USD/EUR Bullish By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.65% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:13 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.241% up from its 52-week low and 10.99% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
The stock market rally will peak in the next 2 weeks before stalling out, as disinflation proves transitory, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to peak in the next two weeks as inflation makes a comeback, according to Bank of America. The bank said investors should fade the S&P 500 as it approaches the 4,200 level. "Bear risk still disinflation proves 'transitory' and/or 'no landing' flips to 'hard landing,"...
European shares fall as strong U.S. data stokes rate hike jitters
Feb 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as fears that the global interest rate-hiking cycle could persist for longer than previously expected weighed on rate-sensitive technology and real estate shares.
Palladium Futures Over 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:54 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, Palladium (PA) is $1,634.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 4059, 99.99% below its average volume of 5357789036.34. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks soar after Powell embraces 'disinflation'
U.S. stocks closed out a volatile session sharply higher Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell embraced the presence of disinflation in the economy during a speech in Washington, D.C. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) soared 1.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped 265 points, or 0.7%. The technology-heavy...
IBOVESPA Bearish By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.07% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,631.66. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.03% up from its 52-week low and 10.69% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
S&P 500 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,111.08. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2284201000, 0.17% above its average volume of 2280250927.68. Concerning S&P 500’s yearly highs...
Nikkei 225 Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,486.41. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.36% up from its 52-week low and 5.94% down from its 52-week high.
CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 7% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.77% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, CBOE (VIX) is $20.11. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.12% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.43 and 0.6% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.99.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Thursday, 9 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,473.20. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.95% up from its 52-week low and 1.67%...
Aspen Group Stock Is 31% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) slid by a staggering 31.95% in 21 sessions from $0.34 at 2023-01-09, to $0.23 at 10:29 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.67% to $12,032.64, following the last session’s upward trend.
Platinum Futures Slides By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 8.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Platinum (PL) is $981.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 1092, 99.99% below its average volume of 11405856921.87. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 12.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,870.93. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1021060000, 83.89% below its average volume of 6338055566.71. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
USD/CNH Bearish Momentum With A 5% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.22% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:11 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.80. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.119% up from its 52-week low and 0.026% down from its 52-week high. News about. Eur/usd...
GameStop Stock Rises By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) rose by a staggering 28.82% in 21 sessions from $16.38 to $21.10 at 16:23 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.54% to $15,935.31, following the last session’s upward trend. GameStop’s last close was $21.22,...
CBOE Falls By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.29% for the last session’s close. At 06:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, CBOE (VIX) is $18.79. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.95% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.43 and 6% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.99.
Tattooed Chef Stock Bearish By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) slid by a staggering 17.58% in 5 sessions from $1.65 to $1.36 at 11:23 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.29% to $11,957.53, following the last session’s upward trend. Tattooed Chef’s...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Ahead of Powell Speech
Investors continued to grapple with Friday's strong jobs report and how it might impact the Fed's decision-making.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Higher After Powell Presser
The Fed raised rates by 0.25%, as expected, and Powell promised to "stay the course until the job is done."
