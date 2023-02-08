Read full article on original website
Updated Impact No Surrender Card
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann.
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, More Classic Episodes On Impact+
– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Impact Digital Media Championship match between Joe Hendry and Matt Cardona will headline tonight’s show. – The site also notes that episodes of Impact from September of 2010 have been added to...
Kamille on Charlotte Flair Being Her Dream Matchup, Thinks Charlote Is the ‘Best in the World’
– During a recent interview with SEScoops.com’s Scott Fishman, NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille discussed Charlotte Flair being a dream matchup for her, and also her upcoming No DQ title match against Angelina Love at NWA Nuff Said. Below are some highlights:. Kamille Charlotte Flair being her dream...
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.10.23
Location: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut. We are just over a week away from Elimination Chamber and the main portion of the card is set. That is going to include a pair of Elimination Chamber matches, plus Sami Zayn challenging Roman Reigns for the World Title. Odds are the latter will get some focus this week so let’s get to it.
Taya Valkyrie Says It Was ‘Really Cool’ To Be The First Woman In MLW Battle Riot
In an interview with Fightful, Taya Valkyrie spoke about her recent return to MLW and being the first woman ever to compete in the Battle Riot match. Here are highlights:. On her current run in MLW: “So I worked with Court Bauer before. So he reached out to me, explained what they were planning on doing and really bringing the women’s division to the forefront and I love that. I love changing the scene at a company and changing what people think of the women’s division somewhere. So I was onboard. We started with a few dates and now it’s led to me being the first ever Featherweight Women’s Champion at MLW. I’m happy to see all these new faces coming in and getting these opportunities, and how much he’s really bringing in a lot of extremely talented Mexican talent that I’ve known for many, many years who are now getting that American television exposure. It’s just a really great work environment and I’m happy to be there.”
Seth Rollins Confirms That Ric Flair Apologized To Becky Lynch Recently
Last month, Ric Flair said that he apologized to Becky Lynch after previously having issues with her using ‘The Man’ as a nickname. In an interview with the Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), Seth Rollins confirmed that Flair apologized as he said and added that the issue was always from Flair’s side. He noted that Lynch never had a problem with Flair.
Abdullah the Butcher, Kevin Nash, More Announced for The Gathering IV
– Tmart Promotions more guests and events for The Gathering IV in Charlotte, North Carolina scheduled for August 3-6. On Friday, August 4, there will be a special Night to Remember Banquet, with a ceremony honoring Abdullah the Butcher, Greg Gagne, and the late Verne Gagne. Additionally, two Q&A sessions...
Ratings & Viewership For MLW Underground Premiere
MLW Underground premiered on REELZ last night, and the rating and audience for the show have been revealed. Tuesday night’s episode scored a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 79,000 viewers. For perspective in comparison to other wrestling shows, that is ranks lower than the...
Various News: Naomi & Mercedes Mone Appearing at Emerald City Comic-Con, Seth Rollins on Mad Dog Sports Radio, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD
– Emerald City Comic-Con has announced that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, will be joining Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) at the convention on March 4-5 in Seattle, Washington. Tickets for the convention are available now. – WWE Superstar Seth Rollins chatted with SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio this week:
Top 7 Female Wrestlers with February Birthdays
It seems like most people I know have their birthdays early in the year. Within the past couple of weeks, my mother, my sister, my school best friend, my internet best friend and two of my ex-girlfriends have celebrated birthdays. I have a theory behind this…. -People get lonely around...
Note On What Thunder Rosa Did At Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
It was reported yesterday that Thunder Rosa was backstage at this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, TX. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rosa was working Spanish commentary for the episode. She previously worked the role in the past, notably after Willie Urbina was fired...
WWE News: NXT House Show Set for Citrus Springs Tonight, Mia Yim Plays Phasmophobia, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– WWE is holding a live NXT event later tonight at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida. NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin are all being advertised for the event. – Mia Yim played...
Jade Cargill Wants To Start Getting Storylines With Top Level Stars
Jade Cargill believes it’s time for her to start getting involved in storylines and feuds with some of AEW’s other most formidable women’s stars. Cargill recently spoke with ComicBook.com and noted that while it may be a while before she’s getting a Women’s World Title shit, she wants to start getting bigger storylines with talent like Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Saraya, and Toni Storm. You can check out some highlights below:
WWE News: Note On Name Change For New WWE Announcer, Details On Nikki Bella Says I Do Finale, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode
– As previously reported, WWE hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role. He will make his debut on tonight’s NXT Level Up as Blake Howard, along with Byron Saxton. PWInsider reports that the name ‘Howard’ was chosen as a tribute to Howard Brody, who passed away last year from complications of heart bypass surgery.
WWE NXT Audience Drops to Eight-Month Low, Lowest Rating Since June
– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Numbers were down across the board for the post-Vengeance Day episode. A lot of the cable programming last night was dominated by coverage of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, along with NBA coverage on TNT.
World TV Title Match Set For NJPW Battle In The Valley
The NJPW World Television Championship will be on the line at NJPW Battle in the Valley this month. NJPW posted a video in which Clark Connors accepted a challenge by Zack Sabre Jr., the current champion, for the show. * IWGP World Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada OR Shingo Takagi (c)...
NJPW News: Zack Sabre Jr. Working With Beyond Wrestling, STRONG 99 Available Online
– Beyond Wrestling recently announced that NJPW’s Zack Sabre Jr. will be joining the promotion for their upcoming Perfection Or Vanity event, as seen below:. – NJPW has made episode 99 of NJPW STRONG available for free on their YouTube channel, which you can see below:
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 22 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 22. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:. * The Tonga Twins vs. Team Exile (Exodus and Genesis) * WOW-Women of Wrestling Championship Gauntlet Qualifying Match: Tormenta vs....
WWE News: Smackdown Dark Match Result, Full Raw Women’s Title Match From Money in the Bank 2022
– A dark match was taped before this week’s WWE Smackdown, and the result is online. PWInsider reports that Butch defeated Giovanni Vinci in the pre-show match for the audience. – WWE posted the full Raw Women’s Title match from Money in the Bank 2022 on YouTube. That match...
Rumor Killer On Alleged Reaction to MJF Promo On AEW Dynamite
On last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF told a story about getting into a car wreck when he was younger and switching seats with his injured girlfriend so she would take the blame. Some places reported that the Nassau Police Department claimed they were “flooded” with over 300 phone calls. The reports stated that the police department would investigate but believed it was “a fictional story on a television show.”
