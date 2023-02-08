Read full article on original website
Related
Melissa Gorga moves into her spectacular new Franklin Lakes, NJ home
I want so badly not to care about where Melissa Gorga of Real Housewives of New Jersey lives. But at the same time, I can’t help it. For so many reasons, those ladies are so darn insane that you just can’t turn away. But in Gorga’s case, she actually is probably the classiest and the most “normal“ of the bunch.
bravotv.com
Joe Giudice Has a Message for His Daughters as Gia Shares More About His Life Today
The RHONJ dad also posted throwback photos of his kids: “Time flies.”. Get ready for all the tea on the Giudices. Gia Giudice isn’t just opening up about her own life today and her plans for the future, she’s also sharing an update on how her dad, Joe Giudice, is doing. As fans will recall, Joe is currently living and working in the Bahamas, and yes, now we have even more details on what his life looks like these days.
bravotv.com
Vicki and Her Boyfriend, Michael, Celebrate Their First Anniversary
The RHUGT cast member and her beau honored their dating anniversary with gorgeous flowers and a few sweet selfies. It’s time for Vicki Gunvalson to whoop it up after hitting this relationship milestone!. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Michael, on...
RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Has the Best Response to Jennifer Aydin's Cheating Allegation
Watch: Melissa Gorga NOT on Speaking Terms With Teresa Giudice. It's safe to say Melissa Gorga is tired of shutting down bogus cheating rumors. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who has previously been the target of infidelity allegations multiple times on the hit Bravo series—none of which were proven—is addressing co-star Jennifer Aydin's claim that she was spotted making out with a man who wasn't husband of 19 years Joe Gorga in the RHONJ season 13 trailer.
‘RHONJ’ Melissa Gorga’s Pledge: She and Teresa Giudice’s Brother Joe ‘Don’t Hold Back’ From Family Drama During Season 13
'RHONJ' star Melissa Gorga pledges she and Teresa Guidice's brother Joe 'don't hold back' from family drama during season 13.
The Hollywood Gossip
Daniele Gates is Hiding a Secret from Husband Yohan Geronimo on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
As we saw in the trailer for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4, one couple is very familiar to Love in Paradise: The Caribbean viewers. Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo seem, on the surface, to be as different as their heights. Despite that, this New Yorker has found...
realitytitbit.com
Who is Dayton Brown from Sister Wives and is Kody his biological father?
TLC series Sister Wives has shocked the millions of viewers who have been following Kody Brown‘s romantic life for the past 17 seasons. Married by paper and ‘spiritually’, the Brown family tree has increased throughout the years – but who is Dayton Brown from Sister Wives?
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Star Undergoes Gender-Affirming Surgery
Sister Wives stars Meri Brown and Kody Brown's only child, Leon Brown, underwent gender-affirming surgery. Leon, 27, shared the news in a TikTok video published in January 2023. They publicly came out as transgender in June 2022 and will use they/them pronouns. Leon is engaged to Audrey Kriss, who is also transgender.
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
Teresa Giudice Says Margaret Josephs 'Should Have Never' Come to Her Wedding If She Supported Melissa Gorga
"I only wanted people to be there that wanted to be there," The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said of her August wedding to husband Louie Ruelas Teresa Giudice isn't holding back when it comes to Margaret Josephs' decision to attend her wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, opened up about Josephs' choice to leave her wedding early in support of Melissa and Joe Gorga, who also skipped her big day amid their ongoing feud. "If she was supporting Melissa, she...
Real Housewives Of Orange County Alum Kelly Dodd’s Husband Rick Leventhal In Serious Car Crash; Kelly Says Rick Is “Lucky To Be Alive”
Kelly Dodd is not the most popular former cast member of Real Housewives of Orange County, but I assure you she’s not suffering over it. She and husband Rick Leventhal did not exactly leave a legacy of positivity behind them when Kelly was shown the way out of the Bravo door. And we may never catch […] The post Real Housewives Of Orange County Alum Kelly Dodd’s Husband Rick Leventhal In Serious Car Crash; Kelly Says Rick Is “Lucky To Be Alive” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Michael B. Jordan Admits Breakup With Lori Harvey Was For The Best: ‘I’m In My Light’ Now
Michael B. Jordan isn’t looking back after his split from the gorgeous Lori Harvey. “I’m a firm believer in that what’s for you is what’s for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn,” the actor, 35, told CBS’ Gayle King during a recent interview, shared on Feb. 8. Furthermore, the Black Panther star is declaring the upcoming year to be all his.
Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Says She and Husband Zach Davis Are Discussing Possibility of Adoption
Cheyenne Floyd has set the record straight on adding to her family biologically, but says they may not be done growing yet in a new episode of her Think Loud Crew podcast Cheyenne Floyd is opening up about her plans for her family's future. Speaking on her podcast, Think Loud Crew, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star told co-hosts Shanan Cablayan and R KyleLynn Floyd about her discussions with husband Zach Davis about growing their family. The couple — who share son Ace, 19 months, in addition to Floyd's daughter...
bravotv.com
Porsha Williams Addresses Butt-Lift Rumors in Silky, Curve-Clinging Pajamas
The RHOA alum took a moment out of her honeymoon to discuss her “perfectly formed posterior.”. Porsha Williams is doing some serious honeymooning, and she's dressing for the occasion. As proven in her recent Instagram posts, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has a stellar outfit for every day of her trip to Malta. And don't worry: She's got nighttime covered too.
Ashley Darby Says She Can't Get Alimony in Michael Darby Divorce: 'It Didn't Work Out in My Favor'
Ashley Boalch Darby is sharing an update about her divorce from estranged husband Michael Darby. The longtime couple wed in 2014 and went on to welcome two sons. But they announced their separation in April 2022 after eight years of marriage. In The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 reunion...
‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s New Interview Has Fans Scratching Their Heads and Asking ‘What’s Wrong?”
Former 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared a new interview on his social media page which has fans scratching their heads, asking 'what's wrong?'
Corey Gamble Out For Dinner At Private Members Club With Friends Amid Rumored Split From Kris Jenner
Corey Gamble, 42, is getting attention after being seen out with LA Rams coach Sean McVay and his wife, Veronika Khomyn. The reality star, who is known for dating Kris Jenner, had his arm around the latter at one point as they both appeared to say goodbye outside a club in West Hollywood, CA. He wore a blue and white jacket over a light black top, black and white pants, and matching sneakers, and she wore a black cropped top with quarter sleeves and black leather pants with heeled boots.
BET
Apryl Jones Rocks A Huge Diamond Ring In A New Video With Her BAE Taye Diggs, And Fans Quickly Took Notice!
Could wedding bells be ringing for Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones? Some fans seem to think so after they spotted what appears to be a sizable diamond engagement ring on Apryl’s ring finger!. The engagement speculation began when the couple posted yet another hilarious Instagram video giving their followers...
The Hollywood Gossip
Vinny Guadagnino Clears the Air: Yes, I Hooked Up With Angelina Pivarnick, But I Still Find Her Annoying AF!
Well, a new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is upon us, and that means it’s time to once again to obsessively dissect the relationship between Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick!. Usually, when two reality stars seem to be perennially on the verge of hooking up, it’s the viewers...
Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce
Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
128K+
Post
1122M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0