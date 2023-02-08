ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Teen with ankle monitor among 4 charged in vehicle theft, pursuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four teenagers have been charged in a stolen vehicle pursuit that took place in Hyde Park on Thursday afternoon, one of whom was wearing an ankle monitor from a previous incident at the time of his arrest. According to Memphis police, at 2:24 p.m. Thursday, officers...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 18-year-old carjacks woman, 7-year-old granddaughter outside hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old has been charged after police say he carjacked a grandmother and 7-year-old girl outside their hotel in the wee hours of Thursday morning. According to Memphis police, at 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, officers responded to a carjacking at the Extended Stay located at...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grandmother robbed and carjacked in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother who has fallen on hard times was carjacked at gunpoint along with her 7-year-old granddaughter outside an East Memphis hotel. Linda Orange is visibly shaken after being carjacked and robbed outside the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis just after midnight Thursday. Police said three suspects […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman says she was carjacked by kids as young as 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others. The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10.  […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Kid caught on camera trying to break into car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We see crimes involving teens somewhat regularly in Memphis, but a video of a child trying to break into a car in Midtown has one woman concerned about youth crime. Aley Avery said she got the notification on her Nest camera Wednesday afternoon after a motion sensor was triggered in her carport. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arrest made in Dillard’s purse thefts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a person who they say is responsible for stealing purses from Dillard’s and selling them on the street. According to reports, on January 13, Appling Farms Station Officers responded to a theft in the 2700 block of N. Germantown Parkway. Officers were told that two women entered the store […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD website down for maintenance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have been trying to get to the Memphis Police Department’s website, you may have noticed something different. The Memphis Police Department’s website, touting all things MPD, now greets visitors with an error message saying “The site you’re looking for couldn’t be found.” Someone on social media got that message and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
