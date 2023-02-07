Read full article on original website
NME
Darwen’s Sunbird Records venue to close down
Sunbird Records in Blackburn with Darwen is shutting its doors for good. The venue had been open for seven years and several factors had been cited for its closure, primarily the cost of living crisis, but also falling profits and a recent flood that had caused the venue to close temporarily last month.
Duke and Duchess of Cornwall on first joint visit to county with new titles
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall will make their first joint official visit to the county since taking on their new roles.William and Kate will visit the harbour town of Falmouth on Thursday.A spokeswoman for the couple said: “The Duke and Duchess will learn about Cornwall’s maritime heritage before visiting a local community centre which is going the extra mile to give opportunities to individuals while building a supportive and cohesive community.”In November, William made his first official visit to Cornwall since taking on the title Duke of Cornwall.He met staff, volunteers and young people at Newquay Orchard, which offers...
