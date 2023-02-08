ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Cornelius Jackson
3d ago

Wow! She’s the best the Republicans have to offer!!! Someone in the room!!! Should of brought her broom 🧹 and tell that witch 🧙‍♀️ to fly away!!!

Viva Satire!
3d ago

A Psychiatrist responded by comparing Rep Taylor Greene to one of his psychiatric Hospital patients.

L
3d ago

She’s making a mockery of her highly esteemed position as a political leader. She should be censured and taken from all committee assignments again

