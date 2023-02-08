Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Desperately Searching Answers When Memphis Father Of Three Vanishes After Leaving Hotel RoomThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
15-Year-Old Male Victim of Shooting Near Kirkwood and Haleville RoadcreteKirkwood, IL
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
Charleston Aliens - Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her DayTara Blair BallMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
Teen with ankle monitor among 4 charged in vehicle theft, pursuit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four teenagers have been charged in a stolen vehicle pursuit that took place in Hyde Park on Thursday afternoon, one of whom was wearing an ankle monitor from a previous incident at the time of his arrest. According to Memphis police, at 2:24 p.m. Thursday, officers...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 18-year-old carjacks woman, 7-year-old granddaughter outside hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old has been charged after police say he carjacked a grandmother and 7-year-old girl outside their hotel in the wee hours of Thursday morning. According to Memphis police, at 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, officers responded to a carjacking at the Extended Stay located at...
Grandmother robbed and carjacked in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother who has fallen on hard times was carjacked at gunpoint along with her 7-year-old granddaughter outside an East Memphis hotel. Linda Orange is visibly shaken after being carjacked and robbed outside the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis just after midnight Thursday. Police said three suspects […]
actionnews5.com
Family of woman killed by Memphis police files lawsuit against MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Kayla Lucas, a woman who was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer in 2021, filed a lawsuit against MPD and the City of Memphis. The lawsuit seeks $15 million in total damages for the wrongful death of Lucas. Lucas was shot...
3-vehicle crash in Binghampton sends child to hospital, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child was hurt in a Friday afternoon car crash. At approximately 3:30 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Summer Avenue. One child was taken to LeBonheur in critical condition. It is unknown at this time what led to the crash. This is...
Kidnapping, armed robbery suspect arrested in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A man wanted on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping was arrested without incident on Feb. 9 in Germantown. Officers with the (West TN Drug Task Force WTDTF) and Germantown Police Department announced the arrest, in a release on Feb. 10, following several hours of surveillance.
Woman says she was carjacked by kids as young as 10
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others. The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10. […]
Kid caught on camera trying to break into car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We see crimes involving teens somewhat regularly in Memphis, but a video of a child trying to break into a car in Midtown has one woman concerned about youth crime. Aley Avery said she got the notification on her Nest camera Wednesday afternoon after a motion sensor was triggered in her carport. […]
Checkers employee pulls gun on customer over fast-food order, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Checkers customer got something she didn’t order at the fast-food restaurant in Memphis on Tuesday, February 7, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a customer ordered some chili cheese fries at the Checkers on Poplar Avenue around 11:15 p.m. When the...
2 school buses involved in 4-vehicle crash in East Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two school buses were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon in East Memphis, authorities said. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded shortly before 2:20 p.m. to a four-vehicle crash involving two school buses at Sam Cooper Boulevard and Tillman Street. One person...
Arrest made in Dillard’s purse thefts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a person who they say is responsible for stealing purses from Dillard’s and selling them on the street. According to reports, on January 13, Appling Farms Station Officers responded to a theft in the 2700 block of N. Germantown Parkway. Officers were told that two women entered the store […]
Store worker after another smash and grab robbery: ‘We are in a dark time’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Surveillance video shared by MPD shows a group of robbers rush into a Whitehaven wireless store and begin grabbing everything they can carry. Among that group was what appeared to be a young child, only half the height of the robbers. Employees told FOX13 the robbers...
Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
MPD website down for maintenance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have been trying to get to the Memphis Police Department’s website, you may have noticed something different. The Memphis Police Department’s website, touting all things MPD, now greets visitors with an error message saying “The site you’re looking for couldn’t be found.” Someone on social media got that message and […]
Whitehaven shooting leaves one person in hospital overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:15 a.m. on Friday to a shooting in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Drive. According to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD),...
actionnews5.com
Memphis mother pleads for end to gun violence after teenage daughter shot 7 times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis mother is issuing a plea to “put the guns down” after her 18-year-old daughter Lamiya Chisum was shot seven times on Tuesday. Chisum’s mother said it happened Tuesday just after 3 a.m. when her daughter received a call to pick up a friend who was stranded at a party in Raleigh.
Tyre Nichols death: What 5 officers were doing that night, according to records
The Memphis Police Department has sought approval from a state board to decertify five former officers who were fired and criminally charged for their role in the death of Tyre Nichols. A sixth officer was fired later, and city officials say seven more are under investigation. WREG has been digging through these records from the […]
Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
actionnews5.com
‘I was punched, dragged’: Man speaks out about alleged assault by MPD’s SCORPION Unit officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over a month has passed since the brutal arrest of Tyre Nichols, another Memphis man who lives in the same Hickory Hill community claims the same SCORPION Unit officers beat him as well. “I got my head slammed to the concrete, a gash, my head open....
Owner speaks out after three of her tax offices in Memphis set on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three tax businesses owned by the same person went up in flames. Memphis Police need your help finding who set the fires. The owner of Washington Credit and Tax Solutions told FOX13 she’s disgusted this happened to three of her tax locations in Memphis. “That...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Memphis, TN
128K+
Followers
137K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.https://www.fox13memphis.com/
Comments / 2