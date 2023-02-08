Read full article on original website
Soldiers retrieve an explosive shell discovered at the Gettysburg Civil War SiteAndrei TapalagaGettysburg, PA
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Exploring Gettysburg | America’s Defining Moment in HistoryEast Coast TravelerGettysburg, PA
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Recently Apprehended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Participant was on US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted ListThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionCarlisle, PA
Four Raiders record wrestling victories in dual meet
The Shippensburg University wrestling team saw four of its wrestlers post exciting victories as the Raiders concluded their dual meet schedule with a loss to the Kutztown Bears Friday night inside Keystone Arena, 31-16. Shippensburg (9-9, 1-6 PSAC) scored 16 points against the Golden Bears, tied for the team’s most...
SU Women’s Indoor Track & Field picks up numerous personal bests in Boston
Leah Graybill (Lititz, Pa./Warwick) once again enhanced her school record in the indoor 200 meters on Friday to highlight an excellent day for the Shippensburg University women’s indoor track & field team at the 2023 Hemery Valentine Invitational hosted by Boston University. Graybill ran 24.14 on the banked Boston...
SU Baseball sweeps Salem, 4-2 and 10-3
The Shippensburg University baseball team earned a pair of dramatic victories against Salem, winning by scores of 4-2 and 10-3 (eight innings) on a chilly Friday in West Virginia. Shippensburg (3-2) totaled 16 hits on the day, seven of which came in the dramatic eighth inning of Game 2. The...
FOX43.com
Central Dauphin falls to Nazareth ending state title dreams, Chambersburg stays alive
HERSHEY, Pa. — Day two of the PIAA Team Wrestling Championships started early this morning at the Giant Center. District III's lone victor so far this day was the Trojans of Chambersburg. After a loss in the Round of 16 on Thursday, Chambersburg bounced back in the AAA morning season with a commanding victory over Cathedral Prep 39-20.
Matt Mentzer earns 100th coaching win as Chambersburg advances in PIAA wrestling consolations
Milestones are always special. But the context surrounding the one Chambersburg wrestling head coach Matt Mentzer reached on Friday evening heightened its significance even further. Mentzer picked up his 99th and 100th career victories as the Trojans’ coach at the Giant Center in Hershey in the consolation bracket of the...
FOX43.com
PIAA Team Wrestling Championships start in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. — Giant Center is the scene for PIAA Team Dual Championships. In the first session, the West Perry Mustangs faced off against Chestnut Ridge in AA. After a Justice Hockenberry pin to start at 172 pounds, the Mustangs found themselves down heading into 285. Anthony D’Angelo took...
thesportspage.blog
Trojan wrestlers fall to Canon-McMillan in PIAA tourney
HERSHEY — The Chambersburg wrestling team put up a great fight Thursday night in the PIAA Team Championships, despite missing two key members of their lineup. The Trojans faced District 7 champion Canon-McMillan in the round of 16 at Giant Center and suffered a 41-24 defeat. Chambersburg (19-4) will...
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Trojans boys topple ‘Boro
Chambersburg 42, Waynesboro 31: The Trojans spotted the Indians a first-quarter lead, then held ‘Boro to just 10 points total in the second half to picks up a big non-league victory Thursday night on Senior Night at CASHS Field House. The win keeps Chambersburg (12-9) in the No. 9...
Gettysburg sophomore competes for Team USA
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — There are a few sports you just have to wonder how people in central Pennsylvania get involved in. With, what can be a long weather, there’s a small window to water ski. However, that doesn’t stop Solie Stenger, a Gettysburg High School sophomore. Her goal is to qualify and compete for Team USA on the U17 team.
Gary W “Jock” Benner obituary 1946~2023
Gary W “Jock” Benner, 76, of Fannettsburg, PA, formerly of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Feb. 8, 2023, in Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA. He is survived by his beloved wife of 16 years, Ruth A. (Olson) Benner. Born Sept. 10, 1946 in Hagerstown, he was a son of...
Raymond J “Ray” Kress obituary 1942~2023
Raymond J “Ray” Kress, 80, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on July 24, 1942 in Beach, North Dakota, a son of the late Frank and Frances (Thill) Kress. Ray...
abc27.com
Bishop McDevitt student killed in I-81 south crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County on Thursday, Feb. 9, killed an 18-year-old driver according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to 511PA.com and state police, the crash was near Exit 61 for PA 944 – Wertzville Road at around 4:02 p.m.
William James “Jim” Butler 1964~2023
Mr. William James “Jim” Butler, II, 58, of South Mountain, PA passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in his home. Born December 7, 1964 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Carrie M. (Butler) Kauffman. Jim was currently working at the Washington Township Transfer...
Dawn M Gettins obituary 1968~2023
Miss Dawn M Gettins, 55, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Doey’s House, Hagerstown, MD. Born February 8, 1968 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Cynthia J. (Miller) Gettins of Waynesboro and the late Rev. William F. Gettins. In addition to Waynesboro, Dawn lived...
Richard Eugene “Rich” Cowan 1953~2023
Richard Eugene “Rich” Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday,. February 6, 2023. Born December 3, 1953 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Wesley E. “Gene” and Violet Price Cowan. Rich was a 1971 graduate of Fannett-Metal High School. He was employed...
abc27.com
Where to get the best pizza in the Midstate, according to Yelp
(WHTM) — It’s National Pizza Day, a day where ignoring all the groceries you bought and ordering a pizza is totally acceptable. Here is a list of the highest rated pizza shops in the Midstate, according to Yelp. These pizza shops all had at least 20 reviews. Adams...
abc27.com
Sunshine today, showers tomorrow especially for southern areas
Back to unseasonable warmth next week... TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo . Winds: NW 10-20 mph. SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 45. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. It will be more seasonable today with highs in the mid-40s....
Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County
A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
Two Harrisburg area natives won Grammy Awards last weekend: ‘It was surreal to be up there’
The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony was held on Feb. 5, and two musicians and audio/sound engineers from central Pennsylvania claimed their own Grammy Awards. Andy Greenwood, originally from Harrisburg and now a resident of San Francisco, and Hershey native Fred Pellegrini, were both among those honored for this year’s Best Regional Roots Music Album. Their award was presented during the Grammy’s Premiere Ceremony, which precedes the main broadcast and where the majority of Grammy Awards are given out.
Fraternity members allegedly assault person in State College home
State College, Pa. — After allegedly forcing their way into a home, two fraternity members in State College allegedly assaulted another man The men entered a home in the 300 block of E. Fairmount Avenue on Oct. 22 just before 9 p.m. looking for a misplaced wallet, police said. After forcing their way in through a locked sliding glass door, Tyquann Crawford, 20, of Ashbury Park, N.J. and Michael Carl Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills, both members of the Alpha Tau Omega, confronted partygoers inside...
