Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
500 monthly payments to Americans, new project to redistribute budget surplusUSA DiarioLong Beach, CA
Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Related
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
numberfire.com
Pacers obtain Jordan Nwora from Bucks, pair of picks
The Indiana Pacers acquired small forward Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks in a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Nwora played consistent minutes earlier in the season when the Bucks were banged up, but he was a DNP-CD each of the last three games. The 24-year-old should have an easier time earning a role for a younger Pacers' team that is more focused on the future. Nwora will likely be competing with Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin for minutes off the bench.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Gary Payton II for inactive Josh Hart (trade) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Payton II will make his first start this season after Josh Hart was dealt to the Knicks. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 159.2 minutes this season with today's inactives, Payton II is averaging...
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley traded to Magic, expected to join Timberwolves
The Orlando Magic acquired guard Patrick Beverley from the Los Angeles Lakers for power forward/center Mo Bamba on Thursday. Beverley is expected to agree to a buyout with the Magic and then reunite with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averaged 26.9 minutes and started in all 45 appearances for the Lakers this season, but he's unlikely to see that sort of playing time in Minnesota or Orlando.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Thursday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo continues to deal with knee soreness and is listed as probable for Thursday's clash with the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo's Thursday projection includes 29.3...
numberfire.com
James Wiseman expected to start for Pistons
Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman is expected to start after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. Wiseman will be taking a starting job from Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart after the Warriors shipped him to Detroit at the deadline. Marvin Bagley (fingers) will also have more competition for playing time once he returns.
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Devin Booker (injury management) starting on Friday, Damion Lee to bench
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (injury management) is starting in Friday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. After sitting out on Thursday for injury management reasons, Booker will make his 31st start this season. In 28.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Booker to score 34.8 FanDuel points. Booker's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (rib) questionable for Saturday's contest against Wizards
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (rib) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Gordon's availability is currently in limbo after Denver's forward was listed with a rib contusion. Expect Vlatko Cancar to see more minutes at power forward if Gordon is ruled out. Gordon's Saturday projection includes 14.9...
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) available on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is available for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Knicks. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against New York. Embiid's Friday projection includes 28.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.0...
numberfire.com
Magic list Gary Harris (adductor) as questionable on Saturday
Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris (adductor) is questionable to play in Saturday's game versus the Miami Heat. Harris' status remains in limbo after Orlando's guard was sidelined one game with adductor soreness. Expect Jalen Suggs to see more minutes on Saturday if Harris is ruled out. Harris' current Saturday...
numberfire.com
Boston's Jayson Tatum (illness) probable for Friday's game versus Hornets
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (illness) is probable to play in Friday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum is on track to play on Friday night after Boston's superstar was originally listed as questionable with an illness. In 36.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Tatum to score 48.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Aaron Holiday (illness) questionable for Hawks on Saturday
Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (knee) questionable for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Murray is dealing with right knee inflammation and is questionable to face the Hornets on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Charlotte. Murray's Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Nicolas Claxton (hamstring) available on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets power forward Nicolas Claxton (hamstring) will play in Saturday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. After missing one game with a hamstring ailment, Claxton will return on Saturday. In a matchup versus a Philly team allowing 50.9 FanDuel points to his position, our models project Claxton to score 40.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
DeMar DeRozan (hip) probable for Chicago's Saturday contest
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (hip) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. DeRozan is expected to suit up on Saturday after Chicago's forward was designated as probable. In 37.3 expected minutes, our models project DeRozan to score 42.5 FanDuel points. DeRozan's Saturday projection includes 26.0...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince operating in bench role for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince is not starting in Friday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Prince will have bench responsibilities after Kyle Anderson was chosen as Minnesota's starting forward. In 21.8 expected minutes, our models project Prince to score 17.0 FanDuel points. Prince's Friday projection includes 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) active and starting on Friday, Taurean Prince to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Memphis Grizzlies. After a two game absence with back spasms, Anderson will start in Memphis. In 32.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Anderson to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Anderson's Friday projection includes 10.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) questionable on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid's availability is currently in limbo for the second half of their back-to-back after Philadelphia's center logged 37 minutes on Friday night. Expect Montrezl Harrell to see more minutes on Saturday if Embiid is inactive.
numberfire.com
Jordan Clarkson (illness) questionable for Jazz on Saturday
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (illness) is questionable to play in Saturday's contest against the New York Knicks. Clarkson's status is currently in limbo after Utah's guard was forced to sit on Friday with an illness. Expect Ochai Agbaji to play an increased role if Clarkson remains out. Clarkson's Saturday...
numberfire.com
Boston's Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) active on Friday
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) will play in Friday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. Brogdon will be available at home after Boston's guard was listed as probable. In a favorable spot versus a Hornets' team ranked 25th in defensive rating, our models project Brogdon to score 31.6 FanDuel points.
Comments / 0