NOPD warns parade goers not to mark territories too far ahead of events
More than a week before Endymion, people have marked their spots on the neutral grounds on Orleans, Carrollton, and Canal street.
Changes coming to 911 system after family says no ambulance dispatched for heart attack
NEW ORLEANS — Earlier this week a woman posted to the social media app, Nextdoor. She says her husband was having a heart attack and after calling 911 multiple times and ambulance never arrived. She says she and her son drove her husband to the hospital. The Orleans Parish...
wwno.org
In New Orleans, doctors and churches are teaming up to help Black parishioners get needed care
At St. Joseph the Worker Church in Marrero, Louisiana, a handful of parishioners shuffle into a brightly lit church on a Monday morning for daily mass. It’s an opportunity to get together and pray for loved ones — from a friend who has landed in the hospital to a child that is sick.
NOLA.com
How many signatures do Cantrell recall leaders need? Records show it's fewer than they thought.
The number of signatures needed to force a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is lower by thousands than previously estimated by recall organizers. Racing against an Ash Wednesday deadline, recall organizers have long said on their website that they needed 53,700 signatures in order to force a vote on whether Cantrell should remain in office. That number was equal to 20% of all the registered voters in Orleans Parish.
fox8live.com
178 out-of-town officers will come to New Orleans for Carnival 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With some of New Orleans’ most iconic Carnival krewes getting their throws together for their nights of revelry, the city’s law enforcement officials say they have the additional help needed to pull off the parades. 178 officers from 13 agencies across the region will...
louisianaradionetwork.com
As auto burglaries burgeon in Louisiana, Metairie lawmaker proposes bill to crackdown on thieves
A Jefferson Parish lawmaker has filed legislation that would crack down on thieves who break into people’s cars, by stiffening their minimum sentence. Metairie Republican state Representative Laurie Schlegel says her House Bill 16 would impose stiffer penalties on persons who commit a string of burglaries or any burglary within a mile of any fair, festival, entertainment or sports event, or parade.
fox8live.com
New Orleans suffers third mass shooting of the year, fifth in two months
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Not six weeks into the new year and New Orleans police have investigated three mass shootings. Expand that timeframe by one month, and New Orleans has seen five mass shootings since the beginning of last December. The city’s latest mass gun violence incident happened Wednesday night...
‘We can’t continue to live like this’ – Haunting 911 call before family found dead
HARVEY, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said a haunting message to the 911 system foretold a horrific scene at a home in Harvey early Thursday. “We can’t continue to live like this,” Lopinto said the man leaving the message said. “You’ll find four bodies when you get here.”
Recall is closer to goal than they realized, says co-organizer
Organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell say the number of required signatures is not quite as high as they first thought.
Black-owned schools founded in the wake of Hurricane Katrina
Thousands of African American teachers in New Orleans were laid off after the historic hurricane. Black Education for NOLA (BE NOLA) was created to help bring them back into the classroom.
NOLA.com
Ship captain in Gulf of Mexico airlifted to New Orleans by Coast Guard
A captain of a ship off Louisiana's coast was airlifted to New Orleans on Monday after a medical emergency, Coast Guard officials said. The vessel, the Peridot, was in the Gulf of Mexico about four miles offshore of Southwest Pass. The crew called for help around 12:30 p.m. and said their captain was having chest pain and was dizzy, officials said.
WDSU
IV Waste sues Kenner over contract disputes, city possibly suspending recycling, per lawsuit
KENNER, La. — A garbage company operating in Kenner is suing the city over its contract. IV Waste filed a lawsuit in court Friday alleging that the city was not upholding its end of the contract. The company claims that Kenner has not paid for work and says they...
NOLA.com
Ex-NOPD internal affairs chief slammed in report on botched officer probe; city starts review
Arlinda Westbrook, the former chief of the New Orleans Police Department’s embattled internal affairs bureau, would often tap a covert squad of investigators to run surveillance on officers accused of misconduct. The Public Integrity Bureau, which she led for 12 years, typically had four months to wrap up its...
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: As deadline to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell nears, other issues arise
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the solemn season of Lent, but some folks in New Orleans will be celebrating on that day this year. Who’s celebrating depends on whether organizers of the recall drive against Mayor LaToya Cantrell garner enough signatures to force a referendum on whether Heronner stays or goes.
wbrz.com
4 family members dead after apparent murder-suicide in Jefferson Parish
HARVEY, La. (AP) — Four members of a Louisiana family were shot and killed Thursday in an apparent murder-suicide at a house in suburban New Orleans, authorities said. A man, woman, a 20-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were found dead in a house in Harvey, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said.
WWL-TV
Taylore Jones was stabbed to death in her Bywater apartment; Friends still seek answers
NEW ORLEANS — Inside Café Negril on Frenchmen Street there’s a large, framed photo of Taylore Jones hanging on the wall. “I loved that we moved her up here,” said bar manager Emily Rowlends. “You can really see her now.”. Jones’ smiling face greets everyone...
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council leaders demand answers on LaToya Cantrell mailer sent using city funds
The at-large members of the New Orleans City Council are demanding to know how City Hall paid for a mailer touting Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s accomplishments sent to over 100,000 New Orleans households at a cost of more than $50,000. In a letter sent to Cantrell communications director Gregory Joseph...
Jefferson Parish Council calls for support of purchase of Avondale site
AVONDALE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Council passed a resolution on Wednesday with all members voting in favor of a bond request from the Port of South Louisiana to purchase the Avondale Global Gateway. The Port of South Louisiana entered a $445 million agreement in January to purchase the...
WDSU
New Orleans mother says son denied help for hour after being shot, investigation launched
NEW ORLEANS — The family of Ferdinand Alexander is demanding answers after he was murdered in New Orleans. They say after he was shot, they were ripped away from his arms and allege he was not given any medical attention for more than an hour. The New Orleans Police...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
