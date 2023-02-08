ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

How many signatures do Cantrell recall leaders need? Records show it's fewer than they thought.

The number of signatures needed to force a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is lower by thousands than previously estimated by recall organizers. Racing against an Ash Wednesday deadline, recall organizers have long said on their website that they needed 53,700 signatures in order to force a vote on whether Cantrell should remain in office. That number was equal to 20% of all the registered voters in Orleans Parish.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

178 out-of-town officers will come to New Orleans for Carnival 2023

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With some of New Orleans’ most iconic Carnival krewes getting their throws together for their nights of revelry, the city’s law enforcement officials say they have the additional help needed to pull off the parades. 178 officers from 13 agencies across the region will...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

As auto burglaries burgeon in Louisiana, Metairie lawmaker proposes bill to crackdown on thieves

A Jefferson Parish lawmaker has filed legislation that would crack down on thieves who break into people’s cars, by stiffening their minimum sentence. Metairie Republican state Representative Laurie Schlegel says her House Bill 16 would impose stiffer penalties on persons who commit a string of burglaries or any burglary within a mile of any fair, festival, entertainment or sports event, or parade.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Ship captain in Gulf of Mexico airlifted to New Orleans by Coast Guard

A captain of a ship off Louisiana's coast was airlifted to New Orleans on Monday after a medical emergency, Coast Guard officials said. The vessel, the Peridot, was in the Gulf of Mexico about four miles offshore of Southwest Pass. The crew called for help around 12:30 p.m. and said their captain was having chest pain and was dizzy, officials said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.

