Islam Makhachev responds to Dana White, thinks Conor McGregor retires after loss to Michael Chandler

Islam Makhachev is coming around to Dana White’s way of thinking. Ahead of UFC 284, the UFC lightweight champion was critical of the UFC’s promotion of the event in an interview with RSports Russia, questioning why more had not been done to market his champion vs. champion fight against Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev’s comments earned a stiff rebuke from UFC president White, who on Tuesday defended the promotion’s marketing of the fight in an interview with The Jim Rome Show and said of Makhachev, “First of all, he lives in Dagestan. What does he know about what’s going on for the promotion of the fight? He doesn’t know anything.”
Conor McGregor responds to Liam Neeson calling him a ‘little leprechaun’

Conor McGregor has seemingly responded after Liam Neeson sensationally called him a “little leprechaun.” The “Taken” actor, 70, didn’t hold back giving his two cents on the UFC star, telling Men’s Health that the outspoken fighter “gives Ireland a bad name.” While McGregor, 34, didn’t respond to Neeson directly, he rushed to Twitter to share a related thought, writing, “Irish proud – always,” alongside the Ireland flag. In his interview with the magazine Thursday, Neeson made his thoughts on McGregor and the UFC perfectly clear. “That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name,” the actor said. “I know he’s fit, and...
UFC reportedly makes massive changes to contracts including more restrictions and waiver to prevent class action lawsuits

The UFC has made massive changes to their contracts, just one month after Francis Ngannou left the promotion. ‘The Predator’ famously left the promotion as heavyweight champion late last month. Ngannou negotiated with Dana White and the UFC for the majority of 2022, however, the two sides were unable to come to a new deal. At the time, the heavyweight stated that while the money was good, there were other issues with the contract.
Demetrious Johnson on Francis Ngannou’s messy UFC exit: ‘Dana [White] likes to say a lot of things’

Demetrious Johnson knows what it’s like to have a rocky relationship with the UFC. Johnson, the greatest flyweight of all-time and the record-holder for the most consecutive UFC title defenses in history, parted ways with the promotion in 2018 when he was traded to ONE Championship in exchange for Ben Askren. The split followed an up-and-down eight-year journey behind-the-scenes between “Mighty Mouse” and the UFC brass, so Johnson can relate better than most to what Francis Ngannou was experiencing over the multi-year saga that ultimately resulted in his departure from the promotion this past January.
UFC 285: Returning Jon Jones named ‘dirtiest fighter’ in MMA history

If MMA was Hip Hop, Jon Jones would be the Old Dirty Bastard. Not because he likes it raw, but rather because his cage fighting offense includes eye pokes, spinning elbows to the back of the head, and kicks to the knee that have the potential to end a fighter’s career.
Din Thomas, Carlos Newton among additions to Association of Boxing Commissions’ new fighter committee

The Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports (ABC) is taking a major step forward in terms of athlete representation. On Wednesday, the ABC announced the creation of an “athlete’s voice committee” with the goal of better connecting fighters and regulators, providing athletes with an avenue to voice their concerns and affording regulators increased opportunities to educate fighters on key issues of the sport.

