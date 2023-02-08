Read full article on original website
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Assembly Members Call On Governor Murphy To “Immediately” End All Covid-19 Mandates
New Jersey Assembly members Gerry Scharfenberger and Victoria Flynn (Monmouth-R’s) are calling on New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to end any and all existing COVID-19 restrictions immediately. “While it is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic has been over for quite some time, a conclusion that even the Federal Government...
insidernj.com
Democratic Gubernatorial Primary 2025: Three Experience Advantages of Fulop and Baraka over Sherrill
The 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial campaigns have already begun. On the Democratic side, the top tier has already been established: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, and Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. Mikie Sherrill has established herself in Washington as a highly competent Congresswoman, with expertise in national security...
Employee personal data exposed in NJ school district cyber breach
BRIDGEWATER — A New Jersey public school district's data breach in December exposed personal data of employees — but those affected were not notified until the end of January. The breach occurred in the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District between Dec. 10 and 12 and exposed the names and...
$2M settlement for NJ man wrongly imprisoned for 24 years
TRENTON — A New Jersey man wrongfully imprisoned for 24 years before having his murder conviction overturned has received a $2 million settlement. As first reported by John Paff of TransparencyNJ, Jean L. Dorval reached a settlement with the state last year from a lawsuit filed in 2020. The amount was detailed in an unconditional release notarized in April.
Investigation into slain Sayreville council member shifts to her Newark church
Eunice Dwumfour was shot multiple times on Feb. 1 while sitting in her car in front of her apartment complex.
In N.J. city plagued by homelessness, shelter helps residents find a place of their own
Of his 63 years on Earth, Newark resident Kenneth Hutchins has spent 33 of them in prison, and much of the rest in homeless shelters and on the street, addicted to drugs and alcohol. And even though he’s been clean for 18 months and works at the Endeavor House North...
New Jersey Globe
In first poll of the 2025 N.J. governor’s race, Democratic race is ‘wide open’ and Ciattarelli is best known Republican
As New Jersey political insiders consider who might succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy in 2025, Republican Jack Ciattarelli and just marginally, Democrat Mikie Sherrill, have the highest statewide favorables among members of their respective political parties, with most candidates still undefined, according to a new Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released this morning.
There’s relief for some NJ residents behind on utility bills
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Few things are more important than keeping the lights on or running water. Officials with the Passaic Valley Water Commission, serving Paterson, Passaic and Clifton, announced Thursday there’s a way out for those behind on their bills: “Subsidy opportunities, no-interest payment plans,” said Jim Mueller, Executive Director of the Passaic Valley Water […]
New Jersey Globe
Roselle Park mayor moves to challenge Menendez in Democratic primary
Roselle Park Mayor Joseph Signorello III has taken the first step toward challenging incumbent Bob Menendez in the 2024 Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, filing a campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission. Signorello, 35, is a two-term mayor of a blue-collar town in Union County with a population...
essexnewsdaily.com
Passaic County man arrested for attempting to firebomb Bloomfield synagogue
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Passaic County man was arrested Feb. 1 for attempting to firebomb Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. If convicted, Malindretos faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
Where to get help: Domestic violence resources in Hudson County
The beating and strangling death of Jersey City mother of three — the fourth domestic violence fatality in Hudson County this year — has renewed the need to share information on resources for victims. Luz Hernandez, 33, a kindergarten teacher at BelovED Community Charter, was found dead in...
pix11.com
Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher
The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim's family. Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher. The estranged husband...
$1.3M Owed By Contractors Of Jersey City High-Rise For Labor Violations: State Officials
A multi-agency New Jersey probe resulted in 20 contractors being fined more than $1.3 million in back wages and penalties, state officials said.The contractors were performing construction work at 88 Regent St. in Jersey City.More than 60 investigators, including those from the state Attorney Gener…
Gov. Murphy signs bill increasing minimum SNAP benefits in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a bill that nearly doubles the minimum SNAP benefits available to New Jersey residents. The bill will ensure that every SNAP household in New Jersey will receive at least $95 in benefits each month. The federal government began providing emergency food assistance allotments to SNAP […]
NJ councilman killed by former PSE&G employee over work dispute, authorities say
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey councilman who worked as a supervisor at PSE&G was killed by a former colleague due to a workplace dispute, investigators determined. Russell Heller, 51, was shot and killed in the PSE&G parking lot in Somerset County on Wednesday. The gunman, 58-year-old Gary Curtis, fatally shot himself in […]
New Jersey Globe
Garnet Hall is likely Democratic pick to replace Mila Jasey in N.J. Assembly
Garnet R. Hall, the deputy Essex County Clerk, has emerged as the leading candidate to replace retiring Assemblywoman Mila Jasey (D-South Orange) in the 28th legislative district. The 63-year-old Maplewood Democrat became deputy county clerk in 2018 after a private sector career. She is the Democratic municipal vice chair. It...
New Jersey city councilman, gunman dead in workplace shooting
Russell Heller, 51, was shot to death in the parking lot of the PSE&G office where he worked. The gunman was found dead nearby. NBC's Ron Allen has more.Feb. 9, 2023.
Kindergarten teacher found in shallow grave was beaten and strangled, prosecutor says
A beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three whose body was found in a shallow grave Tuesday had been beaten and strangled, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Thursday. The initial, shocking announcement of the death of the 33-year-old teacher — described as a “parent” to all her...
Beware the ‘Distract and Grab’ scam hitting NJ stores
One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
Monthly direct payments of $400 available to Americans - will you get one?
In 2022, under the American Rescue Plan Act, officials in Paterson, New Jersey proposed a $46 million dollar funding package. An estimated $1.4 million of the amount would go towards $400 monthly direct payments for its residents. (source)
