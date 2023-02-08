Read full article on original website
2/9 – The Chief’s “Wet Start” Friday-Eve Morning Forecast
The upper system is quickly lifting northeastward through Missouri toward the Great Lakes, with the next disturbance quickly on its heels moving through the northern Rockies. Line of prefrontal convection has moved eastward into Alabama and our eastern coastal waters. Spotty rain will continue through mid/late morning under cloudy skies.
2/8 – Brittany’s “Severe Potential” Wednesday Evening Forecast
The biggest concern in the short term is the potential for severe through the remainder of this afternoon and overnight tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. Already seeing scattered to numerous showers and storms across portions of the area, especially west of I-55. Still looks like the main threat from any storms that do become severe will be damaging wind gusts, but as usual with severe threats along the Gulf Coast, we cannot rule out a tornado or two either, especially if any discrete supercells develop ahead of the main line. Still looks like the greatest local threat of severe weather, especially tornadoes, will be across southwestern Mississippi and the adjacent portions of southeast Louisiana. Model soundings continue to indicate PW values of 1.5-1.6 inches by this evening which is above the 90th percentile for this time of year and nearing the daily maximum PW. That being said, efficient rainfall rates are expected from some of the stronger storms and if any one area sees multiple storms in a short period, these higher rainfall rates could easily lead to ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas. Still not enough confidence in specific areas to go ahead with a flood watch, but certainly there is at least some threat of isolated flash flooding and the marginal risk highlighted by WPC seems warranted.
House Bill 1562 could lower grocery tax in Mississippi
Mississippi is one of seven states that still taxes groceries. The state’s seven percent grocery tax is the highest in the nation. House Bill 1562 could cut that tax in half. This bill goes directly against the legislatures push to eliminate income tax. As inflation rises, so does poverty....
Chronic absenteeism rising in Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Education released a report stating that chronic absenteeism is becoming a problem for Mississippi. The amount of students with excessive absences has grown from 13 percent in 2019 to 28 percent in 2022. MDE states that this jump is likely because of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Latest Artemis rocket test at Stennis Space Center
The next phase of Artemis rocket testing is underway at Stennis Space Center in Hancock County. NASA is hoping it’s newly redesigned engine will help bring astronauts to the moon and back. The space agency conducted a hot fire test of its newly redesigned RS-25 engine yesterday for future flights of the space launch system rocket.
CASH 3, CASH 4, and MATCH 5 numbers for February 9th, 2023
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
2/10 – Brittany’s “Chilly & Damp” Friday Evening Forecast
No real changes in the thinking regarding the short term forecast. Stationary front near the mouth of the MS River will continue to serve as a focus for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms through this evening. Despite a large precipitation shield apparent on radar, most of this rain is not reaching the ground owing to dry air in the low levels. Several obs have been occasionally reporting light rain, though, and expect the low levels to moisten further through this evening. This will allow more of the rain to reach the ground overnight tonight as a stronger cold front pushes through the are and an upper low slowly moves eastward.
State Senate passes Mississippi School Safety Guardian Act
The state Senate passed a bill that will allow teachers who are trained to carry weapons at school. The bill would create the Mississippi School Safety Guardian Act, which would allow for armed, trained teachers in public and private schools. The bill, if passed in the House and signed by...
State Senator Joel Carter comments on Twitter backlash
Mississippi State Senator Joel Carter of Gulfport responded to WXXV today about the tweet he made regarding the Chinese balloon that flew over the country over the weekend. Carter posted a photo of a balloon on February 4th with the words “weather barroon, totary not for spying” scrawled across it.
Sports betting taskforce added to Mississippi House bill
We are moving a step closer to mobile sports betting being legal in Mississippi. A change to House Bill 606 gained initial approval at the Mississippi capitol to create a sports betting taskforce. The bill was approved by the chamber’s appropriations committee just before the deadline and now needs the...
Jacob Owen steps down as Pearl River Central head football coach
Pearl River Central Head Football Coach Jacob Owen stepping down after leading the Blue Devils for five seasons. Owen tweets that holding this position was an honor and a privilege and he wishes the kids, school, and community nothing but the best as they move in the next direction. Owen...
Mega Millions numbers for February 10th, 2023
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s lotterydraw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
