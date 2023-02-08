Read full article on original website
Larry Brooks on Filip Chytil, Vladimir Tarasenko’s fit on the Rangers
The Post’s Larry Brooks discusses Filip Chytil’s contract dilemma and why newly acquired star Vladimir Tarasenko is a great addition for the Rangers. Watch the rest of Brooks’ Rangers breakdown with EmmaKate Austin on YouTube! https://youtu.be/T0V4Fyqy4A8
Rangers trade for Vladimir Tarasenko in blockbuster deal with Blues
The Rangers did more business with the Blues Thursday afternoon, this time as buyers in acquiring forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola in exchange for a conditional 2023 first-round pick, a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick, Sammy Blais and prospect Hunter Skinner, the team announced. Tarasenko, who is in the final year of his contract that carries a cap hit of $7,500,000, fills the Rangers’ need for a top-six winger on the right side who can contribute offensively. The Blues retained 50 percent of Tarasenko’s contract in order for the Rangers to fit him under their cap. By waiving defenseman Libor...
BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER
Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
Chicago Bulls stand pat at the trade deadline, but Arturas Karnisovas hints at changes in the offseason
The Chicago Bulls didn't make any moves at the trade deadline, but Arturas Karnisovas hinted that changes could be coming in the offseason.
Bulls Lay an Egg as Another NBA Trade Deadline Passes Them By
Mediocrity is "not okay" with Arturas Karnisovas, yet the middling Bulls stood pat while teams around them made moves to improve.
Cubs, White Sox in Same Division Under MLB Insider's Realignment
MLB insider floats realignment idea for Cubs, Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL and NFL both have 32 franchises, and if Major League Baseball were to ever follow suit, it could require a significant realignment, and one insider’s proposal could be very intriguing to fans of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.
RANGERS PLACE 25-YEAR-OLD DEFENCEMAN ON WAIVERS
Today's trade between the New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues has required the former to make an additional move to open up a spot on their 23-man roster. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the New York Rangers have placed defenceman Libor Hajek on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
