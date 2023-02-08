ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An annual survey shows 30 Tyler ISD elementary classes exceed the 22:1 student-to-teacher ratio mandated by the state. All 30 classes of those classes have a teacher aide, which is required by law. The survey was discussed at the Tyler ISD board workshop meeting Thursday morning.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

New Diana school board weighs 4-day school week

DIANA, TX
101.5 KNUE

Is The Chick-fil-A On S. Broadway In Tyler, Texas Going To Move?

If there is one thing Tyler, Texas loves, it's Chick-fil-A. Whether it's the famous chicken sandwich with a couple of pickles or nuggets or chicken biscuits for breakfast, Chick-fil-A is a Tyler must-have. However, getting what they're craving in a quick timely manner is a challenge much of the time, especially at their location on S. Broadway Ave. in the Broadway Crossing shopping center.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Unique general store in Tyler to hold ribbon cutting Friday

Pine & Rose Mercantile, which opened in June of last year, is set to hold its ribbon cutting on Friday in Tyler. Owner Caroline Gage, who shares a space with Cut Beef and Gotta Graze, said she is excited to open in that location. “I love visiting other towns and...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

East Texas zoos hyper-vigilant after monkey thefts in Dallas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After the theft of two Emperor Tamarin monkeys in Dallas and similar recent crimes around the nation, East Texas zoos are on high alert according to Caldwell Zoo President and CEO Steve Marshall. “We consider things like this just malicious intent and endangerment of the lives...
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

East Texas Food Bank holds emergency food distribution in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you had to throw out the food in your fridge last week, you’re not alone. After the ice storm, power outages and debris cleanup are hitting East Texans in the wallet, not to mention the high cost of replacing food. But today, relief came...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas cook Lankston Malone is carrying on his family’s legacy of running a restaurant. He opened ‘The B, Birrias and Burgers’ in Lindale on January 17. He is a fourth generation restaurant owner, starting with his great-grandparents in Palestine, his grandparents’ restaurant called ‘Terry’s’, his mother’s ‘Bertie’s’ in Lindale, and now Malone himself.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Sweet Spot In Tyler, Texas Closes It’s Doors Permanently

When Tyler, Texas residents are craving something to satisfy that sweet tooth, they now have one less option. For a few years now anyone that was craving a warm cinnamon roll with frosting could stop into Cinnaholic in The Village At Cumberland Park and pick one up and snack on that oversized cinnamon roll for a while. However, that's not possible now because the location announced today (Tuesday, February 7th) that the store is permanently closed.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Moffett VFD Grant

The East Texas Food Bank held an emergency food distribution at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler on Thursday. East Texas investigators hope new technology will help solve a 22-year-old cold case. Kilgore police are revisiting the case of a woman’s body found in December of 2000. Her identity remains a mystery to this day.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, Texas Has Gotten So Big That We Need Another One of These

It’s incredible to see how much Tyler, Texas has grown in the past few years. Some people feel like the growth is a good thing as there are more things to do and more jobs in our area. Although some people hate the change and are tired of the traffic due to new businesses that we see on Broadway Ave. But after a recent shopping trip with my wife this past weekend and overhearing another conversation, I am sure that Tyler is big enough to support another Target location.
TYLER, TX

