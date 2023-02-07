ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

Copper Futures Went Down By Over 4% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.99% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:51 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, Copper (HG) is $4.07. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 83591, 99.99% below its average volume of 14898295886.72. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
AOL Corp

Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike

Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
via.news

USD/EUR Bullish By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.63% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:12 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.287% up from its 52-week low and 10.952% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news

S&P 500 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,111.08. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2284201000, 0.17% above its average volume of 2280250927.68. Concerning S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news

Palladium Futures Is 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.67% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:51 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Palladium (PA) is $1,665.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 459, 99.99% below its average volume of 5325069720.43. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:09 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,493.20. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.27% up from its 52-week low and 1.41%...
via.news

GameStop Stock Rises By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) rose by a staggering 28.82% in 21 sessions from $16.38 to $21.10 at 16:23 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.54% to $15,935.31, following the last session’s upward trend. GameStop’s last close was $21.22,...
via.news

IBOVESPA Bearish By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.07% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,631.66. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.03% up from its 52-week low and 10.69% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news

CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 7% Rise In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.77% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, CBOE (VIX) is $20.11. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.12% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.43 and 0.6% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.99.
via.news

Nikkei 225 Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,486.41. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.36% up from its 52-week low and 5.94% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Is 31% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) slid by a staggering 31.95% in 21 sessions from $0.34 at 2023-01-09, to $0.23 at 10:29 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.67% to $12,032.64, following the last session’s upward trend.
investing.com

Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets

Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
via.news

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Over 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) dropped by a staggering 15.15% in 5 sessions from $22.91 at -15.15, to $19.44 at 12:43 EST on Thursday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.35% to $11,951.78, following the last session’s downward trend.
