wpsdlocal6.com
15-year-old boy reported missing in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy reported missing in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says Isaac D. Morrow was reported missing Thursday, and investigators believe he is most likely in the areas of Brookport or Metropolis in Illinois. Police say Morrow is 5 feet, 10 inches...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police respond to active shooter situation in Paducah
PADUCAH-- Authorities have responded to an active shooter situation at a hotel in Paducah Saturday morning that sent one person to the hospital. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office reports they have deputies and officers on scene at the Best Western on John Puryear near I-24. The investigation is ongoing but,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman accused of murdering stepdaughter on trial in southern Illinois
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A woman accused of murdering her stepdaughter in southern Illinois has been on trial this week. The prosecution continued to lay out its case against Julia Bevely Thursday. She's being tried for murder in Williamson County, Illinois, accused of killing her 11-year-old stepdaughter, Jade Beasley.
wpsdlocal6.com
Necropsy leads to new felony charge for Paducah man accused of killing dog
PADUCAH — A Paducah man who was jailed in connection to the death of his dog is now facing an additional felony charge after deputies obtained more evidence from the dog's necropsy, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Friday release, Latavious Frazier's original misdemeanor charge of...
wrul.com
Two Carmi Women Arrested On White County Warrants
Police Chief Jason Carter reports the arrest of two Carmi women on Thursday. At around 1:30 p.m. 28 year old Sally Spivey of Summit Street was arrested on the Pundrakes parking lot on a Felony Warrant for Retail Theft and Criminal Trespass to Property. Bond on the warrant was set at $1500. Spivey was additionally charged with felony Retail Theft from a business in Carmi. She is being held in the White County pending the setting of bond for the most recent Retail Theft charge. She is scheduled to appear in court on February 14th at 9 a.m.
KFVS12
Jackson man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. According to a release from the Jackson Police Department, they received a call around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7 for a well-being check at a home in the 1800 block of Lewis Drive. The reporting party told officers they...
KFVS12
Murder/Suicide investigation in Jackson, Mo
Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the influence. As we celebrate Black History Month, we look at how Black culture is presented through hairstyles. Jefferson County sheriff public meeting. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Jefferson County sheriff answered questions...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police arrest man accused of breaking into multiple businesses in Paducah Coke plant building
PADUCAH — A former Paducah Mellow Mushroom employee accused of breaking into the restaurant and other businesses in the old Coca-Cola plant building has turned himself in to authorities, the Paducah Police Department says. Mellow Mushroom is one of several businesses located inside the former Coca-Cola plant at 3121...
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale nonprofit working to put a stop to gun violence at its roots
CARBONDALE, IL — Gun violence is a concern nationally and in the Local 6 area. The week, the Illinois State Police released a report on the results of its Metropolitan Enforcement Groups and Drug Task Forces for 2022. Out of all 24 task forces statewide, central and southern Illinois task forces have the highest number for gun seizures, with a total of 218.
kbsi23.com
Stranded driver rescued on flooded road in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Several emergency departments helped rescue a person in a vehicle on a flooded road in Hamilton County. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office thanked the McLeansboro Fire Department, Hamilton County EMS, Hamilton County EMA, McLeansboro Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center for the teamwork to rescue the person.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 9 years on gun charges
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a gun. Mark A. Brand, 33, appeared before his sentencing hearing on Thursday, February 9. He was sentenced for felon in possession of a firearm. According to a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two Paducah men arrested in separate drug investigations, deputies say
PADUCAH — Two Paducah men are facing trafficking charges, deputies say, as a result of two separate drug investigations. According to a Wednesday release, deputies conducted a controlled purchase of counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl from 25-year-old Cameron McElmurry. On Monday, they executed a search warrant at his home in...
kbsi23.com
2 Advance residents arrested on meth charges
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two Advance resident face drug charges. Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner reports the arrest of David Throgmorton, 28, and Lorri Throgmorton, 55, both of Advance. Lori Throgmorton faces a possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge. She was taken to the Stoddard County Jail on...
kbsi23.com
Man wanted in several counties for theft arrested
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A man who was wanted in several counties for theft was arrested over the weekend. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. Daughtery was wanted in multiple western Kentucky counties...
wsiu.org
Plans remain the same for a City of Carbondale owned property which was the site of a fire this week
The City of Carbondale says a fire at a property it owns near City Hall does not change its plans for the property that housed the old Walnut Street Baptist Church. A fire at the vacant church Monday is still under investigation. City spokesperson Roni LeForge says the site was...
wrul.com
Crossville Man Arrested On Two White County Warrants
On Monday morning just a little before 11:00 a.m. an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 35 year Michael F Blake of Grayville during a traffic stop on Stewart Street in Carmi. Blake is being charged with Driving While License Suspended. He paid $ 250 and was released a few hours later.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local law firm teams up with two others to file class action lawsuit in Ohio train derailment
PADUCAH — Bryant Law Center in Paducah is part of a team of law firms that filed a class action lawsuit in a fiery train derailment that led to evacuations in East Palestine, Ohio. Bryant Law Center says it joined Fayard and Honeycutt, Strauss Troy Attorneys At Law and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Brief traffic signal outage planned for I-24 exit 3 in Paducah on Sunday
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Electrical work Paducah Power System plans to carry out Sunday morning will require a brief outage of the traffic signal at Interstate 24 exit 3 in Paducah, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. KYTC District 1 says the traffic signal on Cairo Road at the eastbound...
KFVS12
Many gathered in Mount Vernon for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s town hall regarding the Protect Illinois Communities Act
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - In southern Illinois Wednesday evening, the Jefferson County Sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. More than 150 people attended the meeting in Mount Vernon. “The people are concerned and rightfully so,” Jefferson County...
wfcnnews.com
Suspects wanted for burglarizing local gas station with hatchet, hammers
FRANKLIN COUNTY - Two suspects are wanted for burglarizing a Thompsonville gas station with a hatchet, hammer, and other tools. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, on February 6, 2023 at 4:30 a.m., deputies responded to a business alarm at Payne's Service Station in Thompsonville. Upon arrival, Deputies discovered...
