ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Scranton man charged for slashing woman's face

Feb. 10—A 48-year-old Scranton man faces charges after police said he slashed a woman's face Thursday afternoon. Rondega Hines, of 440 Willow St., is in the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. Police said he left Treversa Cullars with a 4-inch cut on her face. Around 3:30...
SCRANTON, PA
YAHOO!

Police: Body hidden in Capouse Avenue apartment, tenant criminally charged

Feb. 9—A Scranton man hid a dead body beneath a tarp in his Capouse Avenue apartment for weeks, the city police said. Paul Rowe, 44, 851 Capouse Ave., is jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail following his arraignment Thursday on counts of abuse of a corpse and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SCRANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy