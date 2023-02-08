Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Islam Makhachev responds to Dana White, thinks Conor McGregor retires after loss to Michael Chandler
Islam Makhachev is coming around to Dana White’s way of thinking. Ahead of UFC 284, the UFC lightweight champion was critical of the UFC’s promotion of the event in an interview with RSports Russia, questioning why more had not been done to market his champion vs. champion fight against Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev’s comments earned a stiff rebuke from UFC president White, who on Tuesday defended the promotion’s marketing of the fight in an interview with The Jim Rome Show and said of Makhachev, “First of all, he lives in Dagestan. What does he know about what’s going on for the promotion of the fight? He doesn’t know anything.”
Alexander Volkanovksi claims Islam Makhachev was “feeling a little frail” during their UFC 284 faceoff
Alexander Volkanovski is claiming Islam Makhachev was ‘feeling a little frail’ during their UFC 284 press conference face-off. UFC 284 takes place tomorrow, Saturday February 11th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Headlining the event will be Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) for...
Conor McGregor responds to Liam Neeson calling him a ‘little leprechaun’
Conor McGregor has seemingly responded after Liam Neeson sensationally called him a “little leprechaun.” The “Taken” actor, 70, didn’t hold back giving his two cents on the UFC star, telling Men’s Health that the outspoken fighter “gives Ireland a bad name.” While McGregor, 34, didn’t respond to Neeson directly, he rushed to Twitter to share a related thought, writing, “Irish proud – always,” alongside the Ireland flag. In his interview with the magazine Thursday, Neeson made his thoughts on McGregor and the UFC perfectly clear. “That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name,” the actor said. “I know he’s fit, and...
UFC reportedly makes massive changes to contracts including more restrictions and waiver to prevent class action lawsuits
The UFC has made massive changes to their contracts, just one month after Francis Ngannou left the promotion. ‘The Predator’ famously left the promotion as heavyweight champion late last month. Ngannou negotiated with Dana White and the UFC for the majority of 2022, however, the two sides were unable to come to a new deal. At the time, the heavyweight stated that while the money was good, there were other issues with the contract.
sportszion.com
UFC fans speculating Sean O’Malley’s next move following Dana White’s announcement of his 8-Fight Contract
Sean O’Malley has finally signed another 8 fight deal with the UFC and many are wondering what this could mean for the division as a whole. ‘Suger’ previously expressed his frustrations with the organization as the title picture went into limbo but recent developments could be teasing huge future events.
MMA Fighting
Anthony Pettis calls pay for Roy Jones Jr. boxing bout ‘awesome,’ expects to fight on PFL PPV later this year
Anthony Pettis wants to have it all in 2023. The former UFC lightweight champion is scheduled to fight boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. at Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 on April 1 in his hometown of Milwaukee and if all goes according to plan, he’ll return to the PFL later this year to compete on an upcoming pay-per-view card.
JJ Redick pushes back on Stephen A. Smith's claims that it's easier for LeBron to score than it was for Jordan
Redick called out Stephen A. for not giving LeBron enough credit after he became the NBA's all-time leading scorer.
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC guys weigh in when older man whoops racist for running his mouth at Dallas Stars game
On Wednesday night at American Airlines Center, a Dallas fan got into a conflict with another spectator during the Stars’ 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild. The mullet-sporting Stars supporter seemed to utter a racial slur, the N-word, which caused him to be on the receiving end of several punches.
Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will be at lightweight, uncertain if winner gets a title shot
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler won’t be fighting at welterweight after all. It was recently announced that McGregor and Chandler will coach TUF and will fight later this year. It was then reported the fight would be at welterweight, with even Chandler saying that will be the case, but now White says it will be at lightweight.
