The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony was held on Feb. 5, and two musicians and audio/sound engineers from central Pennsylvania claimed their own Grammy Awards. Andy Greenwood, originally from Harrisburg and now a resident of San Francisco, and Hershey native Fred Pellegrini, were both among those honored for this year’s Best Regional Roots Music Album. Their award was presented during the Grammy’s Premiere Ceremony, which precedes the main broadcast and where the majority of Grammy Awards are given out.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO