, Texas. Coach April Rosales says she likes the energy around this year’s team. Pitcher Sydney Righi says she is excited to get the season started. The Lady Hornets will...
KVOE
Free tax help available through Emporia State School of Business, AARP for qualifying residents
Volunteers from two entities are ready to help qualifying residents with their taxes. Emporia State School of Business students are once again involved in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or VITA program. Adjunct instructor Payson Maydew says this gives accounting students “real-world experience” before they officially start their careers.
KVOE
USD 386 Madison-Virgil to continue conversations about superintendent replacement process
More conversations about a superintendent search are at least scheduled for the USD 386 Madison-Virgil board’s upcoming meeting. Steve Jowers is taking the superintendent post at USDD 448 Inman after less than a year on the job in Madison to move closer to family. The district has already announced plans to handle the superintendent search without an outside consultant unless applicants are not considered acceptable to the board.
KVOE
Emporia High basketball teams to host Topeka High
The Emporia High basketball teams return home for a Centennial League doubleheader against Topeka High Friday. Both the Lady Spartans and Spartans look for the season sweep over the Trojans. For the Emporia High boys, they look to win the Dean Smith Trophy. Emporia High is 11-5 and 4-2 in...
KVOE
Individual selected as USD 253 Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations left prior district following suspension and performance concerns
The USD 253 Emporia Board of Education has appointed Dr. David McGehee as its interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations. However; McGehee steps into the role after controversy with his former district. During a special meeting Friday afternoon, board members voted unanimously to approve a contract with ESSDACK for a...
KVOE
Emporia State baseball to host Minot State
The Emporia State baseball team hosts Minot State in a 4 game series beginning Friday. The two teams will play a single game Friday, a doubleheader Saturday, and a single game Sunday. All games will be played at Rock Creek High School at St. George. A new turf infield is...
KVOE
Emporia High’s Braxton Higgins’ season ends as Spartan swimmers and divers head into the postseason
With the home stretch of the swimming and diving season approaching, one Emporia High Spartan had his season cut short prior to Thursday’s Centennial League meet. Senior Braxton Higgins will not be able to defend his state championship or his Centennial League championship in diving due to an injury. Higgins felt some pain near his tailbone area several weeks ago and that’s when he needed to take action and get it checked out. He was told he needed immediate surgery.
KVOE
Kansas Broadband Roadshow to start in Emporia on Wednesday
The Kansas Broadband Roadshow has been announced, and it’s starting in Emporia. The Kansas Office of Broadband Development has announced several tour stops through at least March with more likely. The Emporia tour stop will be Wednesday from 5:30-7 pm at the Fairgrounds Anderson Building. The tour is designed...
KVOE
Monthly home sales dip in Emporia, Lyon County
Home sales in Emporia dipped from December and were also lower than a year ago. Sunflower Association of Realtors says Emporia had 15 homes sold in January, down from the 31 sold in December and 29 from November. That’s down slightly from the January 2022 total of 16. Greater...
