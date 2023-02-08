ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC installs dozens of parking spaces for carshare vehicles

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

NEW YORK -- Dozens more parking spaces are becoming available in New York City for people using carshare vehicles.

The Department of Transportation says it began installing 80 curbside spots Tuesday in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx with signs designating parking for Zipcar, Getaround and Truqit vehicles.

Hundreds more are coming later this year.

City officials say the move comes after a five-year pilot program brought both greenhouse gas emissions and personal car ownership down.

New York City, NY
