Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closingJM McBrideHomewood, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in IllinoisKristen WaltersPlainfield, IL
Is There A Chicago Strangler?MCChicago, IL
Walmart to Close Multiple Locations Across the US: Leaving Behind Food Deserts and Displaced CustomersTy D.Chicago, IL
Celebrate Paczki Day & Fat Tuesday with Delightful Pastries
Every year, Chicago goes wild celebrating Fat Tuesday and one of its most coveted, time-honored traditions, Paczki Day. Joining us now with some delicious paczki recipes ahead of the big day is chef and owner of Delightful Pastries, Dobra Bielinski. Last year, WGN News interviewed Bielinski on her paczki process...
napervillelocal.com
Stunning Estate Features Home Theater, Bar, Fire Pit In Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — This $1.7 million home exudes warmth and luxury right around the corner from all of downtown Naperville’s amenities. As soon as you walk in, you’ll be charmed by the two-story foyer, which leads to a living area with soaring ceilings and wide, arched windows that let in loads of natural light. In the family room, a stone fireplace makes for a cozy centerpiece in winter.
petapixel.com
Photographer Forced to Shut Down Her Wedding Business After Going Blind
A professional photographer was forced to give up her successful wedding business after being diagnosed with a rare eye disease that is causing her to go blind. Robyn Lindemann was an elite wedding photographer in Chicago at the top of her game when she received the devastating news that she has retinitis pigmentosa (RP).
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Legendary Chester’s tavern re-opens in Summit
Chester’s tavern, which has been operating in Summit for nearly a century, has re-opened after a two-year shutdown for remodeling. The new faces of Chester’s are brothers Dan and Mike Damaschke, along with business partner Billy Chen. In early 2021, they got involved by taking over the business.
Look at those eyes! This beautiful puppy needs a forever home
Meet Tracy! She is just a little 4 month-old pup who loves to play. If her loveable personality doesn’t win you over, how can you say no to those beautiful eyes? All you have to do is win her heart with a hand full of yummy treats.
959theriver.com
Enjoy Local Theater This Weekend
It’s Leslie. Who needs to go downtown? We have great theater right here in the western suburbs. A lot can happen in 10 minutes, and this is never more evident than it is in the 9 vignettes of John Cariani’s Almost, Maine. Come join Grove Players, Director Rich...
What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?
PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
Local nonprofit gifts boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting new adaptive bike
The family also has an ongoing GoFundMe page which has raised more than $2 million.
Carl Sandburg High School grad who co-wrote 'Knock at the Cabin' talks about experience
M. Night Shyamalan's "Knock at the Cabin" is now playing in theatres.
aroundthetownchicago.com
Australian Company Brings Mexico to Illinois
★★★★★Fast Food! While most of us enjoy far too much of this, and no matter where you go you see one drive-thru after another, we all know that for the most part these eateries are more for convenience than flavor and health. Anyone who has been to Mexico or any Hispanic neighborhood of any city, knows that there are lots of little stands where one can buy food that is fresh and tasty. Steven Marks, a New Yorker who transplanted to Australia , saw that people loved the Mexican food and while it was “street food” it was healthier than most of the other “stuff” people were eating. His thought was to create a restaurant that took the “street food” one step further- make it healthy to go along with the flavors that people love!
What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
onekindesign.com
This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces
This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
Eater
Evanston’s Mexican Food Scene Is About to Get a Major Upgrade
Cheesy romance can gain top billing in February as Chicagoans scurry to book Valentine’s Day reservations to make their partners feel extra special. But Aboyer chef Michael Lachowicz is choosing to deliver a message of respect and appreciation to his longtime business partners — chef Miguel Escobar, sous chef Carlos Cahue, and wine director Sergio Angel. The veteran chef’s Valentine comes in the form of the opening of Fonda Cantina, a new Mexican bar and restaurant, debuting Wednesday, February 8 in suburban Evanston.
Bad To Worse: Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Four More Illinois Stores
You've been paying attention to the straits that Bed Bath & Beyond has found themselves in, so it's probably no surprise to you that things are getting worse, not better for a company that's teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. That doesn't make it any easier to watch, although we...
Eater
A Japanese Ramen Import Scores Big in Downtown Chicago
Downtown Chicago continues to grow busier and to help serve the workers, tourists, and locals Kyuramen has opened on the corner of Illinois and Hubbard. The space presents a bold and unique design and Tony Hu, the Chinese restaurateur who helped bring the Japanese chain to Chicago says the ramen’s strength is its authenticity. Is it worth a visit? Read on to find out.
After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County
LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closing
Village of Homewood, Illinois, officials expressed surprise over the planned closing of the Walmart store located in that community, and they shared an email from a Walmart official explaining it.
Walmart to close Homewood and Plainfield stores, Lincolnwood pickup location
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Walmart is closing three locations in the Chicago area.The retail giant says it is shutting down its Lincolnwood Walmart Pickup location at 6840 McCormick Blvd. It will close on Friday, Feb. 17."This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process," Walmart told CBS 2. "As this is a pickup and delivery only location, we have taken what we learned from this location and made it part of how we operate Pick-up and Delivery from our surrounding stores."Also closing Walmart stores in south suburban Homewood and far west suburban Plainfield – which...
Lucky Illinois Woman Survives Freak Accident while Snowmobiling
Snowmobiling is an exciting winter activity in Illinois but it can be really dangerous too. The Thrill Of Snowmobiling In Illinois During The Winter. One of the great things about living in Illinois is we get to experience all four seasons. I know winter can be grueling at times but there are also so many fun activities to participate in. One of the most popular ones is snowmobiling. There are plenty of killer trails to conquer. It's quite the rush too because there are dangerous elements involved too. I've gone a couple of times and had a blast.
