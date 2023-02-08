High School Soccer Results: Five Brevard County boys teams move on to regional semifinals

Support local journalism by unlocking unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here to explore subscription options.

Wednesday

Boys Soccer

Class 3A

Holy Trinity 5, FAU High 0

MELBOURNE-- Holy Trinity (14-1-1) moved on to the regional semifinals after a dominant 5-0 win over FAU High in the quarterfinals.

For the Tigers it was an all-around team effort in this win. Five different players scored goals and defensively they did not allow the Owls to get on the board.

Cooper Euziere scored the first goal early in the first half and Reef La Gala scored with 21 minutes before halftime.

In the second half, Hayden Van Kramer added to Holy Trinity's lead when he scored a goal off a corner kick.

The Tigers' last two goals came with less than five minutes left in the game when Grant Shoultz scored the team's fourth goal followed by Aiden Bovelsly's goal that was scored with 40 seconds left to play.

This was a big win for the Tigers, who made it to the regional finals last season. La Gala said the team felt good coming into this match and going far in the playoffs is something they want to do again.

"We were pretty confident in our abilities to win it," La Gala said. "We definitely wanted to come back and get that title."

Since they are the No.2 seed in the region the Tigers will host the Crescent City on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

As Holy Trinity gets one game closer to the regional finals, sophomore Jake Wells echoed his teammate's point that the team has its sights set on going beyond the regional final.

"We want to go a step farther into states too," Wells said.

Crescent City 3, West Shore 2

Crescent City defeated West Shore, 3-2. The Wildcats close their season with a 13-4-2 record.

Trinity Prep 1, Edgewood 0

The Red Wolves fell to Trinity Prep, 1-0. Edgewood ends its season with a record of 5-5-5.

Class 4A

Satellite 4, Davenport 0

Satellite (9-3-5) defeated Davenport, 4-0, in the first round of the class 4A playoffs. The Scorpions will go the road to face The Villages Charter on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

The Villages Charter 4, Palm Bay 2

The Villages Charter defeated Palm Bay, 4-2. The Pirates finish their season with a record of 8-8-3.

Nature Coast Tech 2, Space Coast 1

Space Coast fell to Nature Coast Tech, 2-1, in the regional quarterfinals. The Vipers end their season with a 7-6-5 record.

Class 5A

American Heritage 7, Bayside 0

American Heritage defeated Bayside, 7-0. The Bears finish the season as district 13-5A champions and with a record of 11-6-0.

Class 6A

Viera 5, Bartow 1

The Hawks defeated Bartow, 5-1, to advance to the regional semifinals. Viera (17-0-1) will host Melbourne on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Melbourne 2, Oviedo 1

Melbourne defeated Oviedo, 2-1, in overtime. The Bulldogs improve to 11-6-0.

Heritage 1, West Boca Raton 0

The Panthers will move on to the regional semifinals with a 1-0 win over West Boca Raton. Heritage (13-4-1) will travel to New Smyrna Beach for its next game on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Girls Soccer

Class 4A

Satellite 4, Titusville 0

SATELLITE BEACH — Bria Weldon scored two goals to help lead Satellite past Titusville, 4-0, in the first round of the 2023 state tournament.

Weldon got her first goal of the game when Satellite was awarded a free kick. With 16:35 left in the half, she knocked down the free kick from outside the box.

"During that moment I just wanted to get up and get on the board fast so we could play our game and not have to worry about the team coming back at any moment," Weldon said.

The Scorpions scored their second goal with less than two minutes before halftime after Abigail Romanisko found the back of the net to give the team a 2-0 lead.

In the second half, Weldon scored five minutes into the half then Helena Assumpcao scored Satellite's fourth goal with 13 minutes left in the game.

As time ticked off the clock Titusville worked to push the ball up the field but was met by Satellite defenders to end the game with a score of 4-0.

Titusville ends its season with a record of 10-8-1. Satellite improves to 12-5-1 and will host Davenport on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

With this win the Scorpions also extended their winning streak to five and Weldon thinks the team just needs to continue to play with a lot of energy to keep the streak and their season going.

"I think just the energy," Weldon said. "We need a lot of energy just to keep up this winning streak and to just be on it at every game at every moment".

Bishop Moore 9, Astronaut 0

Astronaut fell to Bishop Moore, 9-0. The War Eagles finish their season with a record of 9-10-3.

Class 3A

Edgewood 3, Holy Trinity 0

Edgewood will move on to the second round of the playoffs after a 3-0 win against Holy Trinity.

Gianna Lopez scored 2 goals, while Nina Lopez scored the other goal for the Red Wolves. Kaley Wimmer, Riley Riggenbach, and Caitlin Albergo finished with one assist each.

West Shore 3, St. John Paul II Academy 2

West Shore defeated St. John Paul II to move onto the regional semifinals. The Wildcats (12-6) will travel to Edgewood (16-0-0) on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Merritt Island 4, Bayside 0

Merritt Island defeated Bayside, 4-0, to advance to the regional semifinals.

Payton Gibney led the way with two goals while Hannah Kenney and Breezy Kovac scored the other two goals. Finley McDuffie assisted on two goals and goalie Julianna Trujillo finished with six saves for the Mustangs.

Bayside ends its season with a record of 13-4-1.

The Mustangs (14-4-0) will go on the road for their next game against American Heritage on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

Class 6A

Viera 2, Edgewater 0

Viera (10-4-3) advanced to the next round of the playoffs after defeating Edgewater, 2-0. The Hawks will travel to the top seeded Oviedo for their next game on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

