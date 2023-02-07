Read full article on original website
GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.92% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.92% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:10 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.13. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.115% up from its 52-week low and 7.63% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
The odds of the US slipping into recession are now just 25% thanks to a surge in jobs, Goldman Sachs says
There's now just a 25% chance the US suffers a recession within 12 months, Goldman Sachs said Monday. Surging job numbers contributed to the bank revising its forecast down from odds of 35%. The US added a better-than-expected 517,000 jobs in January, according to data released Friday. There's now just...
Palladium Futures Over 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:54 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, Palladium (PA) is $1,634.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 4059, 99.99% below its average volume of 5357789036.34. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
IBOVESPA Bearish By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.07% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,631.66. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.03% up from its 52-week low and 10.69% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says
The impressive year-to-date rally in the stock market is about to crumble, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank said the S&P 500 has more downside than upside between now and the end of the year due to high valuations and weak earnings growth. "The debt ceiling deadline later this year...
Nikkei 225 Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,486.41. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.36% up from its 52-week low and 5.94% down from its 52-week high.
GameStop Stock Rises By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) rose by a staggering 28.82% in 21 sessions from $16.38 to $21.10 at 16:23 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.54% to $15,935.31, following the last session’s upward trend. GameStop’s last close was $21.22,...
Aspen Group Stock Is 31% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) slid by a staggering 31.95% in 21 sessions from $0.34 at 2023-01-09, to $0.23 at 10:29 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.67% to $12,032.64, following the last session’s upward trend.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Higher After Powell Presser
The Fed raised rates by 0.25%, as expected, and Powell promised to "stay the course until the job is done."
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:09 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,493.20. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.27% up from its 52-week low and 1.41%...
Coffee Futures Bullish By 18% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 18.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Coffee (KC) is $176.85. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 2073, 89.04% below its average volume of 18916.84. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CNH Is 5% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.297% up from its 52-week low and 0.041% down from its 52-week high. Eur/usd forex signal: room for more downside – 06 February 2023. According to DailyForex on Monday, 6 February, "The EUR/USD price came under intense pressure after an extremely busy week that saw the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) make their first decisions of the year. ", "The EUR/USD pair made a bearish breakout on Friday and moved below the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level. "
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 12.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,870.93. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1021060000, 83.89% below its average volume of 6338055566.71. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
CBOE Bearish By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.96% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, CBOE (VIX) is $18.66. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.86% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.21 and 5.81% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.81.
CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 7% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.77% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, CBOE (VIX) is $20.11. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.12% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.43 and 0.6% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.99.
The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says
Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
Goldman Sachs cuts U.S. recession odds to 25% on strong labor market
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) said on Monday it now sees a 25% probability of the United States entering a recession in the next 12 months, down from a previous 35% forecast.
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Bullish By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $0.47 at 2023-01-23, to $0.61 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 1.39% to $12,052.33, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
