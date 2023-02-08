Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
hamlethub.com
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates
$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
newcanaanite.com
Did You Hear … ?
New Canaan Police are investigating a residential burglary on Douglas Road, reported at 1:26 p.m. Monday. A rear door of the house was forced open, police said. Selectmen Kathleen Corbet and Nick Williams (once again) on Tuesday had to force the “Selectmen’s Comments” item onto the Board of Selectmen agenda. First Selectman Kevin Moynihan has tried intermittently during the past year to leave the open-ended discussion item off of the Board’s regular meeting agenda. The following exchange took place near the start of the Feb. 7 selectmen meeting:
zip06.com
Residents Seek to Overturn Cannabis Approval
A recent Zoning Commission decision to allow a retail marijuana store to open on Boston Post Road is heading for appeal. Residents have filed an appeal with Middletown Superior Court in hopes of overturning the decision. The Commission approved an application from BUDR Holding 3 LLC to open a retail...
New Haven Independent
Public Hearing In Seymour On Controversial Zoning Issue Scheduled For Feb. 16
SEYMOUR – The second public hearing on a zone-text change that could kick off the conversion of a wedding banquet hall into a mental health treatment facility is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at Seymour Town Hall. Members of the Seymour Planning and Zoning Commission – a five...
zip06.com
$8.3M in State Funds Will Cover Branford Main Street Reconstruction Project
With an $8.3 million construction price tag anticipated to be 100 percent reimbursed by state funding, Branford’s Main Street reconstruction project is going forward with an increased scope of work. On Feb. 8, the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) voted to fully bond the project, with the knowledge the estimated...
westportjournal.com
Selectwomen: Illegal stone wall on Hillspoint must be torn down
WESTPORT — The wall must fall. That was the verdict Wednesday as the Board of Selectwomen denied a waiver of the town’s policy prohibiting structures from encroaching on municipal property, which was sought by the owners of a Hillspoint Road property. David and Gwen Baker, who recently acquired...
hamlethub.com
Statement from Mayor Dean Esposito on Governor Lamont’s Budget Speech
Today, Mayor Dean Esposito issued the following statement following Governor Lamont’s budget address. “I want to thank Governor Lamont for his increase in ECS funding for the City of Danbury of roughly 3 million dollars a year for the next two years. This is a good start, but I want to stress to our legislative delegation and the entire General Assembly that we need to pass HB 5003 which will finally give Danbury the State aid we deserve. I will always fight for our students, teachers, staff and families as your Mayor, and I’m committed to continuing to advocate for our fair share from the State of Connecticut.”
CT Politics: New UConn president gets a pass on XL Center threat
UConn President Radenka Maric is getting a pass, at least publicly, on a threat to end playing basketball games at the XL Center in Hartford.
Connecticut lawmakers vote on free school lunches, bottle bill
Connecticut lawmakers are voting on several items' emergency certifications because they are time-sensitive.
Here’s What’s Being Built Next to The New Milford Police Department
Here's a fun fact about New Milford, Connecticut: New Milford is the largest land-mass town in the state of Connecticut. New Milford is 63.7 square miles, trouncing Woodstock, Connecticut's measly 60 square miles. New Milford is the largest town in the largest County (Litchfield) in our state. Yay New Milford!
newcanaanite.com
NCPS Cafeterias Ace Health Inspections
Once again, New Canaan Public Schools’ cafeterias scored perfect or near-perfect scores during recent unannounced local health inspections, records show. Saxe Middle School and all three elementary schools—East, South and West—scored a perfect 100 points while New Canaan High School was only cited for one minor violation (leaky pipe under a prep sink), following inspections Jan. 23 and 24 by a sanitarian from the New Canaan Health Department.
ctexaminer.com
Pioli Election Win Highlights Infighting Among Stamford Democrats
STAMFORD – The Democrat who did not win her party’s endorsement for a seat on the school board was sworn in Tuesday by the mayor who rallied for the opposing candidate. Jackie Pioli said she planned to hit the ground running by attending the school board’s Tuesday meeting, after a contentious vote Monday that appeared to be more about Democratic Party politics than education.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield resident starts Sober Sisters Club for fun alcohol-free evenings out
The Sober Sisters Club will host another night out on March 1 beginning at 6 pm at Cross Culture Kombucha in Danbury. Ridgefield resident Jasmine Gannalo took to social media to gauge interest in a night out for sober and sober curious women and was surprised by the level of enthusiasm and interest.
New Britain Herald
Newington Democrats: Bad precedent set
NEWINGTON – Democrats have expressed concern that a decision made by the Republican controlled town council Monday night could set a bad precedent going forward when a councilor steps down and must be replaced by an appointment. The decision that was debated prior to the 5-2 vote that saw...
rtands.com
Amtrak Completes Design for Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project
Amtrak shared updates on its Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project on Feb. 10 as part of a broader effort to reduce the agency’s backlog of State-of-Good-Repair work and expand rail service across the network. The existing two-track Connecticut River Bridge, which is 115 years old and owned by Amtrak,...
Brookfield 5G Tower Power Lies With 6 Un-Elected Officials, Resident Says No Thanks
Is a proposed 5G Cell tower a danger to the residents of Brookfield?. That is the question Brookfield First Selectman Tara Carr wants people to consider. Carr has been very vocal about her opposition to a 5G tower that is proposed for 60 Vail Road in Brookfield. Back in December ('22), Carr raised safety concerns about 5G technology on the I-95 Morning Show, saying:
$1.5M Embezzlement Case: Fairfield Woman Who Served As CFO Sentenced
The former chief executive officer for a Fairfield County company will serve the next two years in prison after pleading guilty to embezzling $1.5 million, federal authorities said. She used the money on vacations, luxury cars, jewelry, and a time-share condominium, the prosecutor said. Caroli…
multihousingnews.com
Quarterra Launches Preleasing at Connecticut Community
The luxury property is located near major transit hubs and includes 19,000 square feet of retail space. Developer Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp., has launched preleasing at its first Connecticut development, The Smyth. The new luxury mixed-use community, located in downtown Stamford, Conn., is slated to see its...
themonroesun.com
Police Reports: What a McMess!
MONROE, CT — A Westbrook man was banned from the McDonald’s at 390 Monroe Turnpike after slamming his hand down on a breakfast sandwich in frustration, as eggs, sauce and bacon shot out onto the counter, during an argument over bagel sauce Wednesday morning. The manager called police...
capeandislands.org
UConn president: Hartford XL Center games could be reevaluated in wake of state budget proposal
University of Connecticut President Radenka Maric is reacting to Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget plan, which proposes cutting some of UConn’s state funding. The move would leave the university with a shortfall of $159.6 million next year and $197.1 million in 2025. In comments to a UConn journalism class...
