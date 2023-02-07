ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.92% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.92% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:10 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.13. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.115% up from its 52-week low and 7.63% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
Palladium Futures Over 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:54 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, Palladium (PA) is $1,634.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 4059, 99.99% below its average volume of 5357789036.34. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
IBOVESPA Bearish By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.07% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,631.66. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.03% up from its 52-week low and 10.69% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
Nikkei 225 Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,486.41. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.36% up from its 52-week low and 5.94% down from its 52-week high.
Nikkei 225 Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.87% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,497.73. Regarding Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.41% up from its 52-week low and 5.9% down from its 52-week high.
GameStop Stock Rises By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) rose by a staggering 28.82% in 21 sessions from $16.38 to $21.10 at 16:23 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.54% to $15,935.31, following the last session’s upward trend. GameStop’s last close was $21.22,...
Aspen Group Stock Is 31% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) slid by a staggering 31.95% in 21 sessions from $0.34 at 2023-01-09, to $0.23 at 10:29 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.67% to $12,032.64, following the last session’s upward trend.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:09 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,493.20. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.27% up from its 52-week low and 1.41%...
Coffee Futures Bullish By 18% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 18.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Coffee (KC) is $176.85. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 2073, 89.04% below its average volume of 18916.84. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CNH Is 5% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.297% up from its 52-week low and 0.041% down from its 52-week high. Eur/usd forex signal: room for more downside – 06 February 2023. According to DailyForex on Monday, 6 February, "The EUR/USD price came under intense pressure after an extremely busy week that saw the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) make their first decisions of the year. ", "The EUR/USD pair made a bearish breakout on Friday and moved below the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level. "
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 12.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,870.93. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1021060000, 83.89% below its average volume of 6338055566.71. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
CBOE Bearish By 3% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.96% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, CBOE (VIX) is $18.66. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.86% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.21 and 5.81% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.81.
CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 7% Rise In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.77% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, CBOE (VIX) is $20.11. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.12% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.43 and 0.6% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.99.
The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says

Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Bullish By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $0.47 at 2023-01-23, to $0.61 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 1.39% to $12,052.33, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
