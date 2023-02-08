ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

UConn women lose 2nd straight game for 1st time since 1993

MILWAUKEE — UConn coach Geno Auriemma could sense from the start of the night that something was off about his team. By the time the night ended, the Huskies were staring at their first losing streak in three decades, ending one of the most remarkable achievements in college basketball history.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy