Read full article on original website
Related
3 Padres on trade block after Yu Darvish extension, and who could land them
The San Diego Padres extended starting pitcher Yu Darvish late this week. The contract extension opens up all kinds of possibilities for A.J. Preller, one of the more creative executives in baseball. Yu Darvish remains one of the more unpredictable pitchers in all of baseball. His arsenal is rumored to...
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Officially Signs With Dodgers As He Attempts Big League Return
One former Red Sox hurler is attempting an MLB comeback
theScore
Report: Cubs, Fulmer agree to deal
The Chicago Cubs and right-handed reliever Michael Fulmer are in agreement on a contract, sources told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The terms of the deal aren't yet known. Fulmer spent last season with the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins. The 29-year-old posted a solid 3.39 ERA with 61 strikeouts across 63 2/3 innings (67 appearances) in 2022.
Former Phillie Hamels Reportedly ‘Reviewing Offers’
Cole Hamels is reportedly looking at offers for a Major League Baseball resurgence after recently holding throwing session.
theScore
Astros GM Brown: 'I'm going to be aggressive' about extending stars
The Houston Astros have been arguably baseball's most consistent team over the last half-decade, and new general manager Dana Brown wants to keep their window of contention open indefinitely. "One of the things you guys will find out is that I'm going to be aggressive," Brown said Thursday, according to...
theScore
Rays' Jason Adam to earn $1.775M after winning arbitration hearing
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Reliever Jason Adam beat Tampa Bay in the first of four arbitration cases involving the Rays and will get $1.775 million instead of the team's offer of $1.55 million. Adam was 2-3 with a career-low 1.56 ERA and a career-best eight saves in 67...
theScore
Padres, Darvish agree to 6-year extension reportedly worth $108M
The San Diego Padres and right-handed starter Yu Darvish agreed to a six-year extension through the 2028 campaign. The deal is worth $108 million, sources told AJ Cassavell and Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Darvish, 36, was eligible to hit free agency after the 2023 campaign and was owed $18 million....
MLB preparing to take over local broadcasts if necessary
Major League Baseball is getting set to take over telecasts if the Sinclair Broadcast Group subsidiary operating regional networks does not broadcast, at a cost of about $1 billion, commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday after an owners' meeting.
theScore
Raptors sign Wieskamp to multi-year deal
The Toronto Raptors have signed wing Joe Wieskamp to a multi-year contract, the team announced Saturday. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed. The sharpshooter appeared in two games for Toronto while on multiple 10-day contracts in January. He knocked down three 3-pointers in 11 minutes against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 19.
theScore
Report: Padres expected to pursue extension with Machado
Extension season in San Diego might not be finished. The San Diego Padres are expected to explore a long-term extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado before Opening Day, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The report comes in the wake of the Padres and right-handed starter Yu...
theScore
Maple Leafs sign Timmins to 2-year extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced a two-year, $2.2-million extension for defenseman Conor Timmins on Thursday. Timmins was scheduled for restricted free agency after this season. His current deal pays him $850,000. The Maple Leafs acquired Timmins in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes in November as they dealt with numerous...
theScore
Canadiens sign Jordan Harris to 2-year extension
The Montreal Canadiens signed rookie blue-liner Jordan Harris to a two-year pact with an average annual value of $1.4 million, the team announced Friday. Harris, 22, was scheduled to become a restricted free agent once his current deal expired. The Massachusetts native has one goal and 10 assists in 47...
theScore
Trade grades: Rangers land Tarasenko, Blues wave white flag
Vladi's off to the Big Apple. On Thursday afternoon, the New York Rangers acquired pending unrestricted free-agent forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a conditional 2023 first-round pick, a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder, forward Sammy Blais, and defenseman Hunter Skinner. The conditions:...
theScore
Kings sign Copley to 1-year, $1.5M extension
The Los Angeles Kings signed goaltender Pheonix Copley to a one-year, $1.5-million extension Friday, the team announced. Copley has emerged as the Kings' most reliable netminder this season, recording a 15-3-1 record with an .897 save percentage and a 2.92 goals against average. The 31-year-old journeyman has played 51 career...
theScore
Patrick Kane 'was definitely looking at' Rangers before Tarasenko trade
Chicago Blackhawks veteran Patrick Kane wasn't ecstatic when he found out the St. Louis Blues had sent Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers. "It's not, like, the happiest I've been to hear about a trade," he said Friday, according to NBC Sports Chicago's Charlie Roumeliotis. "I think the Rangers are a team that you definitely pay attention to and definitely are intrigued by, for obvious reasons."
theScore
Mets running Super Bowl ad featuring Lindor, Nimmo, other stars
The New York Mets aren't just spending money on payroll before the 2023 campaign gets underway. Steve Cohen's club will run a local Super Bowl LVII ad that'll be shown in the New York City area, according to The Athletic's Evan Drellich. "That is happening," Cohen told team broadcaster Howie...
theScore
Rangers acquire Tarasenko from Blues in blockbuster deal
The St. Louis Blues traded forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers in exchange for winger Sammy Blais, prospect Hunter Skinner, a conditional 2023 first-round pick, and a conditional fourth-round selection in 2024, the teams announced Thursday. St. Louis is also retaining 50% of Tarasenko's...
theScore
Frugal MLB owners' complaints about profligate spending won't fix the problem
It's rare to hear Major League Baseball owners criticize each other in public given their opaque world of sealed financial records and rare media availability. Yet once in a while, the curtain is pulled back on their business and personal animosities. Last month, Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort criticized the...
theScore
Report: Devils, Hurricanes among teams interested in Sharks' Meier
The New Jersey Devils and the Carolina Hurricanes are among several teams interested in San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier, reports TSN's Pierre LeBrun. Meier was previously reported to be the top deadline target of the New York Rangers, but with the Blueshirts landing Vladimir Tarasenko on Thursday, they're likely out of the running for Meier.
Comments / 0