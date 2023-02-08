ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba County, CA

CHP officer awarded Medal of Valor in drowning incident

By Robert Summa / rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 3 days ago
Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol Officer Kenny Weckman, left, was awarded the California Medal of Valor by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Feb. 3 after an attempted drowning of a young boy in Dobbins by his mother in 2021. California Highway Patrol

Late last week, a Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol officer was awarded the California Medal of Valor by Gov. Gavin Newsom in recognition of what officials described as an attempted drowning of a young boy in an area of Yuba County by his mother.

CHP Yuba-Sutter Officer Kenny Weckman was given the highest award in the state for his “extraordinary act of heroism” that extended “far above the normal call of duty” to save another human life, according to the CHP.