MMA Fighting
Demetrious Johnson on Francis Ngannou’s messy UFC exit: ‘Dana [White] likes to say a lot of things’
Demetrious Johnson knows what it’s like to have a rocky relationship with the UFC. Johnson, the greatest flyweight of all-time and the record-holder for the most consecutive UFC title defenses in history, parted ways with the promotion in 2018 when he was traded to ONE Championship in exchange for Ben Askren. The split followed an up-and-down eight-year journey behind-the-scenes between “Mighty Mouse” and the UFC brass, so Johnson can relate better than most to what Francis Ngannou was experiencing over the multi-year saga that ultimately resulted in his departure from the promotion this past January.
MMAmania.com
Volkanovski doesn’t buy Makhachev’s knockout talk: ‘He’s going to be forced to fight on the feet’
UFC 284 goes down in Perth, Australia, on Sunday morning, which translates to the usual Saturday night time (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) for those of us in North America. At the top of the pay-per-view (PPV) card is a stunning bout between the No. 1- and No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighters in the world, Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul erupts after ‘unprofessional’ Tommy Fury no-shows yet another press conference
Tommy Fumbles is at it again. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were supposed to be on hand for a special kickoff press conference to help promote their upcoming “The Truth” boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Fury, however, was nowhere...
MMAmania.com
UFC 285: Returning Jon Jones named ‘dirtiest fighter’ in MMA history
If MMA was Hip Hop, Jon Jones would be the Old Dirty Bastard. Not because he likes it raw, but rather because his cage fighting offense includes eye pokes, spinning elbows to the back of the head, and kicks to the knee that have the potential to end a fighter’s career.
MMAmania.com
Boxing martyr Tommy Fury reveals ‘private and personal matter’ that kept him from Jake Paul presser
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were scheduled to attend a special kickoff press conference to help promote their upcoming “The Truth” boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, but the former “Love Island” reality show contestant failed to appear, leaving “The Problem Child” high and dry.
MMA Fighting
Tommy Fury explains why he didn’t appear at press conference with Jake Paul, promises ‘I’m ready to KO this man’
It turns out Tommy Fury didn’t have a “private and personal matter” that prevented him from appearing at a press conference with Jake Paul on Wednesday — he just had better things to do. The 23-year-old boxer was criticized by Paul, who called him “unprofessional” and...
calfkicker.com
Bruce Buffer was once overpowered rolling with Royce Gracie: “45 seconds later, give or take five, I’m on my back, he’s got me in a side choke”
Bruce Buffer once engaged in a sparring session with MMA icon Royce Gracie. Due to his successful tenure with the UFC, Buffer is renowned for being one of the all-time greatest combat sports announcers. Gracie was one of the UFC’s first well-known athletes. In the early years of the organization,...
sportszion.com
“Three to four rounds, the kid’s never been tested” Jake Paul gives wild prediction on his fight vs Tommy Fury
Jake Paul is currently in Saudi Arabia in for the the fight promotion against his longtime adversary Tommy Fury. While there, Paul has stated that he will knock out Fury in three to four rounds. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury...
Khamzat Chimaev thinks he fights Robert Whittaker next after 'Paulo Costa ran away'
Khamzat Chimaev sees Robert Whittaker as a possible next opponent. Whittaker (24-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC) was tentatively booked to face Paulo Costa in Saturday’s UFC 284 event, but the bout was scrapped after Costa failed to come to terms on a new deal. With Whittaker currently opponent-less and Chimaev...
MMA Fighting
LFA & PFLc on da wesside
Ayo ayo ayo ayoooo! It's another Friday, and that means another pre-ufc dude finish ahowcase, let's see what they bring put. I'm in a bit of a funk after this UFC contract update shit. I'm sure it'll pass, I just don't have it in me anymore to be that upset about shit that doesn't impact me and mine, but damn it's hard not to be in my feels about it.
MMA Fighting
Din Thomas, Carlos Newton among additions to Association of Boxing Commissions’ new fighter committee
The Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports (ABC) is taking a major step forward in terms of athlete representation. On Wednesday, the ABC announced the creation of an “athlete’s voice committee” with the goal of better connecting fighters and regulators, providing athletes with an avenue to voice their concerns and affording regulators increased opportunities to educate fighters on key issues of the sport.
