Brooklyn, NY

WETM

Kevin Durant Trade Ends Disastrous Nets' Era

Here is a timeline of the Durant era in Brooklyn. In the early-morning hours Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade Kevin Durant to the Suns just days after sending Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. The seemingly inevitable move ends a tumultuous era for the franchise that began with a tweet over three years ago.
BROOKLYN, NY
WETM

Luka Dončić Says Playing With Kyrie Irving Will ‘Be a Learning Process’

The Dallas star gave his initial thoughts on the trade for the point guard. The Mavericks made the a big splash before the NBA trade deadline, acquiring Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris last Sunday for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and picks. The move gives Dallas a star to pair with Luka Dončić for the rest of the season in an attempt to make a run at an NBA Finals.
DALLAS, TX
WETM

NBA Trade Deadline Live Blog: Suns Land Kevin Durant

All the latest NBA trade news and analysis as it happens. The trade market was largely quiet in the days after the Kyrie Irving deal over the weekend until the floodgates opened Wednesday on the eve of the deadline. Multiple All-Stars were dealt within the span of a few hours,...
PHOENIX, AZ

