Bills to eliminate crossover voting gain support, more moderate approach dies

CHEYENNE — Only the strictest crossover bills remain under consideration in the Legislature now.

Following Monday’s deadline for bills to survive a first vote in their chamber of origin, one crossover bill died and two now remain.

Though Wyoming has tried to grapple with crossover voting through the years, the practice came to the forefront during the last election cycle as many Democrats switched to the Republican Party to vote for Wyoming’s former Rep. Liz Cheney, who ultimately lost her race to Rep. Harriet Hageman.

House Bills 103 and 141, which are essentially the same crossover bill, would bar voters from changing their party affiliation after the first day of the candidate filing period. In other words, voters wouldn’t be able to see what their candidate options are before deciding which party ticket they want to vote on for during the primary election.

There would also be a 14-day blackout period prior to general elections.

Voters wouldn’t be able to cancel their registration in those time periods, the idea being that allowing those cancellations would provide a loophole for people to re-register with a different party affiliation.

The House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee didn’t vote on House Bill 141, sponsored by Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, since it’s so similar to House Bill 103. But the legislation was revived pursuant to a House rule and is now on the table for consideration.

Lawmakers in the House Corporations Committee originally amended House Bill 103, sponsored by Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, so that the blackout period would start 45 days before the primary election, rather than at the beginning of the candidate filing period.

But that amendment ended up failing on the House floor. All other amendments to House Bill 103 have also failed so far.

The legislation has cleared the House. It’s been introduced and referred to the Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee for its next vote.

Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray has said he favors both House Bills 141 and 103.

Another mirror bill originating in the Senate, sponsored by Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, died in a 3-2 committee vote earlier this month.

House Bill 207, another bill to restrict crossover voting, didn’t make it out of the House’s Committee of the Whole by Monday’s deadline. It passed the House Corporations Committee in a 5-3 vote late last month.

Of the three bills, that measure presented the smallest step toward restricting crossover voting, creating a blackout period lasting two weeks before primary elections, during which time voters would not be able to change their party affiliation from one major party to another.