So much for the Louisville basketball team’s alleged improvement recently, which came against the weakest teams in the ACC. It was back to reality Tuesday night and the Cardinals (3-21, 1-12 ACC) hit a new low in the Petersen Events Center with an embarrassingly ugly and record-setting 91-57 blowout loss against Pittsburgh (17-7, 10-3), which enabled the Panthers to tie Clemson for the league lead.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO