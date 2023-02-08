ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss basketball finally executes late, tops Georgia to stop skid

By David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

Ole Miss guard Myles Burns isn't used to losing. On Tuesday night, he helped do something about it.

The Loyola-New Orleans transfer won a national title at the NAIA level last season and has two conference championship rings, too. The stretch of 11 defeats in 12 games the Rebels rode into Athens to take on Georgia is uncharted territory for him. So perhaps it's fitting that his performance was vital to snapping the skid.

Behind Burns' best game as a Rebel, Ole Miss topped the Bulldogs 78-74 at Stegeman Coliseum for their first victory since Jan. 17.

Burns scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds to go along with two steals in the win, his performance highlighted by an emphatic second-half alley-oop.

"I feel comfortable at this level," Burns said. "I do not feel out of place. So it feels normal to me. It doesn't feel like a super big deal. But I'm just happy that we won."

It was ultimately second-half defense that decided the game for the Rebels (10-14, 2-9 SEC). They held the Bulldogs (14-10, 4-7) without a field goal for more than six minutes down the stretch, beginning at the 8:38 mark. The Rebels trailed by four when that run began, and led by four just before it ended.

Despite a scare caused by a Burns turnover with less than 15 seconds left, the Rebels escaped.

Burns, Brakefield give Rebels vital scoring

Ole Miss also got an outstanding offensive performance from another more likely source.

Jaemyn Brakefield gave the Rebels 24 points on an uber-efficient 11-for-15 shooting performance. Challenged by Kermit Davis all season to contribute on the glass, Brakefield also snagged seven rebounds to pace the team.

Ole Miss needed every one of those points because it didn't get Matthew Murrell's best in his second game back from a knee injury. The Rebels' leading scorer ended with 14 points but made only two field goals. One was a big momentum swinger in the first half, the other was a fantastic finish at the rim to put the Rebels ahead by four with less than three minutes to go.

The injection of offense from Burns and Brakefield helped Ole Miss survive an out-of-nowhere explosion from Georgia's Braelen Bridges, who averages 7.0 points per game but scored 26 on Tuesday.

"His energy was unbelievable," Davis said of Burns. "Especially this week, he shot the ball well in practice. Even the ones he missed, I thought he looked really good. He just put his head down and made unbelievable plays around the rim. He got himself to the free-throw line. If you get yourself to the free-throw line nine times, you're usually going to play well."

MORE JUICE: Juice Kiffin, unofficial Ole Miss football mascot, has a new sibling, Lane Kiffin announces

KNOX: Lane Kiffin alerts Tennessee football to son's highlight tape: 'Bring the boy home'

NUMBERS GAME: Ole Miss athletics saw a revenue uptick, but operated at $5.2M deficit in 2022. Here's why

Gutsy call sends Rebels into halftime with lead

Murrell went to the bench with his second foul with 7:47 remaining in the first half. That seemed like it would be it for Murrell in the half – most of the time key players with two fouls don't see the court again until after halftime.

But with Georgia building momentum with a five-point lead at the 5:49 mark, Davis reinserted Murrell, who drilled a quick 3-pointer to stop the snowball. Those were his only points of the half, but they were crucial. The Rebels went into the break holding a 35-34 lead behind Brakefield's big 14-point performance in the first 20 minutes.

Not many of the buttons Ole Miss has pressed lately have worked out. This one did, providing a crucial small boost in a game with thin margins.

Up next

Ole Miss basketball returns home to take on South Carolina on Saturday (12 p.m., SEC Network). The Rebels topped the Gamecocks in Columbia in January.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss basketball finally executes late, tops Georgia to stop skid

