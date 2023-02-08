Read full article on original website
Garden Valley Golf Club is one of East Texas's top 5 public courses acclaimed 18 Hole Course by GolfDayTour Tyler TexasGarden Valley, TX
300 Bags of Trash Collected This Year by Man on Mission to Clean Up JacksonvilleAsh JurbergJacksonville, TX
Tour Tyler Texas welcomes talented Sam Houston State University graduate and TV reporter Ashlyn Anderson to East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in TylerKristen WaltersTyler, TX
UT Tyler's Black Student Association returns to campus bringing diversity, inclusion
TYLER, Texas — UT Tyler’s Black Student Association has returned this year bringing diversity and inclusion to the campus. It brings a space to support one another. Courtney Pickett, organizer of the BSA, said the group suffered from a lack of support when it started in 2017. Now, she hopes it will serve an important role for students.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: A look at past, present of gospel music in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — What originated inside Black American churches has now graced the stages of mainstream award shows. East Texas has its share of gospel musicians, both past and present that have impacted the region. Ralph E. Caraway Sr., senior pastor at St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler, said...
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - written by Tyler Civic Theatre Center.
KLTV
Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An annual survey shows 30 Tyler ISD elementary classes exceed the 22:1 student-to-teacher ratio mandated by the state. All 30 classes of those classes have a teacher aide, which is required by law. The survey was discussed at the Tyler ISD board workshop meeting Thursday morning.
Tour Tyler Texas welcomes talented Sam Houston State University graduate and TV reporter Ashlyn Anderson to East Texas
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - written by KETK.
KTRE
New Diana school board weighs 4-day school week
Congressman Nathaniel Moran unmoved by Biden's SOTU, says 'American people know better'. “Despite the picture President Biden is attempting to paint, the American people know better. I am disappointed that President Biden did not address the real issues jeopardizing the safety of our communities and hurting the American people." Tyler...
Is The Chick-fil-A On S. Broadway In Tyler, Texas Going To Move?
If there is one thing Tyler, Texas loves, it's Chick-fil-A. Whether it's the famous chicken sandwich with a couple of pickles or nuggets or chicken biscuits for breakfast, Chick-fil-A is a Tyler must-have. However, getting what they're craving in a quick timely manner is a challenge much of the time, especially at their location on S. Broadway Ave. in the Broadway Crossing shopping center.
inforney.com
Unique general store in Tyler to hold ribbon cutting Friday
Pine & Rose Mercantile, which opened in June of last year, is set to hold its ribbon cutting on Friday in Tyler. Owner Caroline Gage, who shares a space with Cut Beef and Gotta Graze, said she is excited to open in that location. “I love visiting other towns and...
KTRE
East Texas zoos hyper-vigilant after monkey thefts in Dallas
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After the theft of two Emperor Tamarin monkeys in Dallas and similar recent crimes around the nation, East Texas zoos are on high alert according to Caldwell Zoo President and CEO Steve Marshall. “We consider things like this just malicious intent and endangerment of the lives...
KLTV
East Texas Food Bank holds emergency food distribution in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you had to throw out the food in your fridge last week, you’re not alone. After the ice storm, power outages and debris cleanup are hitting East Texans in the wallet, not to mention the high cost of replacing food. But today, relief came...
KTRE
East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas cook Lankston Malone is carrying on his family’s legacy of running a restaurant. He opened ‘The B, Birrias and Burgers’ in Lindale on January 17. He is a fourth generation restaurant owner, starting with his great-grandparents in Palestine, his grandparents’ restaurant called ‘Terry’s’, his mother’s ‘Bertie’s’ in Lindale, and now Malone himself.
Susan Robinson Jewelry closing their doors after almost 40 years, Chick-fil-A to open in same location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — After nearly four decades in business, Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry will be closing its doors and a new fast food chain will be opening in the same location, employees say. According to a press release, the owner will be retiring and all inventory will be discounted and sold. Once all their […]
KLTV
Family of murdered Angelina County woman speak at plea hearing
If you’re thinking about a remodel, or even building a new home, we may have just the thing for you this weekend at Maude Cobb in Longview. It’s the annual East Texas Builder’s Association’s Annual Home and Design Show with a building full of ideas. Whitehouse...
KTRE
Former pro hockey player opens rink, offers free lessons in Winnsboro
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former professional hockey player from south Louisiana has opened up a hockey center in Winnsboro for kids to have a place to have fun and be competitive. Justin Duplantis is the organizer and founder of The East Texas Hockey organization that started last year in...
ketk.com
JOB ALERT: Community Healthcore in Longview needs a Mental Health Case Manager
Mental Health Case Manager – Child & Adolescent Services Longview. * Assist clients in identifying and articulating their requests and needs for services and supports. * Negotiate and facilitate the array of services and supports needed to address the client’s goals and desired outcomes as identified. * Provide...
KLTV
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
A Sweet Spot In Tyler, Texas Closes It’s Doors Permanently
When Tyler, Texas residents are craving something to satisfy that sweet tooth, they now have one less option. For a few years now anyone that was craving a warm cinnamon roll with frosting could stop into Cinnaholic in The Village At Cumberland Park and pick one up and snack on that oversized cinnamon roll for a while. However, that's not possible now because the location announced today (Tuesday, February 7th) that the store is permanently closed.
KTRE
Moffett VFD Grant
The East Texas Food Bank held an emergency food distribution at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler on Thursday. East Texas investigators hope new technology will help solve a 22-year-old cold case. Kilgore police are revisiting the case of a woman’s body found in December of 2000. Her identity remains a mystery to this day.
Tyler, Texas Has Gotten So Big That We Need Another One of These
It’s incredible to see how much Tyler, Texas has grown in the past few years. Some people feel like the growth is a good thing as there are more things to do and more jobs in our area. Although some people hate the change and are tired of the traffic due to new businesses that we see on Broadway Ave. But after a recent shopping trip with my wife this past weekend and overhearing another conversation, I am sure that Tyler is big enough to support another Target location.
KTRE
East Texans struggle with vehicles stuck in ‘mudbogs’ after rain
If you’re thinking about a remodel, or even building a new home, we may have just the thing for you this weekend at Maude Cobb in Longview. It’s the annual East Texas Builder’s Association’s Annual Home and Design Show with a building full of ideas. Former...
