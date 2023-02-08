ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

2 suspects sought in Brooklyn smoke shop robbery

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iEQBE_0kfu8BaS00

Police searching for suspects in Brooklyn smoke shop robbery 00:28

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a pair of suspects in a Brooklyn smoke shop robbery.

It happened on Feb. 2 at Hubble Bubble on Avenue P in Homecrest.

Police say one suspect took a hammer from behind the counter and threatened store employees while demanding CBD products.

The suspects then allegedly punched a store employee several times in the face and body.

They got away with $150 and about $800 worth of CBD products.

The store worker was taken to a local hospital with pain and bruising.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 1

 

CBS New York

