Paterson, NJ

insidernj.com

Democratic Gubernatorial Primary 2025: Three Experience Advantages of Fulop and Baraka over Sherrill

The 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial campaigns have already begun. On the Democratic side, the top tier has already been established: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, and Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. Mikie Sherrill has established herself in Washington as a highly competent Congresswoman, with expertise in national security...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

$2M settlement for NJ man wrongly imprisoned for 24 years

TRENTON — A New Jersey man wrongfully imprisoned for 24 years before having his murder conviction overturned has received a $2 million settlement. As first reported by John Paff of TransparencyNJ, Jean L. Dorval reached a settlement with the state last year from a lawsuit filed in 2020. The amount was detailed in an unconditional release notarized in April.
ELIZABETH, NJ
New Jersey Globe

In first poll of the 2025 N.J. governor’s race, Democratic race is ‘wide open’ and Ciattarelli is best known Republican

As New Jersey political insiders consider who might succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy in 2025, Republican Jack Ciattarelli and just marginally, Democrat Mikie Sherrill, have the highest statewide favorables among members of their respective political parties, with most candidates still undefined, according to a new Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released this morning.
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

There’s relief for some NJ residents behind on utility bills

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Few things are more important than keeping the lights on or running water. Officials with the Passaic Valley Water Commission, serving Paterson, Passaic and Clifton, announced Thursday there’s a way out for those behind on their bills: “Subsidy opportunities, no-interest payment plans,” said Jim Mueller, Executive Director of the Passaic Valley Water […]
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Roselle Park mayor moves to challenge Menendez in Democratic primary

Roselle Park Mayor Joseph Signorello III has taken the first step toward challenging incumbent Bob Menendez in the 2024 Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, filing a campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission. Signorello, 35, is a two-term mayor of a blue-collar town in Union County with a population...
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Passaic County man arrested for attempting to firebomb Bloomfield synagogue

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Passaic County man was arrested Feb. 1 for attempting to firebomb Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. If convicted, Malindretos faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
pix11.com

Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher

The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim's family. Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher. The estranged husband...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Gov. Murphy signs bill increasing minimum SNAP benefits in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a bill that nearly doubles the minimum SNAP benefits available to New Jersey residents.  The bill will ensure that every SNAP household in New Jersey will receive at least $95 in benefits each month. The federal government began providing emergency food assistance allotments to SNAP […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Garnet Hall is likely Democratic pick to replace Mila Jasey in N.J. Assembly

Garnet R. Hall, the deputy Essex County Clerk, has emerged as the leading candidate to replace retiring Assemblywoman Mila Jasey (D-South Orange) in the 28th legislative district. The 63-year-old Maplewood Democrat became deputy county clerk in 2018 after a private sector career. She is the Democratic municipal vice chair. It...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ

