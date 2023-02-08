Suzy Merchant has spent the last week and a half away from the Michigan State women's basketball program as she continues to recover from a medical incident.

And the veteran Spartan coach will continue to be away from the team until she returns to full health.

Merchant released a statement Tuesday night thanking supporters for their well wishes following her Jan. 28 car crash. She also acknowledged she will continue to focus on her health while thanking the MSU administration and her staff for their support.

"At this time, I'm currently focusing on my health and well-being and taking the necessary time to recover," Merchant wrote in her statement, which marked her first public remarks since the incident.

“I am determined to get back to 100% health and get back to work as soon as I am able. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as I pursue the actions necessary to get well.”

Merchant has missed the past three games for the Spartans, who are 11-12 and 3-10 in the Big Ten entering Wednesday's contest at Wisconsin. Associate head coach Dean Lockwood has led the team in her absence.

"

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michigan State's Suzy Merchant remains away from team, determined to get back to full health