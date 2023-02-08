ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

SU Baseball sweeps Salem, 4-2 and 10-3

The Shippensburg University baseball team earned a pair of dramatic victories against Salem, winning by scores of 4-2 and 10-3 (eight innings) on a chilly Friday in West Virginia. Shippensburg (3-2) totaled 16 hits on the day, seven of which came in the dramatic eighth inning of Game 2. The...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

PIAA Team Wrestling Championships start in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. — Giant Center is the scene for PIAA Team Dual Championships. In the first session, the West Perry Mustangs faced off against Chestnut Ridge in AA. After a Justice Hockenberry pin to start at 172 pounds, the Mustangs found themselves down heading into 285. Anthony D’Angelo took...
HERSHEY, PA
thesportspage.blog

Trojan wrestlers fall to Canon-McMillan in PIAA tourney

HERSHEY — The Chambersburg wrestling team put up a great fight Thursday night in the PIAA Team Championships, despite missing two key members of their lineup. The Trojans faced District 7 champion Canon-McMillan in the round of 16 at Giant Center and suffered a 41-24 defeat. Chambersburg (19-4) will...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Trojans boys topple ‘Boro

Chambersburg 42, Waynesboro 31: The Trojans spotted the Indians a first-quarter lead, then held ‘Boro to just 10 points total in the second half to picks up a big non-league victory Thursday night on Senior Night at CASHS Field House. The win keeps Chambersburg (12-9) in the No. 9...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Gettysburg sophomore competes for Team USA

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — There are a few sports you just have to wonder how people in central Pennsylvania get involved in. With, what can be a long weather, there’s a small window to water ski. However, that doesn’t stop Solie Stenger, a Gettysburg High School sophomore. Her goal is to qualify and compete for Team USA on the U17 team.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Bishop McDevitt student killed in I-81 south crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County on Thursday, Feb. 9, killed an 18-year-old driver according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to 511PA.com and state police, the crash was near Exit 61 for PA 944 – Wertzville Road at around 4:02 p.m.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Dawn M Gettins obituary 1968~2023

Miss Dawn M Gettins, 55, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Doey’s House, Hagerstown, MD. Born February 8, 1968 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Cynthia J. (Miller) Gettins of Waynesboro and the late Rev. William F. Gettins. In addition to Waynesboro, Dawn lived...
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27.com

Sunshine today, showers tomorrow especially for southern areas

Back to unseasonable warmth next week... TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo . Winds: NW 10-20 mph. SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 45. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. It will be more seasonable today with highs in the mid-40s....
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County

A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Two Harrisburg area natives won Grammy Awards last weekend: ‘It was surreal to be up there’

The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony was held on Feb. 5, and two musicians and audio/sound engineers from central Pennsylvania claimed their own Grammy Awards. Andy Greenwood, originally from Harrisburg and now a resident of San Francisco, and Hershey native Fred Pellegrini, were both among those honored for this year’s Best Regional Roots Music Album. Their award was presented during the Grammy’s Premiere Ceremony, which precedes the main broadcast and where the majority of Grammy Awards are given out.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fraternity members allegedly assault person in State College home

State College, Pa. — After allegedly forcing their way into a home, two fraternity members in State College allegedly assaulted another man The men entered a home in the 300 block of E. Fairmount Avenue on Oct. 22 just before 9 p.m. looking for a misplaced wallet, police said. After forcing their way in through a locked sliding glass door, Tyquann Crawford, 20, of Ashbury Park, N.J. and Michael Carl Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills, both members of the Alpha Tau Omega, confronted partygoers inside...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy