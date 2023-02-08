ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Jim Irsay: Days, not hours from Colts naming coach

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMi2o_0kfuG46R00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EITpt_0kfuG46R00

Exactly three months after the Indianapolis Colts fired coach Frank Reich, team owner Jim Irsay is still in no hurry to find a permanent replacement.

Irsay posted Tuesday on Twitter, “We said, as an Organization (Colts) … The Coaching search would be a open minded and a thorough process … and the final decision would be strictly based on, what is best for our Franchise’s success and best for our Fans, of Colts Nation. Final decision coming in Days not Hours”

Reich was ousted after the Colts got off to a 3-5-1 start, and Irsay brought in television analyst (and former Indianapolis center) Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach. The Colts got a win in Saturday’s first game, against the Las Vegas Raiders, then dropped the last seven of the season to finish 4-12-1.

According to various media reports, the Colts’ list of coaching candidates includes Saturday, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

The only other NFL team with a head-coaching vacancy is the Arizona Cardinals. Reich landed the top job with the Carolina Panthers, and the Denver Broncos (Sean Payton) and Houston Texans (DeMeco Ryans) also have hired new head coaches since the regular season ended.

The Colts have reached the playoffs just twice in the past eight seasons, getting ousted in the divisional round after the 2018 season and falling in a wild-card game after the 2020 campaign.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

49ers legend Joe Montana says Brock Purdy should be starter if healthy, casts doubt on Trey Lance's readiness

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana -- the player who was universally accepted as the NFL's greatest of all time after winning four Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs and two NFL MVPs with the San Francisco 49ers -- has a hard-line stance about who the next long-term 49ers starting quarterback should be. He has voiced his opinion about the position before, saying Jimmy Garoppolo should be the guy over the more mobile Trey Lance, the quarterback San Francisco spent four draft picks -- three first-round picks and a third-round pick -- to select third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job

Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Former Steelers player, 49ers executive Paul Martha dies at 80

Former Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh, the University of Pittsburgh announced. He was 80. The Steelers selected the University of Pittsburgh product in the first round of the 1964 draft. The Bills made him a ninth-round choice in the AFL draft that same year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dolphins DC expected to become Texans DC under DeMeco Ryans

The NFL hiring cycle is still ongoing despite most head coaching jobs being filled around the league, as coordinator and positional coach roles are still open. On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke, who spent 2022 as the Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach, was hired by the Houston Texans to be their defensive coordinator.
HOUSTON, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

97K+
Followers
74K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy