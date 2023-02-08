The number of signatures needed to force a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is lower by thousands than previously estimated by recall organizers. Racing against an Ash Wednesday deadline, recall organizers have long said on their website that they needed 53,700 signatures in order to force a vote on whether Cantrell should remain in office. That number was equal to 20% of all the registered voters in Orleans Parish.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO