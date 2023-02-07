Disney riders rescued from sinking Pirates of the Caribbean boat, viral video shows

Red the Pirate character chats with guests outside the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disneyland in Anaheim in 2021. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A group of Disneyland visitors were recently stranded for more than an hour in a sinking Pirates of the Caribbean boat before park firefighters came to the rescue, according to a viral TikTok video that detailed the debacle.

The video showed Disneyland firefighters helping riders exit the waterlogged boat, having them walk a makeshift plank back to dry ground — a setup that isn't typically part of the attraction.

The footage from the video posted Saturday — which has already amassed almost 1.5 million views on TikTok — said riders waited almost an hour as they sat with water inside the boat.

The TikTok creator called the incident a "hot mess" online but declined to comment further on the experience when reached by The Times. In comments on the video, the creator said the group on the malfunctioning boat received a $30 voucher for dry socks and some access to lightning lanes as compensation.

Disneyland did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday afternoon.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .