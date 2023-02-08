Feb. 9—A Scranton man hid a dead body beneath a tarp in his Capouse Avenue apartment for weeks, the city police said. Paul Rowe, 44, 851 Capouse Ave., is jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail following his arraignment Thursday on counts of abuse of a corpse and possession of drug paraphernalia.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO