New Canaan, CT

hamlethub.com

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates

$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
STAMFORD, CT
newcanaanite.com

Did You Hear … ?

New Canaan Police are investigating a residential burglary on Douglas Road, reported at 1:26 p.m. Monday. A rear door of the house was forced open, police said. Selectmen Kathleen Corbet and Nick Williams (once again) on Tuesday had to force the “Selectmen’s Comments” item onto the Board of Selectmen agenda. First Selectman Kevin Moynihan has tried intermittently during the past year to leave the open-ended discussion item off of the Board’s regular meeting agenda. The following exchange took place near the start of the Feb. 7 selectmen meeting:
NEW CANAAN, CT
zip06.com

Residents Seek to Overturn Cannabis Approval

A recent Zoning Commission decision to allow a retail marijuana store to open on Boston Post Road is heading for appeal. Residents have filed an appeal with Middletown Superior Court in hopes of overturning the decision. The Commission approved an application from BUDR Holding 3 LLC to open a retail...
WESTBROOK, CT
westportjournal.com

Selectwomen: Illegal stone wall on Hillspoint must be torn down

WESTPORT — The wall must fall. That was the verdict Wednesday as the Board of Selectwomen denied a waiver of the town’s policy prohibiting structures from encroaching on municipal property, which was sought by the owners of a Hillspoint Road property. David and Gwen Baker, who recently acquired...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Statement from Mayor Dean Esposito on Governor Lamont’s Budget Speech

Today, Mayor Dean Esposito issued the following statement following Governor Lamont’s budget address. “I want to thank Governor Lamont for his increase in ECS funding for the City of Danbury of roughly 3 million dollars a year for the next two years. This is a good start, but I want to stress to our legislative delegation and the entire General Assembly that we need to pass HB 5003 which will finally give Danbury the State aid we deserve. I will always fight for our students, teachers, staff and families as your Mayor, and I’m committed to continuing to advocate for our fair share from the State of Connecticut.”
DANBURY, CT
newcanaanite.com

NCPS Cafeterias Ace Health Inspections

Once again, New Canaan Public Schools’ cafeterias scored perfect or near-perfect scores during recent unannounced local health inspections, records show. Saxe Middle School and all three elementary schools—East, South and West—scored a perfect 100 points while New Canaan High School was only cited for one minor violation (leaky pipe under a prep sink), following inspections Jan. 23 and 24 by a sanitarian from the New Canaan Health Department.
NEW CANAAN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Pioli Election Win Highlights Infighting Among Stamford Democrats

STAMFORD – The Democrat who did not win her party’s endorsement for a seat on the school board was sworn in Tuesday by the mayor who rallied for the opposing candidate. Jackie Pioli said she planned to hit the ground running by attending the school board’s Tuesday meeting, after a contentious vote Monday that appeared to be more about Democratic Party politics than education.
STAMFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington Democrats: Bad precedent set

NEWINGTON – Democrats have expressed concern that a decision made by the Republican controlled town council Monday night could set a bad precedent going forward when a councilor steps down and must be replaced by an appointment. The decision that was debated prior to the 5-2 vote that saw...
NEWINGTON, CT
rtands.com

Amtrak Completes Design for Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project

Amtrak shared updates on its Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project on Feb. 10 as part of a broader effort to reduce the agency’s backlog of State-of-Good-Repair work and expand rail service across the network. The existing two-track Connecticut River Bridge, which is 115 years old and owned by Amtrak,...
OLD LYME, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Brookfield 5G Tower Power Lies With 6 Un-Elected Officials, Resident Says No Thanks

Is a proposed 5G Cell tower a danger to the residents of Brookfield?. That is the question Brookfield First Selectman Tara Carr wants people to consider. Carr has been very vocal about her opposition to a 5G tower that is proposed for 60 Vail Road in Brookfield. Back in December ('22), Carr raised safety concerns about 5G technology on the I-95 Morning Show, saying:
BROOKFIELD, CT
multihousingnews.com

Quarterra Launches Preleasing at Connecticut Community

The luxury property is located near major transit hubs and includes 19,000 square feet of retail space. Developer Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp., has launched preleasing at its first Connecticut development, The Smyth. The new luxury mixed-use community, located in downtown Stamford, Conn., is slated to see its...
STAMFORD, CT
themonroesun.com

Police Reports: What a McMess!

MONROE, CT — A Westbrook man was banned from the McDonald’s at 390 Monroe Turnpike after slamming his hand down on a breakfast sandwich in frustration, as eggs, sauce and bacon shot out onto the counter, during an argument over bagel sauce Wednesday morning. The manager called police...
MONROE, CT

