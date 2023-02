The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall will make their first joint official visit to the county since taking on their new roles.William and Kate will visit the harbour town of Falmouth on Thursday.A spokeswoman for the couple said: “The Duke and Duchess will learn about Cornwall’s maritime heritage before visiting a local community centre which is going the extra mile to give opportunities to individuals while building a supportive and cohesive community.”In November, William made his first official visit to Cornwall since taking on the title Duke of Cornwall.He met staff, volunteers and young people at Newquay Orchard, which offers...

22 HOURS AGO