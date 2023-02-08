Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena Has Housed A Storied HistoryColin Munro WoodBinghamton, NY
The First Legal Cannabis Store Outside The New York City Is Set To OpenAbdul GhaniBinghamton, NY
Man Accused Of Threatening Top RepublicanNews Breaking LIVEEndicott, NY
Binghamton Forum Welcomes Kevin James for A Night of Comedy - Tix Selling Fast!Colin Munro WoodBinghamton, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Union-Endicott Boy's Basketball Wins STAC Metro With Last-Minute Win Over Johnson City
A late Latrail Jones jumper gave Union-Endicott a lead that they wouldn't relinquish as the Tigers win STAC Metro over Johnson City, 60-57. Mekai Lindsey and Zubayr Griffin each score 21.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chenango Valley Tops Lansing, Wins Three of Last Four to Finish Season
The Chenango Valley Warriors defeated the visiting Lansing Bobcats with a 79-62 victory. C-V now ends their season winning three of their last four games. Chase Hanyon led the way with 21 points while Michael Doyle added 14.
18-year-old killed in Oxford crash
Yesterday, February 8th, at approximately 4:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on Hoben Road in the Town of Oxford.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: February 10, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the Bethel A.M.E. Church on Susquehanna Street is making plans to celebrate its anniversary this month. The church was established on February 25th, 1829. With the low temperatures we’ve had recently, all the local ice...
How Late Into Spring Has Binghamton Gotten Surprise Snow?
As I write this article during the second week of February 2023, to date, the total snowfall for this winter according to the Binghamton National Weather Service is 38 inches as recorded at the Binghamton Airport, and that's just over a foot less than normal. The Binghamton National Weather Service...
Favorite Twin Tiers Restaurants For Delicious Lasagna
I love lasagna. I can't really express enough just how much I love lasagna. Of all the Italian foods that I have consumed, unless there's something I've never tasted before and I find that hard to believe, lasagna is tops when it comes to Italian food. Lasagna is probably in...
Police chase through Binghamton’s South Side
A New York State Trooper was patrolling Vestal Avenue in Binghamton when they spotted what was thought to be a stolen vehicle.
Binghamton Area’s Most Expensive House for Sale Includes ‘Private Beach’
From time to time, I like to take a ride around various parts of the Southern Tier to just look at some of the beautiful architecture. Our communities have many wonderful buildings, some of which are on the National Register of Historic Places. Our area has many amazing homes as...
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
Funky Beez owners explain why ‘The Castle’ must be torn down
The owners of the Funky Beez hot dog and ice cream stand in Vestal are explaining why the old castle building on the property will have to be torn down.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Elmira Man Charged With Larceny in Tioga County
An Elmira man has been charged after an incident in a Tioga County casino. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, David L. Wood was charged with three counts of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree after the office says he stole a wallet from someone while at the Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols.
$50k Powerball ticket sold in Binghamton
According to the New York Lottery, seven third place Powerball tickets were purchased across New York State yesterday.
Arbor Housing and Development making big changes in downtown Elmira
Arbor Housing is doing what other property developments could not.
Binghamton film looking for background actors
Stationed at Home, a film being shot in Binghamton, is looking for background actors who will participate in a special ballroom scene.
Light’s Bakery now has a new owner so what changes will he make?
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Light’s Bakery located on West 2nd street in Elmira has a new owner, Gaetano Ruggiero. He is embracing the tradition of the bakery as well as looking forward to making some changes. “I just want to continue to do what Light’s Bakery does… we’re thinking about some new dinner items, we […]
Binghamton man arrested for depositing fraudulent checks
According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Osei illegally obtained funds by depositing fraudulent checks at a local bank.
rewind1077.com
Elmira man charged in Tioga Downs wallet theft
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man is facing three felonies after a theft investigation at Tioga Downs Casino. 48-year-old David Wood was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Wood is accused of stealing a person’s wallet at the casino, taking over $2,100 cash and two debit cards.
NewsChannel 36
Charges dismissed against Hornell assistant principal
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- All charges have been dropped against a Hornell High School assistant principal by a Steuben County Court the Hornell City School District announced today. Eli Marcus had been charged with ten counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the previous spring following an investigation into the alleged searching of students for contraband.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ithaca Woman Accused of Promoting Contraband in Tioga County Jail
An Ithaca woman is charged after the Tioga County Sheriff's Office says she possessed contraband while incarcerated at the Tioga County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, Lydia B. Rice was charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd degree after she was found with a vaping device, which is prohibited, while she was in the jail.
Plattsburgh man sentenced for weapon possession in Broome County
Today in Broome County Court, a Plattsburgh man was sentenced to 4 years in state prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree.
