Owego, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: February 10, 2023

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the Bethel A.M.E. Church on Susquehanna Street is making plans to celebrate its anniversary this month. The church was established on February 25th, 1829. With the low temperatures we’ve had recently, all the local ice...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Elmira Man Charged With Larceny in Tioga County

An Elmira man has been charged after an incident in a Tioga County casino. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, David L. Wood was charged with three counts of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree after the office says he stole a wallet from someone while at the Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols.
ELMIRA, NY
rewind1077.com

Elmira man charged in Tioga Downs wallet theft

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man is facing three felonies after a theft investigation at Tioga Downs Casino. 48-year-old David Wood was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Wood is accused of stealing a person’s wallet at the casino, taking over $2,100 cash and two debit cards.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Charges dismissed against Hornell assistant principal

HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- All charges have been dropped against a Hornell High School assistant principal by a Steuben County Court the Hornell City School District announced today. Eli Marcus had been charged with ten counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the previous spring following an investigation into the alleged searching of students for contraband.
HORNELL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ithaca Woman Accused of Promoting Contraband in Tioga County Jail

An Ithaca woman is charged after the Tioga County Sheriff's Office says she possessed contraband while incarcerated at the Tioga County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, Lydia B. Rice was charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd degree after she was found with a vaping device, which is prohibited, while she was in the jail.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY

