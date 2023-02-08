Read full article on original website
Enough Cocaine To Supply Australia for a Whole Year Found Floating in the Pacific
Police seized 3.5 metric tons of cocaine floating in the Pacific Ocean worth hundreds of millions of dollars in what officials are calling the biggest drug bust in New Zealand’s history. The 81 packets deliberately tied to a series of nets and buoys about six days sail from New...
A Non-Indian’s Guide to Winning at Indian Family Reunions
From a distance, the potpourri that is India can often be quite intimidating to an outsider. The geography changes every few kilometres, and so does the culture and language. Sikander Khan, an engineer from Mumbai, was acutely aware of the same when he fell in love with his now-wife Avav Khan, a banker from Indonesia.
Anna Bolina is the designer challenging us to be better than basic
In an abandoned storefront under the guise of a full moon, Anna Bolina, heralded as the “downtown Donatella” staged her SS23 runway show in New York. The 29-year-old designer has quickly become a favourite amongst the IYKYK-crowd for her aggressively sexual and artfully-marred garments, but also for the ways in which she is her brand. Models were sent down the runway clutching pull-cords secured to gown-like silhouettes, which melted off legs into plastic stockings. Sauntering in clear, six-inch heels, their foot-long hair extensions swished like banners behind their bodies, revealed through cut-outs that taunted and invited. As the bass pumped through the room, the off-calendar show blurred the lines between brand and personhood, performance and reality; while other brands aspire to world-build, Anna Bolina is just living her life.
Mallet London x Transport For London Connect For New Capsule
Mallet London, the premium sneaker brand founded by UK TV star Tommy Mallet and businessman Evren Ozkarakasl, has just dropped a limited-edition footwear collection in partnership with the capital’s biggest transport network, Transport for London. Paying homage to the iconic Underground Tube map designed by Harry Beck in 1933,...
'Landlords Are a Scum Class': Everything I've Learnt About London Renting
What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. The year is 2013 and you are renting in London. The rent is slightly more than you are technically comfortable with every month – your parents always told you that about 30 percent of your income should go on rent, but they bought a house in 1990 and then bought a much larger house in 2008, and they still think the way to get a job is to just go into shops with a copy of your CV, so frankly their brains and their lives and their lived experiences are entirely irrelevant because contextually they have elapsed – but you’ve been here about four months now and you’re just about keeping your head above the water even though the last five days of the month are spent exploring the outer limits of a NatWest overdraft.
Beauty insiders on the hair styles that will dominate spring 2023
We might still be in the throes of fashion week, but beauty stops for nobody and we’re forever seeking inspiration for our next hair era. Marc Jacobs' AW23 love letter to Vivienne Westwood was a good shout, all peroxide blonde pixie cuts and pops of pink; Marni’s bed hair looked refreshingly achievable; as did the slicked-back balletcore buns at Schiaparelli. Looking to broaden our options though, we asked around and called on some industry insiders — from the owner of a gender-neutral barbershop with locations across the US, to the East London-based Japanese hair stylist beloved by your fave pop girlies — to highlight the trends they love and recommend for the coming season.
