Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mychamplainvalley.com
Play of the Week winner: Saranac Lake’s Landon Ladue
Our play of the week winner comes to us from a recent Saranac Lake boys basketball game. With time winding down in the third quarter, Landon Ladue found a lane and floated the ball up and in right at the buzzer.
mychamplainvalley.com
Both Vermont hockey teams suffer 4-3 shootout losses
During a busy night for the Catamounts, Vermont women’s hockey endured a back and forth game against New Hampshire eventually losing 4-3 in a shootout. The men’s team pulled off an impressive three-goal comeback on the road against UMass, but couldn’t take the lead and lost in a shootout by the same score.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont women’s lacrosse loses season opener on the road
Coming off a conference championship, the Vermont women’s lacrosse team tried to start the 2023 season on a good note when the team took on Temple University on the road on Friday. The Owls offense was too much for the Catamounts to handle as Temple won 10-5.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont men’s lacrosse prepares for home opener
The Catamounts are confident ahead of their home opening game against the 14 ranked Boston University Terriers. The team says their goal is to stay undefeated at Virtue Field this season.
mychamplainvalley.com
BHS Girl’s Basketball Show Solidarity
Burlington, VT– The message was clear “hate has no place here!” The Burlington High School girl’s basketball team showed solidarity, in response to recent incidents statewide. Tuesday night, at a game at Patrick gym, was the first time CVU and BHS met since the apparently racist TikTok video. Burlington players wore plain black shirts with “BHS” on the front, and “Hate has no place here” on the back. Players read aloud a statement asking for accountability.
mychamplainvalley.com
Law enforcement to be “highly visible” for Super Bowl Weekend
Drive sober or get pulled over: the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s campaign to stop drinking and driving; and with the big game coming up this weekend, local law enforcement is ready to do its part through STOP DWI New York, a statewide high visibility campaign that every county participates in to stop people from driving under the influence.
Comments / 0