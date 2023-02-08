The Rangers did more business with the Blues Thursday afternoon, this time as buyers in acquiring forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola in exchange for a conditional 2023 first-round pick, a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick, Sammy Blais and prospect Hunter Skinner, the team announced. Tarasenko, who is in the final year of his contract that carries a cap hit of $7,500,000, fills the Rangers’ need for a top-six winger on the right side who can contribute offensively. The Blues retained 50 percent of Tarasenko’s contract in order for the Rangers to fit him under their cap. By waiving defenseman Libor...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO