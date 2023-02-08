Jim Irsay: Days, not hours from Colts naming coach

Exactly three months after the Indianapolis Colts fired coach Frank Reich, team owner Jim Irsay is still in no hurry to find a permanent replacement.

Irsay posted Tuesday on Twitter, “We said, as an Organization (Colts) … The Coaching search would be a open minded and a thorough process … and the final decision would be strictly based on, what is best for our Franchise’s success and best for our Fans, of Colts Nation. Final decision coming in Days not Hours”

Reich was ousted after the Colts got off to a 3-5-1 start, and Irsay brought in television analyst (and former Indianapolis center) Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach. The Colts got a win in Saturday’s first game, against the Las Vegas Raiders, then dropped the last seven of the season to finish 4-12-1.

According to various media reports, the Colts’ list of coaching candidates includes Saturday, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

The only other NFL team with a head-coaching vacancy is the Arizona Cardinals. Reich landed the top job with the Carolina Panthers, and the Denver Broncos (Sean Payton) and Houston Texans (DeMeco Ryans) also have hired new head coaches since the regular season ended.

The Colts have reached the playoffs just twice in the past eight seasons, getting ousted in the divisional round after the 2018 season and falling in a wild-card game after the 2020 campaign.

–Field Level Media

