ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Legislation once again introduced to ban tackle football for kids 12 and under

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Over the years, football has sparked concerns about injuries. Most notably back in January, Bills player, Damar Hamlin, received life saving CPR after going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle. But long before Hamlin’s medical emergency—10 years to be exact, New York Assemblyman Michael Benedetto has been trying to pass legislation to […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy